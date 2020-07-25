Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 26, 2020

EDUCATION

Estrella Johnson has been named the director of inclusion and diversity in the Virginia Tech College of Science.

Mark Carter has joined Virginia Tech as a principal gifts officer within the Advancement Division.

Lei Zuo, professor of mechanical engineering, professor of electrical and computer engineering (by courtesy) and director of the NSF Industry-University Cooperative Research Center for Energy Harvesting Materials and Systems in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert E. Hord Jr. Professor of Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Amy Kirschke has been appointed director of Virginia Tech’s School of Visual Arts in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.

Lauren Thomas has been named director of Academic Advising Initiatives at Virginia Tech. Thomas has served as interim director since fall 2019.

ENGINEERING

Balzer & Associates announced the following have joined the Roanoke office: Kyle Mitchell, civil engineering, and Beverly Longstreth.