Yokohama Tire union in Salem ratifies new contract

Union workers at the Yokohama Tire plant in Salem voted this week to ratify a new four-year labor contract with the company.

United Steelworkers Local 1023 posted online that the vote conducted Thursday came out in favor of accepting the negotiated agreement.

The ballot count wasn’t specified. Local 1023 represents about 500 people at the Salem plant on Indiana Street.

The new contract will be in effect through Sept. 16, 2026. The union’s local office didn’t return a message left for it Friday afternoon.

In a prior statement announcing the tentative agreement, Tetsuro “Tex” Murakami, president of Salem-based Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia, said the negotiations went well and praised both camps for their professionalism.

“Representatives from both sides agreed this is a fair and equitable contract that’s beneficial to all parties involved,” he said.

Highlights of the new contract posted by Local 1023 included descriptions of cost-of-living adjustments, a $500 “net” signing bonus, updated vacation benefits for new hires and the preservation of an employee pension plan with an increased multiplier.