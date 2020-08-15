Real estate transactions for Aug. 16, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Randolph, Phillip G. and Kathy C. Randolph to Vergel S. Atienza and Blessilda B. Atienza, 4036 Southmont Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $335,000 07/31/2020.
Rhodin, Michael D. to Nicholas T. McClean-Rice and Susan D. Simon, 430 Washington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $408,000 07/31/2020.
Roanoke Rental Homes LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 645 Murray Ave. S.E., 1020 21st St. N.W., 1316 Graybill Road N.W., 11134 Marlian Court N.E., 308 Patton Ave. N.W., Roanoke VA 24013, 24012, 24017, 24016, $790,000 07/31/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Board, Evelyn F. to Tam Tran, 1704 and 1708 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $280,000 07/31/2020.
Boucher, William G. and Martha M. Boucher to Todd C. Wilson, 2361 Southlawn Circle S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $287,000 07/27/2020.
Comas, Nicholas D. to Kelly F. Paitsel, 922 Gaymont St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 07/29/2020.
Crouch, W.G. to D&H Investments LLC, 941, 951 and 1001 Gus Nicks Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 07/28/2020.
Garland, John A. and Andrea E. Garland to Samantha J. Bryant and Forest B. Thompson, 1222 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24106, $266,900 07/31/2020.
Gunn, Daniel C. and Rebekah B. Gunn to Rebekah K. Bradley and Daniel Guzman, 352 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $220,000 07/28/2020.
Hill City Properties LLC to Sycamore Forest LLC, 114 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $260,000 07/27/2020.
Mercer, Eric J. and Virgnia B. Mercer to Florence W. Carter, 218 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $233,900 07/29/2020.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Bradley S. Dials and Angela Classey, 438 King George Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $220,000 07/30/2020.
Polhamus, William F. and Linda N. Polhamus to Jeffrey Hensdill and Emily Silver, 2304 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $268,000 07/31/2020.
Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Lisa M. Lawrence, 2638 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $202,000 07/31/2020.
Russell, James E. Jr. and Jessica Russell to Kathryn B. Moore and John P. Moore, 2027 Mount Vernon Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $289,000 07/27/2020.
Steele, Sara A. to Carl Accomando and Sarah Divers, 430 Bramble Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $274,900 07/29/2020.
Young, Jonathan W. and Angela J. Young to George A. Matzko and Suzanne Marie Ferreira, 1833 Westover Ave. S.W. #1835 Roanoke VA 24015, $280,600 07/31/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Avis, Gary L. and Judy M. Avis to Jesse F. Haynie and Katie L. Haynie, 1942 Airview Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $198,000 07/31/2020.
Bell, Jeremiah F. and Allison Phillips Bell to Julia T. Van Nutt and Garrett C. Van Nutt, 2628 Montgomery Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 07/27/2020.
Brewer, Ivan M. to Harry L. Bateman Jr. and Charisse L. Brewer, 4711 Surrey Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $107,300 07/27/2020.
Commonwealth Trustees LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 2825 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $110,622 07/28/2020.
Daly, James K. and Kimberly L. Daly to Frank A. Boxley III, 1320 Hamilton Terrace Roanoke VA 24015, $192,000 07/30/2020.
Dempsey, Douglas M. and Traci F. Dempsey to Samuel J. Leap and Elizabeth M. Leap, 2619 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $141,800 07/31/2020.
DGL Management LLC to Cyrus V. Lemmond and Megan B. Lemmond, 2602 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $176,669 07/27/2020.
Diamond Point LLC to Downtown Farmhouse LLC, 1206 Patterson Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $133,000 07/31/2020.
Garrett, Ruth E. to Christiana Hudgins, 1846 Bennington St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $116,500 07/31/2020.
Grim, Martin E. and Ashley N. Grim to Riley H. Murtaugh, 1908 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $149,050 07/30/2020.
Hickman, Derrick A. and Cassie S. Boothe to Thomas H. Fox Jr. and Paige E. King, 4928 Desi Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $108,500 07/30/2020.
Kasey, Sheena R. to Nichael K. Hickson and Samantha S. Hickson, 4941 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 07/29/2020.
Lawrence, Brian M. to Jared A. Rigby, 521 and 523 Elm Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $140,500 07/31/2020.
Oyler, Ray G. and Bettie E. Oyler Estate to Michael E. Jacobs, 2339 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 07/28/2020.
