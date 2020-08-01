Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 2, 2020

EDUCATION
Dr. Sofia Abraham-Hardee has been named associate dean for clinical affairs at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Luiz DaSilva, executive director of the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative and professor of electrical and computer engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named Bradley Professor in Cybersecurity by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Melanie Prusakowski has been promoted from assistant to associate dean for admissions at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.
Michael Hsiao, professor of engineering education in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the W.S. “Pete” White Chair for Innovation in Engineering Education by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Jonathan Eisenback, a professor in the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been named a fellow of the Society of Nematology.
REAL ESTATE
Brenda Woody of Long & Foster Real Estate has been named one of the top real estate agents in the nation. The New River Valley-based agent ranked eighth nationwide based on her 2019 transaction sides, according to the annual REAL Trends’ The Thousand list.
ORGANIZATIONS
Annette Lewis, president and CEO of Total Action for Progress, was appointed to the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge board of directors.
Joshua Powers has been elected state vice president by the Virginia FFA to serve a one-year term.
