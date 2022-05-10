Office space; How to manage being back at your desk

Many jobs have required in-person work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For other people who have been working remotely, returning to an office environment can bring a range of emotions.

Mental health counselors offer tips on how to manage the stress of shifting back to an in-person office environment can manage stress.

Treat yourself kindly

Practice giving yourself grace and compassion as you re-integrate into a new routine. Recognize that major transitions are hard, and we deserve to be kind to ourselves.

It can take time to adjust. If you start to feel anxious thoughts, ask yourself where they might be coming from and why they're getting you stirred up.

Do you have a fear of getting sick? Are you afraid of giving an illness to a loved one? Are you nervous about routine changes? Is it something bigger?"

Focus on what could go right

We often fixate on fears of the unknown and predict the worst possible outcome. We tell ourselves we do this to prepare if the worst happens. But when we ruminate on these problems, we unconsciously tell ourselves that a negative outcome is the only possible option.

The antidote is focusing on what we do have — the benefits of our situation. Use a gratitude journal to train their brain to start seeing positives and focus on things that are going well.

For example, isolation had a big impact on our lives, so we may have forgotten how much we enjoy being around people and having a random conversation with a coworker.

Try to remember times when you were new to a job. Maybe it was awkward in the beginning, but you eventually found friends and things got better.

Create predictability

Establish some grounding before your first day by finding a routine that works for you. Think about how you want your day to look from the time you wake up to the time you get to work. By setting up rituals, you can help eliminate uncertainty.

Try building in some physical activity to get your body moving and carve out some reflection time for meditation or setting intention for the day.

Before the week, plan out your schedule, pack your lunch and figure out what you're going to wear every day. Also consider drinking less coffee, which has a strong effect on anxiety levels, or switching to tea.

Give yourself patience if it takes some time to settle into a routine or something you had hoped to incorporate doesn't quite fit.

Set boundaries

You might find your energy drained upon returning to an office space. To help avoid burnout, take small breaks throughout the day

That could be exercise, chatting with a coworker about your weekend, doing a quick puzzle, or eating a healthy snack.

It's also important to set personal and professional boundaries that protect your mental health. Some people have been hesitant to return to in-person work because of sexism, racism and other workplace harassment.

Some people worry that working remotely will cause them to miss out on opportunities, professional or social, by not being visible.

If you're concerned about socializing, remind yourself that you can choose to decline an invitation to an after-work event because you need time to decompress.

Advocate for your needs

There can be risk in disclosing a mental illness diagnosis with an employer, but it's important to remember you cannot be fired for doing so.

If you bring up your concerns to your boss, treat these conversations the way you might ask for a raise or promotion: Frame it in the context of how doing your best work serves the company. Come up with your own solutions and be open to brainstorming.

If you're having trouble focusing with people walking around, you might ask if you can move to an office or other workspace where you're more separated from peers. Or you might ask to work in a hybrid schedule, with a few days in the office and a few days at home, or stay fully remote.

If employees have high mental health needs, managers should refer them to mental health resources available within the company such as an Employee Assistance Program that offers therapy sessions.