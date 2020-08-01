Real estate transactions for Aug. 2, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Emma Rose Property LLC to Agape Seven LLC, 0 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $821,000 07/16/2020.
Haws, David L. and Hope A. Haws to Raymond W. Shifflett Jr., 1950 Maple Leaf Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $580,000 07/16/2020.
Sweeney, Joseph A. to Joseph M. Frieben and Michelle Frieben, 1901 Greenwood Court Roanoke VA 24015, $620,000 07/13/2020.
Weaver, Fayetta P. to James E. Russell Jr. and Jessica Russell, 2502 Stanley Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $440,000 07/15/2020.
$300,000 to $400,000
Aldridge, Bradley K. and Whitney C. Aldridge to Joseph Mullins and Sarah Mullins, 3616 Heritage Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $324,500 07/15/2020.
Vosskamp, Kimberly B. and Jennifer Alcorn to Bradley K. Aldridge and Whitney C. Aldridge, 425 Willow Oak Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $370,000 07/16/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
ABCG LC to Ellington Contracting Inc., 3818 Greenway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $259,900 07/16/2020.
Behnisch, Johnathan D.and Rebecca L. Seipp to Justin D. Garrison and Laura A. Garrison, 1826 Avon Road Roanoke VA 24015, $244,950 07/17/2020.
Donnelly, Mary F. to Alexandra S. Martin and Clark K. Crutchfield, 3553 Brymoor Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $247,500 07/17/2020.
Gates, Jane P. to Savieay L. Esparza and Cora M. Esparza, 2327 Howard Road Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 07/14/2020.
Michael T. Randolph and Catina M. Randolph to Prentest A. Cabbler Jr., 4303 Tellico Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 07/15/2020.
Moorer, Jennifer O. and Jack E. Trent Estate to Derick A. Vaden, 614 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $209,000 07/17/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Avinante, Julia V. to Dariel Morales Perez, 2613 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 07/15/2020.
BPH Homes LLC to Michael L. Ashwell, 125 Wentworth Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,950 07/16/2020.
Caldwell, Brandon and Kara E. Caldwell to Cristina Moraza Gonzalez, 2625 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $117,000 07/16/2020.
Cao, Son to Che’re D. Braxton, 2403 Cornell Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,500 07/15/2020.
Conner, Ricky L. and Danny R. Carter to Joel T. Frambes and Tiffany N. Frambes, 4863 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $144,950 07/14/2020.
Feinour, Edwin R. and Frederick L. Wendorf Estate to Michael G. Eastham and Sharon L. Eastham, 3867 South Lake Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $181,000 07/13/2020.
Fleming, Leah E. to Alexander A. Register and Michelle E. Register, 4935 Hubert Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $132,000 07/14/2020.
Gayle, William to Kelli M. Long and Jose R. Munoz, 1016 Estates Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $164,000 07/13/2020.
Gerner, Rachel V. to Erika M. Buck, 509 Riverland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 07/17/2020.
Hawks, Cecil D. and Beth Ellen Hawks to Jane H. Hartless, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Road Unit 208 Roanoke VA 24014, $180,500 07/17/2020.
Hostutler, John M. to Jerry K. Legg and Julia L. Legg, 3158 Olde Oak Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 07/17/2020.
Mackay, Curtis W. and Michelle S. Mackay to Hailey Feldman, 1338 Mabry Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 07/13/2020.
Parkwood Properties LLC to Emily R. Stonick, 1209 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $138,750 07/14/2020.
Powell, Virginia E. to Twelve Cent Holdings LLC, 101 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 07/16/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Sonya L. Wilson, 1412 Lafayette Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $120,000 07/15/2020.
Sturgill, Caitlin R. to Jonah A. Bryant and Ariel H. Bryant, 2008 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,000 07/17/2020.
Tarzia, Nicholas and Sheila Tarzia to Joseph J. Carleno Jr. and Lisa A. Carleno, 112 Windward Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $161,950 07/14/2020.
