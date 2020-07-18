Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 19, 2020

EDUCATION
Mehdi Ahmadian, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, was named the J. Bernard Jones Chair by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Robert Schubert, professor of architecture and associate dean for research in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emeritus by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Christopher Williams, professor of mechanical engineering in the College of Engineering and interim director of the Macromolecules Innovation Institute at Virginia Tech, was named the L.S. Randolph Professor in Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Mohamed Seleem, professor of bacteriology in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Pathobiology at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, has been named the Tyler J. and Frances F. Young Chair in Bacteriology by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
ENGINEERING
Balzer & Associates announced the following have joined the Roanoke office: William Hutchins, structural engineering department; Maggie Allen, architecture department; and Megan McBroom, marketing manager.
FINANCIAL
ValleyStar Credit Union announced the following promotions: Lisa Lambrecht, executive vice president, and Andrew Reynolds, senior vice president/chief financial officer.
LAW
Sameria Pierce has joined the Shaheen Firm P.C. in Blacksburg as a real estate closing paralegal.
MANUFACTURING
Ben Lawhorn, vice president sales and marketing for Global Metal Finishing Inc., was named to Products Finishing’s 40 Under 40 award program, which recognizes young professionals in the finishing industry.
ORGANIZATIONS
The Historical Society of Western Virginia announced its officers for 2020-21: Anderson Stone, president; Ed Holt, vice president; William Irvin, treasurer; and Sandra Brown Kelly, secretary. George McLean Jr. is immediate past president.
REAL ESTATE
Darin Greear of Long & Foster Real Estate has been named one of the top real estate agents in the nation. The New River Valley-based agent ranked 131st nationwide based on his 2019 transaction sides, according to the annual REAL Trends’ The Thousand list.
