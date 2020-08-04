Mountain Valley, DEQ reach agreement on environmental fines

But the pipeline has been hampered by multiple delays and cost overruns, created in large part by legal challenges filed by environmental groups.

Another legal difficulty came last Friday. One of the contractors doing work in West Virginia — where the 303-mile pipeline will begin its path to Pittsylvania County — sued Mountain Valley for nearly $104 million.

In a lawsuit filed in Monroe County, West Virginia, Trinity Energy Services claimed that its work was “delayed and disrupted from the beginning” by Mountain Valley’s failure to regain permits set aside by litigation.

As a result, Mountain Valley owes Trinity for change orders, final adjustments, repairs to erosion control devices and other items caused by the delays, the lawsuit claims. It asks that the pipeline be sold at a public auction to satisfy the debt of nearly $104 million accrued in Monroe County.

Trinity also did pipeline work in the West Virginia counties of Greenbrier and Summers. It was unclear if additional lawsuits had been filed there. Lawyers for Trinity did not respond to calls and emails Tuesday.

Cox declined to comment in detail on the lawsuit.

But she wrote in an email that “it’s important to note that the lawsuit involves the release of funds that MVP currently believes is contractually justified in withholding and other amounts that Trinity has requested that were not agreed to.”

