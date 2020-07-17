Masks on the rise in regional courts, but not yet universal

And while the benefits of masks and issues of personal freedoms have become increasing topics of both debate and noisy viral videos, in courthouse terms they’re made moot by one key fact: By Virginia Supreme Court order, anyone over age 10 whose health allows must wear a face covering to enter the halls of justice.

In the Roanoke Valley, localities provide surgical masks and hand sanitizer at court entrances.

“Most civilians have been very easy to work with. Most people have been very cooperative,” said Assistant Division Commander Lt. Jeffrey Jenkins, who supervises operations at Roanoke’s Oliver W. Hill Justice Center for the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office.

But the high court’s order also allows for leeway within the building, leaving mask requirements within courtrooms themselves largely up to the discretion of the judges.

“The individual judges run their courtrooms, so we do what they tell us to do, we adhere to whatever they want, so that part is not hard at all,” Jenkins explained. “If they want masks, we mask up. Some judges are like, ‘Hey, whatever you’re comfortable with.’ ”

According to the Supreme Court, the presiding judge “may authorize removal of a face mask to facilitate a proceeding,”