Mountain Valley, DEQ negotiate over environmental fines

“As has always been the case, the most effective and permanent remedy for preventing erosion and sediment control issues is to complete installation of the pipeline and fully revegetate and restore the pipeline right-of-way,” Cox wrote in an email.

DEQ and Mountain Valley are scheduled to discuss the remaining violations on July 27, agency spokeswoman Ann Regn said.

Since work began on the 303-mile pipeline that will pass through the New River and Roanoke valleys, digging trenches to bury the 42-inch diameter pipe along steep mountainsides has caused repeated problems with erosion, washing harmful sediment onto nearby properties and into streams and rivers.

It has also unleashed a flood of complaints from landowners, environmental groups and other opponents of what will be the largest natural gas pipeline ever built in Virginia.

The co-chair of POWHR, the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights coalition that is fighting the pipeline, noted that the latest violations occurred during a lull in construction, when work was largely limited to controlling erosion on dormant work sites.

“Their inability to manage that, and their attempts to negotiate away their responsibility or blame landowners where they failed to clean up, is offensive,” Russell Chisholm said.