Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

EDUCATION

Dustin Read was named head of the Department of Apparel, Housing, and Resource Management at Virginia Tech.

FINANCIAL

Charles Leiser, Thrivent financial professional, recently earned the designation of Retirement Income Certified Professional (RICP) after completing an intensive course offered by The American College of Financial Services.

MEDICAL

Philip Brown has joined Tuck Clinic at the Salem-Roanoke location.

ORGANIZATIONS

Mark Hogsed has been named executive director of Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Jessica Johnson, vice president of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer has been appointed to the board of directors for Downtown Roanoke Inc.

