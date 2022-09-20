Yokohama Tire announces new union contract agreement at Salem plant

Yokohama Tire’s plant in Salem has reached a new four-year contract agreement with its workforce’s union representatives.

The agreement in principle, announced Tuesday, would replace a prior contract signed in 2018, said Tetsuro “Tex” Murakami, president of Salem-based Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia.

“Negotiations once again went well as both sides were professional and worked diligently throughout the process,” Murakami said in a statement. “Representatives from both sides agreed this is a fair and equitable contract that’s beneficial to all parties involved.”

The plant’s union, United Steelworkers Local 1023, represents about 500 people at the site on Indiana Street.

The agreement in principle comes after several rallies were organized by the union, according to posts on the local’s social media. The possibility of striking was also discussed over the summer, according to earlier announcements.

In at least one recent post, members were discouraged from doing interviews commenting on the details of the negotiations.

Tuesday’s announcement didn’t include any details about the agreement reached. Yokohama referred questions to Local 1023’s offices. Someone who answered the phone there advised no one was available to talk, and the line disconnected afterward.