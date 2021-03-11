Without Ballad merger, monitor says Virginians could have lost health care when they needed it most

The people in Virginia’s coalfields might have lost access to health care just as cases of the coronavirus surged in the region had Ballad Health not been formed by two former competitors, a merger monitor said Wednesday.
Instead, Ballad is on track to open a new hospital July 1 in Lee County.
“If those two legacy systems had continued as they were, they would have been forced to close some of their facilities, primarily rural hospitals, during the past year,” said Dennis Barry, who monitors compliance with Ballad’s merger agreement for the Southwest Virginia Health Authority. “So I think one benefit we have seen from the merger is simply that we didn’t have a disaster occur in 2020.”
Barry, in reporting to the authority’s merger task force during a Zoom meeting, said the legacy systems — Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont Health System — knew that they were admitting more patients and running more tests and services than national averages, and that would likely change.
“At the outset, Ballad was predicting a 4% annual decline in patient admissions. That was not sufficiently pessimistic or optimistic, depending on how you would characterize it,” Barry said. “Instead, before COVID, inpatient admissions declined 14.2%.”
For the regional and patient perspectives, Barry said this is good news and means Ballad and physicians are getting better at delivering health care more efficiently. But it does affect the health system’s bottom line.
With fewer admissions, patients and their insurers spent $149 million less during the fiscal year than in previous years. Also, emergency room usage declined 21.7%, resulting in $52 million less revenue.
Barry said Ballad was able to cover much of the decline in revenue by becoming more efficient.
For example, instead of having three community hospitals in Wise County all offering the same services, Ballad consolidated inpatient care, rehab services and surgeries. Across the system it realigned trauma and specialized neonatal care, and it has added substance-use disorder programs and pediatric emergency rooms.
Barry said Ballad benefited from federal pandemic relief funding, otherwise its losses would have been substantial. As with all other hospitals, Ballad was required by both Virginia and Tennessee last spring to halt all nonessential surgeries and procedures.
The system had to again limit these more profitable services when the virus surged in southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee, leading to more revenue declines.
“You might be saying, 'Well, wait a minute. We’ve been reading in the paper or hearing on television that Ballad’s beds are full with COVID patients. So what’s going on here?'” Barry said. “Believe it or not, COVID admissions don’t pay very well. They are medical admissions, not surgical admissions. It is just one of the anomalies of the payment system.”
The people living in far southwest Virginia are more likely than those in other parts of the state to have chronic diseases that lead to serious illness and death from coronavirus infections. On a population basis, those localities have had the highest hospitalization and death rates in the state.
Part of Ballad's mission under the merger is to provide programs that over time will change the health of the residents.