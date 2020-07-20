New River Valley Mall getting new name: Uptown Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG — The New River Valley Mall has been renamed Uptown Christiansburg, the property’s owner announced Monday.

The renaming is part of a multi-property rebranding that the owner says will reflect changes in current mall operations.

“Part of our decision to change the name is that we believe that the word ‘mall’ no longer reflects what is happening at these properties,” reads a letter from Andy Weiner, CEO of the mall’s Houston-based owner RockStep Capital. “The transformation of malls into a combination of non-traditional uses, along with more traditional retail and restaurant uses, has accelerated due to COVID.”

Among the non-traditional uses Rockstep lists for malls are higher education and fitness.

The Christiansburg mall’s tenants include a satellite campus of the Dublin-based New River Community College. The mall is also home to a Planet Fitness and Wonder Universe: A Children’s Museum, a formerly Blacksburg-based venue that provides hands-on exhibits geared toward early childhood development.

The Christiansburg mall is one of multiple properties that RockStep has rebranded with the Uptown name.