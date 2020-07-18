You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Radford to get $1.6 million from CARES Act for public transportation
0 comments

Radford to get $1.6 million from CARES Act for public transportation

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Radford Transit (copy)

Radford Transit will get an infusion of federal money.

 MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times

Radford Transit will get $1.6 million in federal funding for public transportation, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

The funding was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority under the CARES Act, money that’s been made available due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We’re glad to announce that this funding will allow the city of Radford to continue providing safe and reliable public transportation during this ongoing health and economic crisis,” read the announcement from the two Democratic senators from Virginia.

Congress provided $25 billion to transit agencies through the CARES Act.

The announcement from Warner and Kaine said Radford received its funding from the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program. The funds will support operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs to maintain service and to respond and recover from the ongoing pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending
Business Local

Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending

Three regional Virginia banks each gave financial relief to more than 500 small businesses and organizations in the Roanoke and New River valleys as the country locked down for the pandemic this spring, according to data from the Paycheck Protection Program.

How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society
Business

How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society

PHILADELPHIA - Tom Ivory, the founder of the Baker Street Bread Co. in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section, fought a valiant effort for years to rein in bank fees by imposing a minimum credit card purchase of $10. But more customers wanted to go cashless, and Ivory eventually relented and accepted plastic for any transaction, no matter how small. About 78% of the purchases at the cafe and ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News