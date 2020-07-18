Radford to get $1.6 million from CARES Act for public transportation

Radford Transit will get $1.6 million in federal funding for public transportation, according to an announcement Thursday from U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The funding was authorized by the Federal Transit Authority under the CARES Act, money that’s been made available due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re glad to announce that this funding will allow the city of Radford to continue providing safe and reliable public transportation during this ongoing health and economic crisis,” read the announcement from the two Democratic senators from Virginia.
Congress provided $25 billion to transit agencies through the CARES Act.
The announcement from Warner and Kaine said Radford received its funding from the FTA’s Urbanized Area Formula Program. The funds will support operating, administrative and preventive maintenance costs to maintain service and to respond and recover from the ongoing pandemic.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.