Real estate transactions for Aug. 9, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Carnevali, William S. and Brooke M. Carnevali to Tyler H. Jenkins and Holly M. Jenkins, 3344 Pineland Road Roanoke VA 24018, $689,950 07/20/2020.
Chestnut-Carvin Properties LLC to Carvin Chestnut LLC, 2120, 2126 and 2144 Carvin St. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,907,000 07/20/2020.
Green, Mary M. to Andrew B. Moore and Laura J. Pollan, 40 Cardinal Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $615,000 07/22/2020.
Johnston, Daniel B. to Harsh P. Patel and Mamtaben Patel, 1710 Millwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $315,000 07/21/2020.
KGB Investments LLC to Rhonda K. Ryan, 2601 Oregon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $355,000 07/24/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Blevins, Veltie Jr. and Donna E. Blevins to Grace E. McCloud, 205 Glade View Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $286,900 07/20/2020.
Bono, Steven J. and Jeanette P. Bono to Stan D. Smith, 3102 Stoneridge Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $270,000 07/20/2020.
Carr, Stephen A. and Ann Marie Carr to Myrna Jackson, 1825 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $244,950 07/20/2020.
Hatter, Pamela D. and William M. Pugh Estate to Puspa M. Bharati and Hom Bharati, 3302 Crittendon Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 07/24/2020.
Maxwell, William C. to Sunset Ridge Commercial LLC, 1502 Shamrock St., 4501, 4557 and 4549 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $221,811 07/20/2020.
Perkins, Cynthia R. to Lauren E. Mabry and Shaun D. Mabry, 2525 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $262,000 07/22/2020.
Tucker, Mark W. and Elnora P. Tucker to Dante E. Agosto, 4323 Oakleaf Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $206,000 07/20/2020.
Woriax, Hannah E. and James M. Forsythe to Emily Jo Baker, 1249 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $235,000 07/24/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Basham, Bradley L. to William J. Diaz Hernandez and Susan Ruiz, 4607 Arcadia Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $180,000 07/21/2020.
Blanding, Trevor R. and Carol Blanding to David M. Henry and Jackson D. Henry, 324 Salem Ave. #204 Roanoke VA 24016, $147,500 07/21/2020.
Breeden, Nancy E. to German O. Guifarro Acosta and Ana L. Reyes Flores, 4516 Eden Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,000 07/23/2020.
Camden, Courtney and others to Holly Gail Brendle, 629 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 07/21/2020.
Casteel, Barry L. and Barry Leighton Casteel to Jose F. Guitierrez Rodriguez and Ana E. Delmonte Sanchez, 5120 Hazelridge Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 07/21/2020.
Cook, Stephanie P. and Mark H. Sklar Estate to Deborah B. Jones and Spencer S. Jones, 1920 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $127,700 07/24/2020.
Cromer, Angela L. to Jonathan O. Dawson and Billy C. Horn, 2402 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $140,000 07/24/2020.
Freday, Kristen M. to Robert A. Patterson, 1030 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $195,950 07/20/2020.
Glazier, James L. and Leah H. Glazier to Phoenix W. Smith and Natalia I. Smith, 2302 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $169,500 07/24/2020.
Haffley, Carl and Brandon A. Haffley to Denzel L. Coles and Tia S. Allison, 4905 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $175,000 07/20/2020.
Hutchinson, Ashley to Mario A. Jacobo Rodriguez, 2558 Roundtop Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,000 07/23/2020.
Jenkins, Betsy B. to Courtney T. Stover and Michael L. Sirico, 4923 Woodmar Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 07/23/2020.
Jenkins, Jon C.A. and Theresa R. Jenkins to Debra A. Goodchild and Raymond M. Goodchild Sr., 1808 Edgerton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $116,000 07/20/2020.
Joseph, Damika M. to Dustin Meredeth and Christina Davila, 1105 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 07/20/2020.
Lane, Gregory M. and Jill Lane to Jesus Perez, 1902 East Gate Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 07/22/2020.
Moses, Adam D. and Amanda R. Moses to Jonathan J. Danz and Virginia L. Danz, 4645 Grandin Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,950 07/22/2020.
Owens, Kyle J. to Yves Louis, 5102 Woodbury St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $126,000 07/21/2020.
Patrick, Sondra R. to Jacob Geffert and Bethany Lackey, 3234 Oliver Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $179,000 07/20/2020.
Patrouch, Stephen R. to LT Properties LLC, 989 Patterson Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $125,000 07/23/2020.
Pryor, Angela C. to Jean G. Craddock, 3123 Yardley Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,950 07/22/202.0.
Quill, Amber to Ly Put and Chanbora Teav, 2927 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $157,000 07/20/2020.
Ratliff-Ives, Victoria C. to SG&LH LLC, 1517 Watauga St. S.W. Unit D Roanoke VA 24015, $106,000 07/23/2020.
Richardson, Gloria D. to Sean E. Stafford, 3101 Kershaw Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $160,000 07/24/2020.
Saunders, William E. and Catherine S. Saunders to Mitchell R. Brewster Jr., 3318 Thurman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,900 07/20/2020.
Southall, Emileigh M. to Yvonne French, 1608 Kirk Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,800 07/23/2020.
St. Fleur, Kelly L. to Timothy L. Pohlad-Thomas and Alexandria N. Moore, 303 Koogler Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $161,000 07/21/2020.
Taylor, Daniel P. and Maria E. Rosenberg-Kjelds to Margaret V. Du Bray, 1823 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $159,950 07/21/2020.
Vu, The Van and Trang Thi Hoai Tran to Hon V. Nugyen and Thi Tuyet Mai Tran, 137 Preston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 07/22/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bond, Anita O. to Sandra A. Sparks and Britteny N. Keaton, 1606 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $66,585 07/23/2020.
Busecca, Donna and Geno A. Busecca Estate to Holston Holdings LLC, 626 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $76,000 07/20/2020.
Carroll, James D. to Cuoc Nguyen and Pho Thi Lam, 2907 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $80,000 07/23/2020.
Hodge, Mark L. to Black Fox Properties LLC, 3514 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 07/24/2020.
Jamison, Wesley J. and Mary L. Jamison to IDB Group LLC, 1319 Buena Vista Blvd. Roanoke VA 24013, $62,000 07/20/2020.
McCollum, Robert to Anthony L. Welch, 3010 Willow Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $90,000 07/24/2020.
Myers, Yvonnie D. to William L. Ellison and Vivan Ellison, 3531 Peters Creek Road Roanoke VA Apt 103 24019, $88,000 07/20/2020.
Register, Guyton S. to Austin J. Wilson and Heather L. Wilson, 2840 Colonial Ave. S.W. Unit A-6 Roanoke VA 24015, $67,000 07/21/2020.
Stathos, Agnew and Deborah Stathos to Herbert Argabright, 1330 Morton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,500 07/20/2020.
WBH Inc. to Jeffrey L. Bruke, 1002 Pocahontas Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 07/20/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Ball, Carl M. Jr. and Patricia A. Ball to Franklin J. Tarr and Christa R. Tarr, 2001 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 07/20/2020.
Brogan, William L. to James H. Todd and Andrea C. Todd, 2020 River Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $319,000 07/23/2020.
Chestnut-Carvin Properties LLC to Carvin Chestnut LLC, 527, 533, 545 and 539 Chestnut St. Vinton VA 24179, $1,907,000 07/20/2020.
Cullinan, Richard E. and Linda G. Cullinan to Walter Polakowski and Yolanda Polakowski, 6992 Highfields Farm Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $465,000 07/20/2020.
Erb, James L. and Janis E. Erb to David M. Spangler and Donna D. Spangler, 2919 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 07/20/2020.
Ivaldi, Diane to Adam J. Dyer, 1562 Strawberry Mountain Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 07/24/2020.
Kennedy, Donna J. to David J. O’Neal and Gloria J. O’Neal, 5208 Huntridge Road Roanoke VA 24012, $359,000 07/24/2020.
Martin, C. Hampton III and Bonnie S. Martin to Ronald Cosia, 5600 Mount Laurel Road Roanoke VA 24018, $455,000 07/23/2020.
Pond, Linda L. and Jennifer M. Pond to Marshall S. Glessner, 6064 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 07/21/2020.
Riggs, John T. and Kathleen W. Riggs to C.H. Martin and Bonnie S. Martin, 5894 Monet Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $432,500 07/23/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Abdelhadi, Saeb Muniz and Sonya S. Abdelhadi to Felix A. Nunez and Tania F. Nunez, 5558 Rome Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $267,000 07/24/2020.
Abraham, Cathy Lynn and Stephen E. Hatcher to Kristina S. Miller and Joseph D. Miller, 1907 Parker Lane Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 07/23/2020.
Birchfield, Joseph D. and Kilby H. Birchfield to BGRS LLC, 1525 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $270,000 07/20/2020.
Bricker, Richard L. to Jacqueline Dean, 2011 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 07/24/2020.
