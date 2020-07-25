Names and changes: Business recognitions and promotions for the week of July 26, 2020

EDUCATION
Estrella Johnson has been named the director of inclusion and diversity in the Virginia Tech College of Science.
Mark Carter has joined Virginia Tech as a principal gifts officer within the Advancement Division.
Lei Zuo, professor of mechanical engineering, professor of electrical and computer engineering (by courtesy) and director of the NSF Industry-University Cooperative Research Center for Energy Harvesting Materials and Systems in the College of Engineering at Virginia Tech, has been named the Robert E. Hord Jr. Professor of Mechanical Engineering by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
Amy Kirschke has been appointed director of Virginia Tech’s School of Visual Arts in the College of Architecture and Urban Studies.
Lauren Thomas has been named director of Academic Advising Initiatives at Virginia Tech. Thomas has served as interim director since fall 2019.
ENGINEERING
Balzer & Associates announced the following have joined the Roanoke office: Kyle Mitchell, civil engineering, and Beverly Longstreth.
LAW
Anthony “Tony” Russell has been elected a fellow by the Board of the American Bar Foundation.
ORGANIZATIONS
Autumn Lavering has been promoted to chief operating officer at Child Health Investment Partnership of Roanoke.
The Jefferson Center announced the following new officers and board members: Nathan Kerr, chair; Whit Ellerman and Sharon Burnham, secretary of the board; Richard Socha-Mower, treasurer; Greg Brock and Bo Frith.
OTHER
Ferne Moschella, president and chief executive officer of Warm Hearth Village, has been named the LeadingAge Virginia Vision Award recipient for 2020.
REAL ESTATE
Wendy Swanson of Long & Foster Real Estate has been named one of the top real estate agents in the nation. The New River Valley-based agent ranked 17th nationwide based on her 2019 transaction sides, according to the annual REAL Trends’ The Thousand list.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.