EDUCATION
Carla Finkielstein, a cancer researcher and an associate professor of biological sciences in Virginia Tech’s College of Science, has joined the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. Finkielstein, whose research focuses on the molecular basis of how circadian rhythms influence cancer initiation and progression, will move her research program and laboratory to the research institute.
Holly Scoggins, associate professor of plant and environmental studies and former director of the Hahn Horticulture Garden in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.
FINANCIAL
Ken Sigmon has joined Bank of the James as a senior vice president and special assets manager and will be headquartered at the bank’s Electric Road location in Roanoke.
GOVERNMENT
Angelia Vernon has been named director of human resources for the city of Roanoke.
ORGANIZATIONS
Arthur Shaheen has been named president of the Rotary Club of Blacksburg.
OTHER
MOVA Technologies Inc. has named the following to its board of directors: Marty Muscatello, Ann Norris and Rob Jones.
