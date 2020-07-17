Masks on the rise in regional courts, but not yet universal

A bond hearing Thursday in Roanoke Circuit Court would’ve surprised and likely disturbed anyone who, back in January or February, had somehow managed to peer a few months into the future to observe it.
Every single person in the courtroom wore a mask of some sort, all 17 people on hand:
The defendant and his interpreter, the prosecutor and a pair of defense attorneys, two bailiffs and a victim-witness coordinator, plus the clerk, the reporter, a half-dozen spectators, and the judge on his bench.
Facial coverings in court are commonplace during the pandemic and the resulting state of judicial emergency, which was recently extended a sixth time by the Virginia Supreme Court and now runs through Aug. 9.
But uniformity of mask-wearing in local courtrooms is by no means the norm.
It’s difficult to know whether that 100% rate Thursday was a result of the news that a day earlier, a ranking official in the Roanoke Valley’s 23rd Judicial Circuit, Judge Hilary Griffith, had tested positive for COVID-19. In the local legal sphere, Griffith’s illness gave the potential for coronavirus infection far fewer degrees of separation, advancing the threat beyond the daily statistics.
That first announced infection of a judge also underscored a key difficulty the pandemic presents: How does justice move forward when its primary elements — gathering in public and interacting — are limited, often discouraged or, as with jury trials, currently prohibited?
And while the benefits of masks and issues of personal freedoms have become increasing topics of both debate and noisy viral videos, in courthouse terms they’re made moot by one key fact: By Virginia Supreme Court order, anyone over age 10 whose health allows must wear a face covering to enter the halls of justice.
In the Roanoke Valley, localities provide surgical masks and hand sanitizer at court entrances.
“Most civilians have been very easy to work with. Most people have been very cooperative,” said Assistant Division Commander Lt. Jeffrey Jenkins, who supervises operations at Roanoke’s Oliver W. Hill Justice Center for the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.
But the high court’s order also allows for leeway within the building, leaving mask requirements within courtrooms themselves largely up to the discretion of the judges.
“The individual judges run their courtrooms, so we do what they tell us to do, we adhere to whatever they want, so that part is not hard at all,” Jenkins explained. “If they want masks, we mask up. Some judges are like, ‘Hey, whatever you’re comfortable with.’ ”
According to the Supreme Court, the presiding judge “may authorize removal of a face mask to facilitate a proceeding,”
“The requirement to wear a mask shall not apply to judges or magistrates to the extent they determine it inhibits their ability to effectively communicate,” the order says.
In Roanoke General District Court, Judge Skip Burkart typically takes the bench by advising those in attendance who are not family members to observe social distancing, and he points out the blue tape on the benches that indicates the proper gap.
“I am not wearing a mask,” Burkart acknowledged in court last week. “The Supreme Court has indicated they want judges to be heard.”
Also, he pointed out, “The bailiffs aren’t going to let you get any closer than 6 feet.”
General district court has faster turnover and more traffic than circuit or juvenile and domestic relations courts, but in Roanoke a noticeable percentage of its visitors and spectators appear to opt for facial coverings. Its bailiffs and attorneys increasingly are masking up as well.
Others have shown less inclination to take those precautions.
At Tuesday’s 9 a.m. criminal docket in Burkart’s courtroom, roughly a dozen uniformed officers were seated closely together to appear as witnesses; only two wore masks.
“We have guidelines that officers are encouraged to follow when applicable and practical,” Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlyn Cline said Friday.
“We advise officers to follow CDC [Center for Disease Control] and even VDH [Virginia Department of Health] guidelines and best practices, even when they are not operating in the official capacity of a law enforcement official,” Cline said.
Burkart didn’t respond to a request to talk about his courtroom policies.
On Monday in Montgomery County General District Court, people seated in the spectator area all wore masks. But in the front of the court, the judge, court staff, bailiffs and other law enforcement officers waiting for their cases all had bare faces. Most of the attorneys in the front of the court also were without masks.
While both of those observations in Roanoke and Radford are anecdotal, they still indicate instances of non-compliance among individuals who tend to have extensive interaction with the general public.
Radford seemed to have the New River Valley’s strictest COVID-19 protocol, requiring everyone entering the courts building to not only wear a mask, but also to fill out a questionnaire about possible symptoms, contacts and travel.
On Thursday in Radford General District Court, everyone from defendants to Judge Erin DeHart wore a mask and kept it on for the entire hearing, including attorneys who went without them in other courts.
“My preference would be for everybody to have a mask, to wear a mask as the governor has ordered,” said Roanoke County General District Court Judge Jacqueline Talevi, who wears a face covering on the bench and requires others to do the same.
“I worry about the deputies that are sometimes in very close contact with people. I worry about the court staff,” Talevi said.
“For the most part, I keep the mask on because I think it’s important to set that example, to set the tone in the courtroom. And it’s important to keep people safe.”
Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed information to this report.
