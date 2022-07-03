Women’s Leadership Conference coming Aug. 1

Join us for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Women’s Leadership Conference on Monday, Aug. 1 at The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center. This year’s theme is “Fix-It: Problem Solving for Today and Tomorrow.”

The deadline to register is July 22.

Conference attendees will have access to phenomenal local women leaders, thought-provoking speakers, excellent breakout session topics and the opportunity to network with women in our community. The event runs from 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Our keynote presenter will be Amy Herman — New York Times bestseller, nationally recognized speaker, art historian and lawyer — who uses art to teach us how to hone our perceptions and visual intelligence. Amy has worked with an impressive list of clients including the New York Police Department, U.S. Special Operations Forces, U.S. Department of Defense, the FBI, Google and more.

Cost is $120 for MCCC members, $169 for nonmembers. Seating is limited and payment is required in advance.

To register, go to www.montgomerycc.org. For more information, call 540-382-3020 or email programs@montgomerycc.org.

- Submitted by Steve M. Baffuto