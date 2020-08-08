You are the owner of this article.
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 9, 2020
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Aug. 9, 2020

EDUCATION

Jenny Finn, Springhouse co-founder and head of school, was named a 2020 Country Lead by HundrED, a global education nonprofit highlighting innovations in education.

ORGANIZATIONS

The Botetourt Chamber of Commerce announced the following new board members: Paul Hudgins, Kathleen Caldwell, Anna Moncure, Lois James, Mike Rakes, Emily Bailey, Keith Hartman, Kayleigh Duffy and Lindsey Layman.

Bob Rotanz, co-owner of Mac and Bob’s Restaurant, was appointed to the Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge board of directors.