Welfare, Elizabeth W. and John M. Welfare to Theodore W. Simpkins and Dorotha D. Simpkins, 4865 Glen Ivy Lane Unit 211 Roanoke VA 24018, $147,000 07/16/2020.
West, Michael S. and Emily N. West to Brandon Newcomb, 2307 Moir St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $111,000 07/17/2020.
Williamson, Susan R. to Lee A. Friesland and Ashli J. Taylor, 2531 Beverly Blvd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,800 07/14/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Keaton, Anthony E. to Hamlar Properties LLC, 501 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $52,500 07/13/2020.
Reid, William K. to Brandon M. Welch, 2628 Radford Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $81,500 07/15/2020.
Roessel, Fred P. III and Irish M. Roessell to M&W Properties Inc., 2521 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $91,000 07/16/2020.
Slusser, Christopher R. to McLaren G. Westland, 2240 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $95,900 07/14/2020.
Stovall, Ricardo C. and Wanda E. Kasey to Downtown Holdings LLC, 19 Patton Ave. Roanoke VA 24016, $61,000 07/15/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Hess, Danielle D. to Brent Reynolds and Wendy Reynolds, 6410 Hidden Woods Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $475,000 07/15/2020.
Hunter, Edwin P. and Amy C. Hunter to Marcus M. Gallagher and Heather P. Gallagher, 6025 Cavalier Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $424,950 07/17/2020.
Jones, Mary Lou to Mark A. Rutherford and Jill A. Gaines, 7283 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $495,000 07/16/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Paul E. Muddiman and Kristy B. Muddiman, 5660 Sullivan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $412,904 07/13/2020.
$300,000 to $400,000
Balzer, Peter J. Jr. and others to Abby Broughton, 7511 Mount Chestnut Road Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 07/17/2020.
Barlow, Christopher H. and Christie H. Barlow to Robert C. Kriener and Xaioning C. Kreiner, 5948 Blackhorse Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $386,000 07/13/2020.
Bremer, Sara J. to Bradley Krupa and Mollyann M. Krupa, 4335 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 07/14/2020.
Carroll, Terry W. and Pamela L. Carroll to Mary K. Newton and John T. Tirico, 5002 Williamsburg Court Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 07/17/2020.
Fibiger, David C. and Maria L. Fibiger to Matthew C. Swierkowski and Angela Swierkowski, 5957 Roselawn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $389,950 07/17/2020.
Jackson, Joshua P. and Christine J. to Mark E. Angel, 6806 Mason Knob Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $384,000 07/14/2020.
Lander, Stanley T. to Michael K. Stelzel, 1743 Millbridge Road Salem VA 24153, $365,000 07/16/2020.
Madden, Quentin T. and Rochelle R. Madden to Robert G. White and Danyel B. White, 4420 Huntmaster Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $349,000 07/14/2020.
Mapleortho LLC to Hoss Ortho LLC, 221 S. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $375,000 07/13/2020.
Westmoreland, Thomas C. to Manoj Kumar and Sumiran Kumari, 3727 Chaparral Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $308,000 07/16/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Angel, Mark to Michelle L. McDonagh and Aaron N. McDonagh, 5241 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $251,000 07/14/20202.
Bishop, Michael T. and Qilin Cai to Henry V. Ferguson, 2875 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $275,000 07/16/2020.
Blankinship, John W. Jr. and Vickie W. Vandergrift to Jason L. Bloxom and Danielle Lee Bloxom, 6910 LaMarre Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 07/16/2020.
Cook, Scott J. and Paula J. Hess to Jeremy L. Welsh and Cynthia M. Welsh, 2907 Woodthrust Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,999 07/17/2020.
Cooper, Kevin L. and Susan Cooper to Jason A. McKnight and Sara Ann McKnight, 1335 Carlos Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $283,000 07/15/2020.
Edwards, Mae C. to Charles T. Laning and Dorie L. Lanning, 6831 Ardmore Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $299,950 07/17/2020.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Emily Sharp, 3543 Verona Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $207,000 07/16/2020.
