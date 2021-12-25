 Skip to main content
Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of Dec. 26, 2021

Education

Chris Kiwus, vice president for campus planning, infrastructure, and facilities at Virginia Tech, will become interim senior vice president and chief business officer effective Jan. 3.

Nicole Holt has recently joined the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine as assistant professor of practice and director of the Master of Public Health (MPH) program.

Wornie Reed, director of the Race and Social Policy Research Center and a professor of Africana studies and sociology, has been conferred the title of professor emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Legal

Frith Anderson + Peake welcomes new attorneys, Patrick Savage, Matthew Wyatt and William Fussy.

Media

Tyler Carlin has joined LeadPoint Digital as business development manager.

Government

Roanoke City Council Member Stephanie Moon Reynolds has been appointed to fill a vacant at-Large member position on the Virginia Municipal League's board of directors. 

Engineering

Hughes Associates Architects & Engineers has hired three new team members including Amina Oulmi as an architectural designer, Sara Grochowski as an interior designer and Tyler Phillips as a business development and marketing coordinator.

Please submit business names and changes to names@roanoke.com. Color photographs only, please.

