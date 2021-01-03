Peggy White to helm Pulaski County's new Office of Tourism

Peggy White has been hired as director of Pulaski County’s new Office of Tourism, according to a Dec. 22 news release from County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. The Office of Tourism will officially open on Jan. 4, and will be located at the Pulaski County Visitors Center.

“We are excited to announce that Peggy White will be officially joining the Pulaski County team and employing her experience and talents to take our tourism and community engagements to the next level for the benefit of both the county and our small business community,” Sweet said in a statement. “The time is now to dial up and dial in our focus on tourism, strategic marketing and robust quality of life programming that will bolster our county’s and our businesses’ standing and profitability in the marketplace.”

As director, White will be tasked with developing public interfaces, preparing tourism and visitor information, producing promotional materials, liaising with local businesses and media, budget management, and will represent the county in various markets.