Russell, Lewis W. Jr. to Lisa J. Radcliff, 3415 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 07/31/2020.
Shockley, Michael B. to Karen S. Musgrove, 1011 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 07/31/2020.
Smith, Nicholas C. and Jessica N. Smith to Christopher Binkley, 2804 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,650 07/30/2020.
St. Clair, Vickie L. to Matthew D. Booher, 3012 Kennedy St. RoanokeVA 24012, $146,260 07/31/2020.
Tabor, Michael C. to Tiffany S. Johnson and Antonio E. Miller, 3209 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 07/29/2020.
Williams, Brandon L. to Trevor Kelly and Kandace Kelly, 2329 and 2331 Shull Road Roanoke VA 24012, $139,000 07/29/2020.
Wood, Floyd L. and Tammi L. Wood to Taryn Rice, 4513 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $154,000 07/31/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ayers, Robert L. to Keriann Campbell and others, 1414 Seveth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,500 07/31/2020.
Doss, Emanuel R. and Kimberly P. Doss to WBH Inc., 4326 Moowmaw Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $73,500 07/30/2020.
Fleisner, Corey E. and Janice M. Gleisner to Conrad J. Schneider and Laura E. Schneider, 938 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $85,000 07/30/2020.
Johnson, Robert L. and Cathy P. Johnson to Tyler L. Johnson, 1541 Abbott St. Roanoke VA 24017, $55,000 07/30/2020.
Professional Foreclosure Corp. of Virginia to U.S. Bank NA, 3510 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $95,400 07/30/2020.
Whorley, Frank J. III and Stepanie A. Feazell to Jamil Srour and Racha Khouli, 1705 Hollins Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $55,000 07/27/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Brownlow, Phillip G. and Schaunell L. Brownlow to Terrance R. Durkin and Kelsey M. Martin, 7224 Rabbit Run Road Roanoke VA 24018, $322,500 07/29/2020.
Clark, Joe F. and Susan F. Clark to Christopher M. Sullivan and Annah M. Sullivan, 6549 Tallwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $640,000 07/30/2020.
Ernest, Ronald W. and Sharon B. Ernest to Robert DeVries and Wenjing Wang, 5531 Kentmere Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $340,000 07/31/2020.
Jennings, William A. and Linda F. Jennings to BVH Land LLC, 3528 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $385,000 07/27/2020.
M&F Homes LLC to James F. Wynne, 3515 Manassas Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $308,950 07/31/2020.
Morris, Christopher A. and Jill T. Morris to Thaddues J. Guerrero and Erica M. Guerrero, 6006 Windcrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $367,500 07/31/2020.
Newcomb, William L. and Lindsay A. Regali to Stephen K. Alexander and Ponteaah M. Alexander, 5748 Lost Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $342,000 07/31/2020.
Pressley, Rodney J. Jr. and Heather M. Pressley to Christopher L. Cook and Marcee H. Cook, 4879 Summerville Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $365,000 07/29/2020.
Razvillas, Matthew D. and Kristen L. Razvillas to William F. Graves and Virginia L. Graves, 8127 Vista Forest Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $516,000 07/29/2020.
Robinson Sessions, Sharon W. to Steven Francis and Deborah Francis, 2819 Twelve O’Clock Knob Road Salem VA 24153, $334,950 07/30/2020.
Robison, Russell W. and Debra J. Robison to Roger N. Martin and Lucinda C. Martin, 2035 River Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $312,500 07/31/2020.
Salisbury, Donald H. III and Vicki H. Salisbury to Stephen K. Walker, 4265 Bonsack Road Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 07/31/2020.
Semones, David L. and Debra L. Semones to Robert A. Morck and Kelly S. Morck, 1985 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $580,000 07/30/2020.
Sheth, Rajesh J. and Leena R. Sheth to Chadwick S. Coleman, 6407 Eastshire Court Roanoke VA 24018, $326,500 07/27/2020.
Sullivan, Christopher M. and Annah Marie Sullivan to Jake E. Drivers IV and Jennifer C. Divers, 5853 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $429,950 07/30/2020.
Syla, Admir to Brooke C. Miller, 3308 Lakeland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $307,000 07/28/2020.
