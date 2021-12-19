New real estate course to be offered at FCHS

Students at Franklin County High School will soon have the opportunity to enroll in a brand new course. The Franklin County School Board voted on Dec. 13 to approve a new real estate course that will be taught by Lee Frye.

“Students learn to apply real estate principles such as sales, real estate financing, ownership rights, investments, ethics and laws,” the application for the new course read. The course will be part of the school’s business department.

Students who are interested in the new course are required to take one of the following pre-requisites before enrolling: marketing, principles of business and marketing, entrepreneurship education or digital and social media marketing.

The application for the course noted that it meets the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational regulations, which requires 60 class hours of real estate salesperson pre-license education. Students who successfully complete the course will be eligible to take the Virginia real estate salesperson licensing exam.

“I think in our county it’s an excellent idea,” Jon Crutchfield, principal at Franklin County High School, said. He anticipates demand for the course will be quite high. “It gives our students another sequence they can take with either marketing or entrepreneurship.”

Crutchfield noted that the course will not cost the division anything to offer it. The online textbook for the course will be paid for by Perkins funds.

Several members of the board voiced their support for the course. The course proposal was later unanimously approved.

Laura Benjamin, the chief executive officer of the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors, applauded the division’s decision to offer a real estate course. “We are delighted to learn of the Franklin County School Board’s decision to incorporate real estate in their business department,” she said. “Teaching young people the importance of real estate at this stage of their life will give them a better understanding of the value of homeownership as well as how important real estate is to a the stability of a community as a whole.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.