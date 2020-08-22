 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 23, 2020
0 comments

Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 23, 2020

Only $5 for 5 months

EDUCATION

William Hopkins was named associate executive director of the Fralin Life Sciences Institute at Virginia Tech.

FINANCIAL

American National Bankshares Inc. announced the promotion of three Roanoke bankers: Edward Martin, chief administrative officer; Mark Smith, chief credit officer; and Andrew Agee, Roanoke Market president.

ORGANIZATIONS

Michelle Loehr has been named executive director for the West Virginia/Western Virginia market of the American Heart Association.

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese tech giant stock plunges after Trump's WeChat ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert