Lynchburg community foundation leader Bodine plans to retire

Retirement is bittersweet for Bill Bodine, president and CEO of the Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation. But, beginning in June, he plans to continue serving on boards, teach and, of course, play some golf.

“It’s been a great job,” said Bodine, 66. “I’m just sort of at that time in my life where I’m ready to do other things.”

Bodine, who has been at GLCF since 2015, will celebrate his last day June 30 and decided to give the board plenty of notice to allow the board to find a suitable successor. A search committee has been formed that consists of three board members and three outside community members.

Most of Bodine’s career was spent in health care management working for a private consulting firm that assisted with managing medical practices. He also worked for Centra for a few years doing the same thing until he took the job at GLCF seven years ago.

“I had been involved on a couple of nonprofit boards, like the Academy [Center for the Arts] and Riverviews Artspace and I knew that I was passionate about the community, and about any opportunities to work with nonprofits,” he said. “It just felt like a great fit for me and I was really surprised to get the job. It was really a stroke of luck for me.”

Looking back at his time with the foundation, Bodine said one of the biggest accomplishments was increasing the $36 million in fund assets into $57 million.

“That enables us to do more and more each year as we grow that amount and we’re able to help more,” he said.

He’s also proud of a new initiative, Share Greater Lynchburg, which the foundation spearheaded.

Share Greater Lynchburg is a free website that lists 125 nonprofits and helps connect them with volunteers and donors.

“That’s been a really nice resource that’s been active for over a year now and we were instrumental in doing that,” he said.

The foundation also relocated its offices to Commerce Street under Bodine’s helm at a time when downtown really started to boom.

“I feel like we’ve raised the profile of the organization to where we’re more visible than we used to be,” he said. “And I think a lot more people know who we are now. So that’s been a big deal.”

GLCF provided about $2 million in grants last year alone to 168 different local nonprofits. It also offers scholarship funds.

“We’re doing a wide variety of grant-making that covers the waterfront,” Bodine said. “We’re not limited to who we help support as long as long as it’s a nonprofit that has a track record. So that’s a really fun thing to be involved with.”

He said he’s loved learning about all the people that are working hard to help the community be the best place it can be.

“It’s just been great to be a part of that and to be able to see all that,” he said. “I think people understand that this is a terrific job.”

John Stone, vice chair of the board for GLCF, said Bodine has increased the community’s knowledge and awareness at the foundation.

“He has broadened the base of both donors and nonprofits that are receiving benefits from the foundation,” he said. “And I think, in general, he’s made the foundation more approachable than it may have been before.”

He said this is, in part, due to Bodine’s personality, Stone said.

“I think one thing that you’ll notice immediately about Bill is he’s just easy to be around and he’s fun to be around. But you don’t feel he’s judgmental in any way when you’re with him,” he said. “He’s a very positive person to be around.”

Stone said it would be unrealistic to assume the board will find another replica to fill the spot, which he said is both difficult and a blessing at the same time.

“He’s put us on a great trajectory, and we’re in a great position right now,” he said. “We have a great opportunity to bring in someone who hopefully can continue much of what he’s done, but will do it in their own way.”

The board is looking for someone who is either already connected with the community or who shows an ability to quickly become connected with the community to continue to grow the donor base, Stone said.

“Certainly, we want to grow the foundation,” he said. “The more we grow the foundation, the more good work we do in the community.”

Stone added they are looking for someone who can make connections with donors and help them open new funds and bring in new assets.

“We need someone who understands the nonprofit community so that they can get out there and speak with those nonprofits,” he said. “And I think Bill has also been a bit of a leader in the nonprofit community and helping them sometimes come up with creative solutions for something they might need within their smaller organization.”

Bodine thinks there will be several good candidates that will apply for his job and has every confidence the board will find someone who is capable of taking the organization even further.

“I expect that this organization will be in great hands going ahead,” he said. “I just want to convey how grateful I am to have been able to finish up my career in a position like this.”