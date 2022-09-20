 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Yokohama Tire announces new union contract agreement at Salem plant

  • 0
Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia

On Tuesday, Yokohama Tire announced that a new contract agreement was reached with the union that represents about 500 of its workers in Salem.

 Courtesy of Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia

Yokohama Tire’s plant in Salem has reached a new four-year contract agreement with its workforce’s union representatives.

The agreement in principle, announced Tuesday, would replace a prior contract signed in 2018, said Tetsuro “Tex” Murakami, president of Salem-based Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia.

“Negotiations once again went well as both sides were professional and worked diligently throughout the process,” Murakami said in a statement. “Representatives from both sides agreed this is a fair and equitable contract that’s beneficial to all parties involved.”

The plant’s union, United Steelworkers Local 1023, represents about 500 people at the site on Indiana Street.

The agreement in principle comes after several rallies were organized by the union, according to posts on the local’s social media. The possibility of striking was also discussed over the summer, according to earlier announcements. 

People are also reading…

In at least one recent post, members were discouraged from doing interviews commenting on the details of the negotiations.

Tuesday’s announcement didn’t include any details about the agreement reached. Yokohama referred questions to Local 1023’s offices. Someone who answered the phone there advised no one was available to talk, and the line disconnected afterward.

0 Comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Business Intel: Zaxby's

Business Intel: Zaxby's

Zaxby’s is once again serving up chicken and sides in Roanoke with a new franchisee stepping in to reopen the restaurant near Valley View.

Home purchased for Rivanna River reservoir up for bids

Home purchased for Rivanna River reservoir up for bids

Back in the 1980s, the Rivanna authority bought this land likely unaware that Buck Mountain Creek played habitat to the James River spinymussel, a little mollusk whose presence as a species on earth might be compromised by building another reservoir.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ford Warns of Inflation, Supply Cost Impact on Latest Quarter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert