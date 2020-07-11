Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 12, 2020

EDUCATION

Kristin Gehsmann has been appointed director of the Virginia Tech School of Education.

Kray Luxbacher has been appointed head of Virginia Tech’s Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering in the College of Engineering.

Rajesh Bagchi, professor and head of the Department of Marketing in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the R.B. Pamplin Professor of Marketing by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors has conferred the title of emeritus on the following in the College of Science: Michael Renardy, Class of 1950 Professor of Mathematics, and David Kingston, University Distinguished Professor of Chemistry.

Lara Khansa, professor of business information technology and associate dean for undergraduate programs in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been named the Sonny Merryman Inc. Professor by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

FINANCIAL

Andy Puckett has been promoted to senior vice president and manager of the mortgage division for First Bank & Trust Co.