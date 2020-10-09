Work on Mountain Valley Pipeline can resume, FERC rules

“When it comes to protecting landowner interests, we should look at what the Commission does, not what it says,” Glick wrote. “With that in mind, today’s order tells you everything you need to know about how much the Commission cares about landowners.”

A spokeswoman for Mountain Valley said the company is pleased with FERC’s ruling.

“We look forward to safely resuming construction of this important infrastructure project,” Natalie Cox said.

The 303-mile pipeline will take 2 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas drilled from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations and transport it through Southwest Virginia to connect with a pipeline in Chatham, where it will then be distributed to markets along the East Coast.

However, new legal challenges could limit the scope of work.

The Sierra Club and seven other environmental groups have petitioned a federal appeals court to review what they call unlawful permits issued Sept. 25 by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which allow the pipeline to burrow under nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands in the two Virginias.

On Monday, they asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to stay the permits while it hears the case. A decision could come as soon as next week.