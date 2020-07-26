Pulaski County offering over $300,000 in COVID mitigation grants

PULASKI — The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors is designating $330,000 in federal CARES Act funds for county businesses and organizations in an effort to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grant for organizations specializing in out-of-school programs for kids has a $30,000 cap, while the small-business grant program is comprised of the other $300,000.
The first program was designed “to support the development and implementation of ‘out of school’ programs that cater to our students’ needs in response to the impacts of physical distancing requirements on educational regulations due to COVID-19,” according to a county release.
Both nonprofits and out-of-school businesses in operation prior to Feb. 15 — and willing to attain any licenses, certifications or approvals that may be required prior to initiating programming — may apply for grant funds, according to the release.
County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said at-home babysitters who meet the qualifications are also able to apply.
Out-of-school grants will be awarded in amounts of up to $7,500 and will be made available through a direct application and written proposal and competitive selection process, according to the release. At least four grants will be distributed — but likely more, Sweet wrote in an email to The Roanoke Times.
Small business recovery grants will range between $1,000 to $5,000, and will be made available through direct application on a first-come, first-served basis for registered small businesses that have 25 employees or fewer.
To receive a grant from either program, applicants must be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission and current on all county taxes, charges and fees, according to the release.
Small businesses applying for funds will need to fill out a two-page application that is made up of nine questions and a written summary of how the business has been impacted by COVID-19.
“Approved expenses that have occurred after March 1 and before Dec. 30 are items such as: rent/mortgage, payroll, employee benefits, reopening costs, utilities, marketing, vendor payments, equipment purchases, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies and new software. A W-9 must be completed and attached to all applications,” according to a county news release.
Sweet wrote that small businesses are the bedrock of many communities, including Pulaski.
“Our small businesses are central to the health and stability of our community and it is necessary that we find creative and meaningful ways to support them through these uncertain times and unpredictable challenges,” Sweet said in the release. “The essence of small business is people. They are owned by people, they employ people and they serve people.”
What to do with young children when they’re not in school is a state and national problem the county wanted to help tackle, according to Sweet.
“A major concern across Virginia is what to do with our children when our workforce returns to work and schools are closed due to compliance with physical distancing mandates put in place as a response to COVID-19,” Sweet said in the release. “We need our community partners to step up to the challenge and develop new ‘out of school’ programs that will help our Pulaski County families place their kids in a safe environment when school is not an option.”
The release states that social distancing has been one of the biggest challenges for schools when deciding how to reopen, and the county is hoping the grants will help out-of-school programs meet the state guidelines for social distancing.
Currently, the group size limit is 12 (including staff) for children under 4 years old provided age-based adult-to-child ratios are followed. For children ages 4 and above the group size maximum is 22 (including staff) as long as social distancing of 6 feet apart is maintained and age-based adult-to-child ratios are followed. Groups of children may share the same physical space (e.g. classroom, gymnasium) so long as physical distancing of 6 feet can be maintained and children do not mix between groups. The 6-foot distance requirement is primarily what is limiting the number of children that can be served within the existing square footage of childcare facilities.
Out-of-school grants will be awarded on a point system developed by the county, according to the release. Applicants can receive up to 40 points for demonstrated ability to implement, operate and sustain a program, up to 25 points given for the number of children served by the program and up to 35 points given for the quantity and quality of offerings and services provided to students through the program. Applications and accompanying proposals will be accepted starting on Aug. 3 and will end Aug. 31.
Those who receive out-of-school grants should have the funds within 45 days after the application process ends, according to Sweet.
Small business applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis starting on Aug. 3 for businesses that haven’t received Paycheck Protection Program funds. All other eligible small businesses that have previously received PPP funds can begin applying on Aug. 10.
Forms can be downloaded from www.pulaskicounty.org.
