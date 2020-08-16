Mack Trucks opens 13th U.S. truck factory in Roanoke County, to hire 250

The company spokesman confirmed use of the Fairlawn center and described as just one of “a variety of North American locations” where a cross-functional team worked on aspects of the new vehicle. Heffner also confirmed the involvement of Collignon, saying he has since left Volvo.

It was eventually time to make a deal.

Mack had more than one possibility. Sweet said Pulaski County offered a building in Fairlawn. Mack favored the former book plant but didn’t want to buy it. Loope wrote a letter to the building owner on behalf of an unnamed buyer stating an offer. Negotiations ensued between the owner and Camrett Logistics of Wytheville, a company Volvo already had worked with in the past. Camrett bought the plant and leased space to Mack.

Roanoke County contributed incentives worth up to $700,000, while the state contributed incentives worth up to $850,000. The company agreed to pay an annual average wage of at least $42,400.

Mack lined up parts. Among its suppliers is Metalsa Structural Products in Botetourt County, according to Shane Brown, territory sales representative at Excel Truck Group on Lee Highway in Hollins, which carries the new Mack trucks. Each truck has two Metalsa-made truck rails that span the vehicle’s length like twin spines.