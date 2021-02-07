World's biggest battery could boost Appalachian Power, co-owner says

In fact, the utility is just beginning a plan to add 3,400 megawatts of solar, 2,200 megawatts of onshore wind and 400 megawatts of energy storage to a system that serves about 500,000 customers in Western Virginia.

“At the end of the day, this is step one in a 29-year process,” Noelle Coates, an attorney for Appalachian, said last week in her opening statements to the SCC, which must approve the utility’s renewable energy portfolio standard.

After hearing three days of arguments and testimony, SCC chair Judith Jagdmann gave parties in the case until March 11 to file briefs before a decision is made. Appalachian will provide updated plans every year for the SCC to consider.

Short term, the company says it will acquire 210 megawatts of solar power and 200 megawatts of wind power over the next five years.

Coal-burning power plants currently generate about 60% of Appalachian’s power. Natural gas accounts for 19%, followed by hydroelectric at 11% and wind at 7%. About 1,200 customers have rooftop or other private solar sources, but the small output is not included in the company’s generation mix.

A large part of the SCC’s work will be to keep the cost of renewable energy to ratepayers as low as possible.