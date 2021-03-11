Without Ballad merger, monitor says Virginians could have lost health care when they needed it most

The people in Virginia’s coalfields might have lost access to health care just as cases of the coronavirus surged in the region had Ballad Health not been formed by two former competitors, a merger monitor said Wednesday.

Instead, Ballad is on track to open a new hospital July 1 in Lee County.

“If those two legacy systems had continued as they were, they would have been forced to close some of their facilities, primarily rural hospitals, during the past year,” said Dennis Barry, who monitors compliance with Ballad’s merger agreement for the Southwest Virginia Health Authority. “So I think one benefit we have seen from the merger is simply that we didn’t have a disaster occur in 2020.”

Barry, in reporting to the authority’s merger task force during a Zoom meeting, said the legacy systems — Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System — knew that they were admitting more patients and running more tests and services than national averages, and that would likely change.

“At the outset, Ballad was predicting a 4% annual decline in patient admissions. That was not sufficiently pessimistic or optimistic, depending on how you would characterize it,” Barry said. “Instead, before COVID, inpatient admissions declined 14.2%.”