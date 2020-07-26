Pulaski County offering over $300,000 in COVID mitigation grants

What to do with young children when they’re not in school is a state and national problem the county wanted to help tackle, according to Sweet.

“A major concern across Virginia is what to do with our children when our workforce returns to work and schools are closed due to compliance with physical distancing mandates put in place as a response to COVID-19,” Sweet said in the release. “We need our community partners to step up to the challenge and develop new ‘out of school’ programs that will help our Pulaski County families place their kids in a safe environment when school is not an option.”

The release states that social distancing has been one of the biggest challenges for schools when deciding how to reopen, and the county is hoping the grants will help out-of-school programs meet the state guidelines for social distancing.