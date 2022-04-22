 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woods Rogers announces merger with Norfolk-based law firm

One of Roanoke's cornerstone law firms has announced it will merge with another established legal group based in Norfolk.

The new consolidated firm, to be known as Woods Rogers and Vandeventer Black, will be among Virginia's largest, according to a news release.

"With the intent of operating as a combined firm as quickly as possible, firm leaders are moving forward to finalize the organizational structure and execute integration plans," the release said, adding that the new group "will become one of Virginia’s largest law firms with more than 130 attorneys and a total workforce of more than 250 people."

Woods Rogers and Vandeventer Black will have Virginia offices in Roanoke, Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg and Charlottesville, with additional locations in Kitty Hawk, N.C., and Hamburg, Germany.

Woods Rogers President Daniel Summerlin, Board of Directors Chairman Victor Cardwell and Chief Financial Officer Autumn Visser will retain those titles in the new organization, according to the news release.

Cardwell is currently president of the Virginia Bar Association. Earlier this year, the gavel was handed over to Cardwell by Vandeventer Black’s Richard Ottinger, who served as VBA president in 2021. The combined firm can count ten lawyers who have served as VBA president.

Currently, Virginia Business ranks Woods Rogers as #7 and Vandeventer Black as #12 of the largest law firms in Virginia.

Both firms date from late 19th century in their communities. 

Summerlin III_Daniel_082519

Summerlin
