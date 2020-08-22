Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

EDUCATION
William Hopkins was named associate executive director of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech.
FINANCIAL
American National Bankshares Inc. announced the promotion of three Roanoke bankers: Edward Martin, chief administrative officer; Mark Smith, chief credit officer; and Andrew Agee, Roanoke Market president.
ORGANIZATIONS
Michelle Loehr has been named executive director for the West Virginia/Western Virginia market of the American Heart Association.
