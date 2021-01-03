Peggy White to helm Pulaski County's new Office of Tourism

Peggy White has been hired as director of Pulaski County’s new Office of Tourism, according to a Dec. 22 news release from County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. The Office of Tourism will officially open on Jan. 4, and will be located at the Pulaski County Visitors Center.
“We are excited to announce that Peggy White will be officially joining the Pulaski County team and employing her experience and talents to take our tourism and community engagements to the next level for the benefit of both the county and our small business community,” Sweet said in a statement. “The time is now to dial up and dial in our focus on tourism, strategic marketing and robust quality of life programming that will bolster our county’s and our businesses’ standing and profitability in the marketplace.”
As director, White will be tasked with developing public interfaces, preparing tourism and visitor information, producing promotional materials, liaising with local businesses and media, budget management, and will represent the county in various markets.
“I’m genuinely excited and ready to take on the challenge of creating the first-ever Pulaski County tourism department,” White is quoted in the news release. “I want to continue to promote and showcase one of the most welcoming and beautiful counties in the state of Virginia and cannot wait to get started.”
White previously served as executive director of the Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce since 2008, as well as serving as the Designated Marketing Official (DMO) for tourism from 2008 to present. White’s tenure at the chamber saw the establishment of the Pulaski on Main initiative, and she was a member of the American Evolution 2019 Commemoration committee that earned the county a Statewide Partner Award for its exemplary engagement.
White has a degree in Business and Economics from Hollins University. She has served as a board member for LewisGale Hospital, SWVA United Way, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Rotary Club of Pulaski, Pulaski Grow, Bike Virginia, People Inc., Pulaski Encouraging Progress Steering Committee and the Pulaski County Partners Coalition. She has received the Golden Apple Award from Pulaski County Public Schools, the Wall Street Journal Award, and an award from the Economic Honorary Society.
The Roanoke Times