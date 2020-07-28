Mountain Valley to receive new permit to cross Blue Ridge Parkway

In 2017, several months before construction began, the agency found that burying the 42-inch diameter pipeline along steep slopes and under steams and rivers would not excessively harm protected fish, bats and plants.

But after new concerns about the Roanoke logperch were raised last year, a coalition of environmental groups brought a legal challenge of the Fish and Wildlife Service’s decision.

FERC, the lead agency overseeing construction of the $5.7 billion project, then ordered almost all work to halt while the endangered species question was reconsidered.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit was placed on hold. Still pending before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, it asserts that unexpected levels of land movement and sedimentation caused by construction poses an undue risk to two fish, the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter, and two bats, the Indiana bat and the northern long-eared bat.

Asked Tuesday about the endangered species permit, Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox wrote in an email that the company expects it “to be issued soon, and the review process remains ongoing.”

Should Mountain Valley receive a new permit, it would still need authorization to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands.