Real estate transactions for July 12, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bidwell, Susan B. to John A. Tuttle and Karen L. Tuttle, 3310 Belshire Court S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $375,000 06/26/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC and Star City Investments LLC to Centerfield LLC, 411 Columbia St. and 4610 Palmer St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, 24019, $621,000 06/26/2020.
Epperly, David and Sara Epperly to Michael A. Brooks and Rachael A. Brooks, 1624 Wilbur Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $390,000 06/23/2020.
H&E Equipment Services (Mid-Atlantic) Inc. to Rockland LLC, 1301 Rockland Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,200,000 06/24/2020.
Lee, Susan C. and Melanie K. Morris to David E. Levan and Mollie D. Levan, 2530 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 06/26/2020.
Levan, David E. and Mollie D. Levan to Charles J. Sword and Ashley L. Sword, 219 Darwin Road Roanoke VA 24014, $419,000 06/26/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Beckner, David L. and Pamela S. Beckner to Julie Pellillo, 213 Windward Condo Unit 213 Roanoke VA 24018, $241,000 06/26/2020.
Boylan, Christopher T. and Mary C. Niederlander to Nicholas K. Updike and Renee E. Crider, 1915 Bluemont Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $270,000 06/26/2020.
Chamroeun, Siv to Jam’n Investments LLC, 402 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $219,000 06/23/2020.
Commodore Development LLC to Tempest Moore, 1915 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $217,000 06/24/2020.
Francis, James S. and Mary Ruth Francis to JEG Realty Inc., 2262 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $255,000 06/26/2020.
Frassa, Douglas M. and Donna L. Tuten to Jennifer Murphy, 2546 Alberta Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $279,950 06/24/2020.
Gorman, Daniel P. and Victoria E. Guerrero Gorman to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC, 2289 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $285,000 06/22/2020.
Grigg, Jay W. and Sheryl L. Grigg to Ann M. Jones, 256 Eugene Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $207,000 06/24/2020.
McCoy, Susan J. to Keith Overstreet, 1824 Wakefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $210,000 06/25/2020.
Parsons, William P. and Ginger A. Parsons to Cierra D. Harmon and Brian R. Brooks, 4313 Siden Circle N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $205,000 06/25/2020.
Sun Flooring Inc. to Brian K. Whitt and Kimberly D. Millirones, 2148 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $243,000 06/26/2020.
Townsend, R. Brian to Brittany E. Jacks, 1816 Wakefield Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 06/25/2020.
Vaughan, Brandon I. and Ashley P. Vaughan to Lydia A. Thomson, 1113 Updike Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $225,000 06/25/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Berenbaum, Joseph S. and Dana M. Berenbaum to Benjamin Ostrander and Amanda Ostrander, 1710 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $155,200 06/22/2020.
Bernhagen, Ann to Kenneth E. Walker and Rebecca B. Walker, 3035 Corbieshaw Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $153,000 06/22/2020.
Booher, Benjamin to Kathryn Kronau, 2455 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $141,500 06/26/2020.
Byrd, Tina H. and Howard G. Byrd to Anthony Stump and Shimayne Brown, 2427 Ridgefield St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $129,000 06/26/2020.
Chatting, Rodger Lee and Patricia C. Sowder to Herbert N. Krebs II and Seleena M. Krebs, 2102 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $135,350 06/24/2020.
Conner, Galen W. and Laura P. Conner to Justin D. Snider and Amanda M. Snider, 2001 Purcell Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,950 06/26/2020.
Creasy, Linda V. to Adrian Lewis, 4401 Holmes St. Roanoke VA 24012, $160,000 06/24/2020.
Emery, Forrest J. to Chellita L. Burwell, 2546 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,000 06/24/2020.
Fryer, Lynn C. to Joanne L. Cerio, 2213 Mountainview Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $129,950 06/22/2020.
Hayes, Brye E. to Kevin M. Cruz, 942 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,950 06/22/2020.
Israel, Betty F. to Sade A. Noel, 2427 Marr St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,000 06/24/2020.
Lawrence, Ronald L. Jr. to Erica Thomson, 511 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 06/25/2020.
Lewis, Adrian N. to Machelle Paige, 2538 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 06/24/2020.
Murray, Helmi Hillevi to Davis West Painting LLC, 807 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $106,500 06/24/2020.
Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Darren A. Walters and Melissa M. Oberly, 2366 Carlton Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,000 06/26/2020.
Signature Properties of Roanoke LLC to Haley N. Foutz, 1408 Glenwood Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $134,995 06/25/2020.
Snyder, Glenda M. to Larabee Industries LLC, 3001 Shenandoah Valley Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $110,000 06/26/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Ginger Investments LLC to Madison B. Griffin, 1206 Vernon St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 06/23/2020.
Holland, Eunice M. to Jermaine L. Johnson, 1314 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $50,000 06/22/2020.
Hughes, Steven D. and Karen M. Hughes to JMC Properties Inc., 1030 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 06/25/2020.
Saker, Gabriel E. to Hitman Innovations Group LLC, 630 Bridge St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $76,000 06/26/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Autumn L Vazquez, 2746 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,500 06/22/2020.
Yoder, Kevin and Linda Yoder to Brooke M. Wright, 1396 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $77,000 06/23/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Banta, Christopher A. and Kimberly B. Banta to Tyrone Thompson and Venecia N. Thompson, 8330 Northwalk Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $399,888 06/23/2020.