Wells, Hugh and Margaret H. Wells to Anita R. Kumar, 5816 Lost Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $449,900 07/31/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Ayers, James G. and Sally C. Ayers to Lana M. Seidler, 1602 Pine Valley Lane Salem VA 24153, $280,000 07/28/2020.
Big Cat LLC to Tara L. Kelley and Joseph E. Kelley Jr., 1005 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $216,150 07/31/2020.
Christianson, Jennifer E. to James T. Brown and Jennifer W. Brown, 463 Nellie Circle Salem VA 24153, $249,950 07/31/2020.
Daw, Reed L. And others to Joshua S. Bryant and Bridgett L. Bryant, 3450 Sterling Road Roanoke VA 24014, $243,950 07/28/2020.
Divers, Jennifer to Jordan M. Miller and Hannah Miller, 2618 Charing Cross Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $262,450 07/30/2020.
Du, Wenzhang to Efrain L. Hernadez and LouRoades J. Paz Zuniga, 3623 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $242,000 07/29/2020.
Houhoulis, Pater N. to John M. Miles and Christina M. Arthur, 7844 Whistler Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $245,000 07/27/2020.
Lucas, Susan S. to Melissa B. Hooker, 3214 Winterberry Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $210,500 07/30/2020.
Minera, Marlon G. to Michael B. Howard and Mary A. Howard, 5020 Shady Side Drive Roanoke VA 24016, $263,000 07/28/2020.
Neal, Michael A. and Melanie K. Neal to Ashley Grim and Martin Grim, 1924 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $259,000 07/30/2020.
Pennymac Loan Services LLC to Robert Gerndt, 6514 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 07/29/2020.
RealEstate Buy It Now LLC to Amber R. Meyers and Stacey J. Saum, 3584 Cedar Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $289,950 07/28/2020.
Southfield LLC to Travis R. Weaver and Miranda N. Weaver, 3746 Autumn Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $260,000 07/27/2020.
Spradlin, Edward L. and Beulah F.Spradlin to Holly Rindorf and Michael Rindorf, 3718 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $239,950 07/27/2020.
Tran, Phouc L. and Thuan T. Nguyen to Sheena R. Kasey, 7039 Linn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 07/30/2020.
WBH LLC to Lindsey M. Streng, 2849 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $200,000 07/28/2020.
Williams, Steven M. and Marlene M. Williams to Patricia Ziegler, 2912 Woodthrush Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 07/27/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
3 in 1 LLC to Angel N. Shiflett and Kyle Robertson, 1534 Deborah Lane Salem VA 24153, $165,500 07/30/2020.
Bruffey, Rita F. to Antoine Ferron, 2814 Green Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24019, $171,000 07/31/2020.
Donahue, Rheba L. to Heather R. Cox, 3534 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 07/31/2020.
Eva, Ashley to Nathan A. Gossage, 950 Paint Bank Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 07/30/2020.
Flowers, Matthew T. to Mary C. Gravely, 3402 Morning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $167,000 07/30/2020.
Greenwood, Cheryl A. to Nicholas R. Folden, 3302 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $128,000 07/31/2020.
Haston, Gary P. Jr. and Rosemary B. Haston to Mona L. Journiette, 5549 North Lakes Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $183,000 07/28/2020.
Karpowich, Nancy C. and Charles J. Karpowich Estate to Kristina Gomez Penarroyo and Michael Abuyen Penarroyo, 3903 Delavan St. Roanoke VA 24018, $188,000 07/30/2020.
McCulley, Sandra G. to Benjamin E. Nikkel and Michele L. Nikkel, 5408 Grandin Road Extension Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 07/31/2020.
Osborne-Henderson, Erin to Marvin D. Spangler and Yvette P. Spangler, 7217 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $124,950 07/31/2020.
Partleton, Joseph M. and Monica L. Parleton to James A. Slusser, 4417 Goodman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $142,000 07/27/2020.
Smith, Randy L. to Deborah M. Cahoon, 3612 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $185,000 07/30/2020.
Warren, Christopher M. to Eddey G. Bolanos Ceballos and Jenny G. Sorto Chavez, 5458 Winterset Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $168,000 07/31/2020.
Weaver, Miranda to Abigail M. Van Dalsen, 618 Morrison Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $189,950 07/27/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Stoneridge at Bent Mountain to William M. O’Meara and Deborah H. O’Meara, 9468 Airpoint Drive Bent Mountain VA 24059, $60,000 07/29/2020.