Grimes, Carol to John W. Rudolph and Sheryn R. Holinsworth, 513 Mendham Way Salem VA 24153, $279,950 07/17/2020.
Gwinn, Sonya G. to Samantha Gara, 4215 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $238,000 07/14/2020.
Hess, Scott J. and Paula J. Hess to Randall Cox and Jordan Cox, 5010 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $287,500 07/14/2020.
Johnstone, Kristen K. and Karen L. Konrad Estate to Paul L. Hatfield and Judith W. Hatfield, 6704 Fair Oaks Road Roanoke VA 24019, $229,500 07/15/2020.
Krupa, Brad and Molly Ann Krupa to Grover Cliatt and Monica Cliatt, 4323 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $289,000 07/14/2020.
Law, Douglas L. to James G. Cecil and Patricia S. Cecil, 5465 Stayman Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $289,950 07/16/2020.
Martin, Gina L. and Chad N. Martin to Geisy Cobas and Franquis Cobas, 6012 Carolina Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $257,950 07/14/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Timothy A. Allen and Sonya G. Gwinn, 4332 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $299,450 07/14/2020.
Reedy, Timothy L. and Sandra R. Reedy to Debra A. St. Clair, 4251 Carr Rouse Road Roanoke VA 24014, $229,950 07/15/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Michael W. Huffman and Hayley J. Huffman, 8385 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $247,950 07/14/2020.
Shelton, Harry D. to Stephen M. Glass and Danelle C. Benson, 5736 Penguin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $274,950 07/14/2020.
Tanner, David A. and Jill B. Tanner to Mark W. Frazier and Amy B. Frazier, 6030 Catawba Creek Road Troutville VA 24175, $290,000 07/17/2020.
Tarr, Frank J.and Christa R. Tarr to Charles D. Nixon and Lecia A. Nixon, 3044 Stoneybrook Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 07/17/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Rudoph W. Jaros and Lenore E. Jaros, 1175 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $269,950 07/17/2020.
White, Robert G. to Jameson E. Gurley and Jamie Gurley, 138 Spring Grove Drive Vinton VA 24179, $228,000 07/13/2020.
Whitaker, Timothy R. and Karen L. Whitaker to Randolph Bush and Malora Bush, 398 Sunflower Drive Vinton VA 24179, $285,000 07/13/2020.
Williams, Bonnie C. to Robin W. Spencer, 2860 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $218,000 07/13/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Argabright, Herbert J. to Scot Scortia and Ashley B. Scortia, 3603 Timberline Trail Unit 175 Roanoke VA 24018, $101,900 07/17/2020.
Ceylon St. LLC Katie to Katie L. Hill, 206 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $116,500 07/15/2020.
Knight, Thomas H. Estate and Atlantic Union Bank to Lynda M. Hart, 644 Ridgecrest Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $148,000 07/17/2020.
Lavering, Autumn M. and William K. Wingfield to Jessica K. Heitman, 503 Water Oak Road Roanoke VA 24019, $175,000 07/15/2020.
Martin, Tammy J. to Rachel K. Martin, 2818 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $160,000 07/15/2020.
Scott, Hylton B. and Pamela J. Scott to Crista L. Patterson, 4054 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $150,000 07/15/2020.
Snare Family Properties LLC to Crystal R. Francisco, 3584 Bennett Springs Road Salem VA 24153, $140,000 07/15/2020.
Theodor, Daniel M. and Christine A. Theodor to Kerry L. Werner Jr. and others, 727 Spruce St. Vinton VA 24179, $179,000 07/14/2020.
Woody, Dianne H. to Carolyn H. Morris and Kathie H. Camper, 915 Ruddle Road Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 07/13/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Guzior, Sandra L. to Jack C. Aders, 920 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $70,000 07/14/2020.
Lam, Ella F. to Hans-Andreas Stowasser, 4508 Cheshire Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $75,000 07/14/2020.