Dan, Brian and Cecilia Dan to Whitney Lee, 855 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $207,500 07/20/2020.
East, John M. and Jane C. East to Bradley J. Hutchinson and Ashley D. Hutchinson, 5212 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $248,055 07/24/2020.
Fitton, Richard M. and Sarah E. Fitton to Thomas P. Simpson Jr. and Melissa K. Simpson, 4084 Trail Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $257,600 07/23/2020.
Flint, Adam W. to Bradley J. Simpson and Ashley B. Simpson, 5015 Nicholas Hill Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $205,000 07/22/2020.
Foy, Martha E. and James R. White to Miles H. Masters and Madeline D. Masters, 1928 Cantle Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $230,000 07/23/2020.
Fuller, Jeffrey L. II to Narayan K. Basnet and Kul B. Basnet, 3772 Kentland Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $227,900 07/22/2020.
Kang, Christie to Charles N. Harris and Cathleen A. Harris, 8435 Martins Creek Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 07/22/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Zylfije Abullahu and Shkelzen Abdullahu, 4350 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $263,025 07/21/2020.
Meier, Lisa M. to Lauren M. Gann, 2124 Montgomery Circle Vinton VA 24179, $195,000 07/20/2020.
Overstreet, Larry E. and Grace H. Overstreet to Daniel D. Mather and Emily S. Mather, 5761 Penguin Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $269,950 07/23/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Luvinmin M. Banquiles Arcilla and Maria E. Panuncio Arcilla, 2080 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $282,362 07/23/2020.
Wall, Cookie to Wesley V. Reid and Tessie R. Reid, 5130 Britaney Road Roanoke VA 24012, $227,500 07/20/2020.
Wilson, Patricia C. to Brad Merrell and Melissa Merrell, 4662 Alleghany Drive Salem VA 24153, $274,950 07/23/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Arrington, Mark A. and Billy J. Arrington to Vicki L. Wade, 7031 Greenway Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $187,000 07/21/2020.
Cannaday, William G. and Sarah M. Cannaday to Sophia Frontus, 3481 Blue Bird Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 07/21/2020.
Dean, Ryne G. to William C. Young, 8243 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $155,000 07/22/2020.
DiMaio, Laurie A. to Donald W. Jones and Yvette N. Jones, 1020 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $115,000 07/21/2020.
Franklin, Deanna M. to Darin L. Skilling and Syndi M. Skilling, 860 Cottage Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 07/22/2020.
Isoe, Michisuke and Anne T. Isoe to UCAMS LLC, 940 Third St. Vinton VA 24179, $100,000 07/23/2020.
Johnson, Shenna S. to Stephen A. Williams and Sarah L. Traylor, 7326 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $128,275 07/24/2020.
Keith, Joshua D. and Stephanie M. Keith to RNM LLC, 6118 Plantation Road Roanoke VA 24019, $112,000 07/20/2020.
Krippel, Stephanie L. to Thomas Huddleston and Sara Huddleston, 5525 Ambassador Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $169,000 07/20/2020.
Poff, Keith W. and Jody S. Poff to James G. McCarthy II, 4414 Brentwood Court Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 07/22/2020.
Robinette, Cheryl L. and Shirley R. Manley Estate to Nichole L. Craft, 6902 Black Walnut Court Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 07/22/2020.
Saunders, Dorothy T. and Roger W. Saunders to Michael S. West and Emily West, 1303 Duke Drive Vinton VA 24179, $191,000 07/20/2020.
St. Clair, Edith C. to Christopher W. Turner and Brandie L. Turner, 919 Halifax Circle Vinton VA 24179, $189,950 07/24/2020.
Stone, George P. Jr. to Christopher K. Rhodes, 406 Dawnridge Drive Vinton VA 24179, $174,500 07/20/2020.
Walters, Lisa V. to Star City Investments LLC, 387 Ivie Circle Salem VA 24153, $154,000 07/20/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Adams, Bryan K. and Elizabeth A. Martin to Mark A. Sewell and Maureen M. Sewell, 0 Canyon Road Roanoke VA 24018, $90,000 07/20/2020.
F.C. Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2080 Lawson Lane Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 07/23/2020.
HKF Properties LLC to Richard H. Gross, 902 E. Cleveland Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $82,500 07/23/2020.
Saker, Gabriel E. to Steven C. Davidson, 5260 Crossbow CI Unit 7-B Roanoke VA 24018, $92,000 07/20/2020.
Trustee Services of VA LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 217 W. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $59,900 07/24/2020.