Bellantis, Brendan and Rachel Bellantis to Shane M. Brennan and Amanda H. Brennan, 4682 Kettering Court Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 06/26/2020.
Bickling, Keith and Danielle Bickling to Bryan S. Davis and Taylor Ann Davis, 8350 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $308,250 06/26/2020.
Caterina, Jason C. and Sarah Caterina to Scott Hunley, 6110 Barn Owl Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 06/24/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC and Star City Investments to Centerfield LLC, 2734 Tanglewood Drive, 411 Columbia St. N.E., 4610 Palmer Ave. N.E., Roanoke VA 24018, 24019, $621,000 06/26/2020.
Krisch, Samuel J. II to Sunil K. Jain and Bina M. Jain, 5046 Hunting Hills Square Roaoke VA 24018, $455,000 06/24/2020.
Matthews, Gregory A. and Kalie Alexandra Matthews to Nikolaos Dervisis and Shawna Klahn, 7041 Mountain Spring Trail Roanoke VA 24019, $515,000 06/25/2020.
Sadjadi, Parviz Mohsen to Gregory A. Matthews and Kalie A. Matthews, 5364 Peregrine Crest Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $535,000 06/26/2020.
Wingate, Mildred R. to Blackberry Land Co., 0 Catawba Valley Road Troutville VA 24175, $391,684 06/26/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Campbell, Brian R. and Laura M. Campbell to Paul L. Jordan and Jessica A. Jordan, 584 Hillview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 06/24/2020.
Cornwall, Barri D. and Tia H. Cornwall to Lhea M. Lessard, 5414 Daytona Road Roanoke VA 24019, $235,000 06/26/2020.
Drury, Audra E. and Robert M. Drury to Christopher L. Stephenson, 2893 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $285,000 06/25/2020.
Evans, Brian P. and Barbara N. Evans to David J. Knowles, 7439 Carriage Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $280,000 06/24/2020.
Huffman, Anne H. to Danny Lee Hall and Ashley T. Hall, 1806 Charlestown Square Vinton VA 24179, $299,950 06/26/2020.
Johnson, Patricia L. to Karen A. Hagy and Lawrence S. Chinsky, 526 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $212,000 06/25/2020.
Kellison, Jackie L. and Martha E. Baker Estate to Zachary A. Hill and Steven D. Hill, 5199 Glenvar Heights Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 06/24/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Benjamin Okumu and Mercy Opondo, 4338 Willam Court Roanoke VA 24018, $298,700 06/25/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to John C. Lorenz and Shanda M. Lorenz, 4356 William Court Roanoke VA 24018, $263,450 06/26/2020.
McGhee, C. Stuart and Peggy C. McGhee to David L. Beckner and Pamela S. Beckner, 5860 Penn Forest Place Roanoke VA 24018, $274,900 06/26/2020.
Monroe, Wiliam F. and Mary S. Monroe to Brian M. Dibble and Laken M. Renick, 5236 Fordwick Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $277,950 06/24/2020.
Moore, Millie J. and Gerald R. Steele to Mark A. Martin and Julie L. Martin, 7412 Tinkerview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $249,950 06/22/2020.
OAA Properties LLC to Dwayne M. Schoonover and Angela A. Schoonover, 6352 Bunker Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $209,950 06/25/2020.
Pratt, Edward and April D. Pratt to Kelly H. Barge, 6542 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 06/26/2020.
Rexroad, Ray to Marcie Anne Wade, 1537 South Pacific Drive Vinton VA 24179, $200,000 06/25/2020.
Russell, Sharon C. to Sepideh Torkiyan and Jamshidali Torkiyan, 6306 Willingham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,500 06/22/2020.
Wooten, James K. Jr. and Angela H. Wooten to Paul Gundacker IV, 316 Chestnut Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $263,000 06/26/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Aliff, Gregory B. and Heather S. Aliff to Household Investment LLC, 4527 Hammond Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 06/26/2020.
Bailey, Serina D. to John Carter IV, 6757 S. Indian Grave Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $155,000 06/24/2020.
Barrett, Aimee C. to Nancy J. Ives, 3764 Ellen Drive Salem VA 24153, $180,000 06/25/2020.
Caldwell, Timothy W. and Heather T. Caldwell to Mary Switzer, 1421 Lori Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $169,950 06/26/2020.
Edwards, Kelvin A. Sr. and Teresa L. Edwards to Forrest J. Emery and Brittany B. Roberts-Emery, 2110 Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $197,000 06/25/2020.
Ellis Family Construction LLC to Wendy E. O’Rourke, 3658 Goodview Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $173,112 06/24/2020.
Liechty, David C. and Claudia B. Liechty to Birddog Investment Group LLC, 5229 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 06/25/2020.
Mullins, Sarah V. to Angeline Cusick, 7106 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $134,000 06/26/2020.
Nguyen, Tung T. and Tiffany T. Nguyen to Hugh J. McMillan, 6812 Greenway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $186,000 06/25/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Bush, Malora and Veronica L. Long to BHT Properties, 254 Gunn Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $75,000 06/24/2020.
Ribelin Charles A. to Robert W. Shepherd and Tammy E. Shepherd, 1231 Fairmont Drive Vinton VA 24179, $93,000 06/22/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 159 Pine St. Vinton VA 24179, $62,200 06/22/2020.