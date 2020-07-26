Montgomery group gets funds to try to lure visitors

Montgomery County Regional Tourism received $10,000 from a new grant program to help marketing organizations impacted by the pandemic, according to a news release from the organization.
The Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) DMO WanderLove Recovery Grant Program is made available to Virginia’s Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs) across the state to fund recovery marketing initiatives. Marketing grant funds totaling $866,504 were awarded to 90 organizations.
The Montgomery County Regional Tourism Office will use the VTC WanderLove grant funds to introduce the county and the towns of Blacksburg and Christiansburg to a regional audience who are looking for beautiful wide-open spaces and safe places to visit, according to the release.
The campaign will offer the county’s outdoors as the primary reason to visit where physical distancing is made easy. It will be tied to the new Virginia Tourism WanderLove campaign currently underway.
That campaign will be aimed at taking the backroads and scenic drives rather than travel by interstate. There are several LoveWorks sculptures and “off-the-beaten path” attractions with which to create memorable road trips from within a three-hour drive of the county.
Bringing people into the area to safely spend money is critically needed in a time when much travel spending connected to Virginia Tech and Radford University has been lost, according to the release.
“This grant award is a welcome breath of fresh air in a time of much loss and anxiety,” said Jason Dowdy, of Milestone Development and chairman of the Montgomery County Tourism Development Council. “In a time where we would be at extremely high occupancy from events such as spring graduations in May and freshman orientation in July, area hospitality businesses continue to struggle under the crush of ongoing expenses with severely reduced revenue. This, coupled with the uncertainty of university-generated fall travel, is troubling to say the least. This funding will allow us to reach new travelers who are within a short drive but who may not be familiar with the destination as a travel option. There are so many wonderful outdoor activities to be enjoyed here. What better way to physically distance than in the beautiful New River Valley?”
Tourism is one of the commonwealth’s largest economic engines, with visitors to Montgomery County spending more than $160.3 million in 2018, supporting 1,456 work opportunities and contributing $9.8 million in local and state tax revenue, according to the release. The tourism and hospitality industries have also been among the hardest-hit by the pandemic, experiencing decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of many tourism-related businesses.
