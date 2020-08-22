Real estate transactions for Aug. 23, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bakken, Mary to Aubrey B. Bullion, 2324 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $319,000 08/05/2020.
Baldridge, J. Duckie III to Charles S. Palmer and Patricia P. Palmer, 202 Darwin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $431,000 08/05/2020.
Christian, Christopher M. and Karla Christian to Richard Linsk and Dorit Ben-Ami, 2913 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $365,000 08/07/2020.
Dodson, Earl and Bonnie Dodson to Jessica P. Flinchum, 2811 Stephenson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $352,500 08/05/2020.
Gandy, Suzanne N. and Steven C. Gandy to David A. Gallick and Robyn M. Lewis-Gallick, 2310 Yellow Mountain Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $575,000 08/07/2020.
Smyth, Steve to Daryl R. Titus, 1928 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $307,500 08/04/2020.
Weeks, Robert A. and Heather S. Weeks to Cody L. Evans and Sarah K. Evans, 2315 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $368,000 08/04/2020.
West, Edward III and Amy S. West to Wesley Harder, 2415 Nottingham Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $700,000 08/03/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Echo Sentinel Group LLC to Maple Grove Properties LLC, 1720 and 1726 11th St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 08/07/2020.
Hayes, Erin E. to Daniel Drummond, 368 Albemarle Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $227,000 08/06/2020.
Koch, Andrew S. to Shane Dwyer, 1314 Trevino Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,000 08/03/2020.
Peters, Jerry R. and Denise C. Peters to Adam Peters and Heidi Rossow, 2561 Inglewood Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 08/04/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Bradburn, Syvisha and Terrance Bradburn to Amy R. Saunders and Corey D. Calloway, 4731 Meadow Crossing Lane N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $174,900 08/04/2020.
Brantly LLC to Chester Dombrosky, 189 Wildhurst Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $175,230 08/07/2020.
Farrell Properties-W LLC to Jovanny G. Lopez Gonzalez and Ma T. Trinidad Gonzalez, 3013 Wentworth Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 08/07/2020.
Forbes, Caroline F. and David M. Forbes to Marianne Koperniak, 4825 Glen Ivy Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $171,000 08/04/2020.
Grove, Lucian Y. Jr. and Elizabeth G. Sayers to Brady M. Woolwine, 2429 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $154,500 08/05/2020.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Angela S. Williams, 609 14th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $121,000 08/06/2020.
Hannett, Sarah B. to Dynasty D. Taylor, 1619 Edmund Ave N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $158,950 08/06/2020.
Johnson, Todd A. to Olivia DeFrancesco, 2409 Guilford Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,000 08/03/2020.
Kodiac LLC to Ricky L. Southerland and Shelly S. Southerland, 1232 Eighth St. S.E. and 2518 Liberty Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24013, 24012, $105,000 08/03/2020.
Littlefield, Arnold E. to S&S Car Sales LLC, 2921 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $171,000 08/06/2020.
Moorman, Helen C. Estate and Eva Shaw-Gill to Jennifer Stanforth and Patricia S. Page, 1825 Angus Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $145,000 08/05/2020.
Nguyen, Doc Tan and Pho Thi Lam to Salem Turnpike Properties LLC, 4129 and 4135 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,000 08/05/2020.
Painter, Susan B. to Michelle S. Johnson, 2357 Locust Grove Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 08/03/2020.
Smith, Brian R. and Rachelle Smith to Nathan Hairfield and Jennifer Peyton, 173 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $147,000 08/05/2020.
Spickard, Timothy J. to Wayne R. Park, 810 Jack St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,500 08/07/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Maureen O. Watkins and Kaprice L. Watkins, 3843 Long Meadow Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,950 08/07/2020.
WinTrust Mortgage to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 1502 Fairhope Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,200 08/06/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Chi Alpha Realty LLC to Qilin Cai, 2425 Longview Ave. S.W. Unit 22 Roanoke VA 24014, $93,950 08/07/2020.
Claytor, Bernard to Natalie Franco, 3063 Ferncliff Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $97,000 08/03/2020.
Cronin, Kevin to Act 3 Squared LLP, 502 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 08/03/2020.
Golden Dove Investments LLC to Hengar Homes LLC, 520 Gladies St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $74,000 08/05/2020.
McMinnis, Robert to Sandra McMinnis, 2011 Dansbury Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $76,100 08/05/2020.
Mull, Willis U. Jr. to Allison Y. Pertitta, 3509 Troxell Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $91,027 08/03/2020.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Miguelina Sanchez Rosario, 1039 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 08/03/2020.
Roseberry, Sherry L. to T Crouch Homes Inc., 1028 15th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $80,000 08/03/2020.
Southern Estates to JMB Homes LLC, 1119 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $85,000 08/06/2020.
Thompson, Kevin M. to Larry W. Thompson Sr. and Rebecca L. Thompson, 826 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $91,000 08/07/2020.
Whitmore, Daniel T. and Daniel M. Whitmore Estate to D and T Residential Properties Inc., unimproved lots on Hartsook Boulevard Southeast Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 08/07/2020.
Wilmington Trust NA to Fidel C. Miranda, 3719 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $90,250 08/03/2020.
