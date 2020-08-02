PPP gave Roanoke restaurants a 'shot in the arm,' but what happens now?

When employees first returned, Walker said the dining rooms had yet to reopen and there was only so much work to go around. But the PPP loan allowed him to pay them anyway. And, importantly, when he was able to reopen the dining rooms, both locations already had the staff necessary to do so. Walker said he knows of several restaurants that weren’t able to immediately offer dine-in services because they still needed to call back staff.

When Walker first accepted the loans, he took on a risk; guidelines around forgiveness were unclear at that time. Both Cabo Fish Taco locations used the funds solely on payroll, he said.

At first, Walker said, accepting the help made him feel a little weird. But he chose to look at the loans as an opportunity to support his employees, ensuring they could earn money during the pandemic.

Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, said across the state restaurants have largely reported positive experiences with the Paycheck Protection Program, despite some hiccups along the way.

However, Terry said he’s hearing that many restaurants are running out of the funds. He said another round of PPP loans is important for restaurants, given that they have been operating at a reduced capacity for much longer than initially anticipated.