Real estate transactions for July 19, 2020

Roanoke
Over $300,000
Hicks, James I. to Steele Family Enterprises Inc., 3625 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 07/01/2020.
JBS Homes LLC to Steven L. Feeny and Dawn M. Werness, 3628 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 07/02/2020.
Kemper, John Lee and Catherine E. Kemper to Cliff G. Stanley and Jessa N. Sosa-Stanley, 2711 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $460,000 07/01/2020.
PT Properties LLC to CNC Property Partners LLC, 1421 Third St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,145,000 07/01/2020.
Safford, Shawn D. and Kristine M. Safford to Gregory M. Wade, 3015 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $835,000 07/02/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Karen Tyree and Keely Cain, 2428 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $359,000 06/30/2020.
Waide, William H. to Anne-Paige Darby, 1312 East Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $312,800 07/01/2020.
White Birch Holdings LLC to Carilion Clinic Properties LLC, unimproved lot on Orange Avenue Northeast Roanoke VA 24012, $500,000 07/02/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Buchor, Lindsay M. to Jesse Nych and Ashley A. Groner, 2669 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,000 07/01/2020.
Burton Living Trust to Sandra K. Morgan, 2204 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $264,950 07/01/2020.
Haddox, Brittany and James B. Hornaday Estate to Alyson H. Cregger, 1902 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,900 06/29/2020.
Hickling, Andrew J. to Patrick V. Starner, 1836 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $227,000 06/29/2020.
Hullett, Randal L. and Joyce T. Hullett to Kristen W. Segelke, 1961 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,950 06/30/2020.
Van Metre, Mary Stuart to Miles C. Bennett, 2219 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $294,000 06/30/2020.
Whitman, Lucas M. and Jordan M. Whitman to Mark Dauman and Denise Dauman, 4964 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 07/01/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Adkins, Ronkeith and Judith A. Adkins to Cathrine A. Stanley, 467 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $111,000 07/01/2020.
Augustine Properties LLC to David Spangler and Dana Spangler, 409 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $126,750 07/01/2020.
Barker, Donna A. to Carlos A. Calana Hernandez and Daisy Lahera Bazan, 2919 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,750 06/29/2020.
Clark, Mary J. to Larry G. Meador and Susan D. Meador, 3309 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 06/29/2020.
Dallessio, Paul M. and Lorraine S. Dallessio to Brooke Blevins, 1630 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,000 07/02/2020.
Driver, Donovan W. and Sheri B. Driver to Danielle Drewery and William Ray IV, 322 Forest Hill Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 06/29/2020.
Dyer, Edward I. and James C. Hinkle III to Paul E. Pearson, 5038 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,000 07/02/2020.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association to Thag Poudel, 169 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,000 06/30/2020.
Greenway Construction Inc. to Emily R. Hill, 4519 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,000 06/30/2020.
Hanger, Jennifer to Lisbeth N. Silva Jacobo, 2113 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,998 07/01/2020.
Hughes, Emma M. to Benjamin W. Yates and McKenzie F. Clay, 1001 Viewmont St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $152,000 06/30/2020.
Jenks, Kevin and Beige Jenks to Emma M. Hughes, 1010 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,950 07/01/2020.
LaPrad, Luke A. and Christina K. LaPrad to Taylor N. Carter, 1354 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,950 06/29/2020.
Malouf Legacy Trust to Hengar Homes LLC, 2523 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 07/01/2020.
Matko, Thomas and Laurie Matko to Donna Thompson, 1110 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $114,950 06/30/2020.
Mityl, Erick to Rad Choi Dobson, 3929 Wilmont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,000 07/02/2020.
Morris, Angela M. to Shaniqua T. Wallace, 638 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,950 07/01/2020.
Nelson, Jessica L. to Clayton B. Nelso, 4626 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 07/01/2020.
O’Day, Bonetta N. to Adam R. Johnson, 4737 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,500 07/02/2020.
Ross, Maurice D. to Matthew T. Butler and Kayla L. Butler, 2407 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,950 06/30/2020.
Sansoa, Deepak to Dylan M. Guthrie, 2714 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $188,500 07/02/2020.
Sewell, Whitney and Chelsea E. Sewell to Tania V. Reyes Velasquez, 148 Preston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 07/01/2020.
Tate, Paula J. to Allison L. Underwood, 4757 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,000 06/30/2020.
Trefz, Matthew A. to James Dempsey and Lauren Dempsey, 4743 West Vale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 07/02/2020.
Verbeck, Pamela J. to Lupe S. Bautista Rebollar and Wendy Benitez Martinez, 3347 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,000 06/29/2020.
Warren, Harry Lee III and Lauren M. Warren to Renee Waid, 4334 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $189,950 06/30/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Burgess, Victor Lee and Corine F. Burgess to Barefoot Homes LLC, 818 Fifth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 06/30/2020.
Keystone Properties LLC to Scott M. Welch, 1023 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 07/01/2020.
Lee, Timothy E. to Providence Properties LLC, 3113 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,000 06/30/2020.
Nasta, Amy to Raymond J. Weidele Jr., 3836 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $74,000 07/01/2020.
Reynolds, Natasha N. and Mark S. Reynolds to Kimberly R. King, 1038 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 06/30/2020.
Shertz, Daniel J. to Shane M. Wetzel and Adeah D. Wetzel, 909 Fifth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,000 07/01/2020.
Stoots, Charles A. and Allison Morris-Stoots to Hengar Homes LLC, 3718 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,308 07/02/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Ali, Rizwan and Fouzia Ishtiaq to Tasaduq N. Fazili and Lubna B. Wani, 7624 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $799,000 07/02/2020.
Brown, Dennis A. and Gina A. Brown to Michael Jiro Zerull and Kristi Terry Zerull, 3901 Horsepen Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $444,950 07/01/2020.
Chapman, James A. and Jennifer T. Chapman to Paxton Sauerwald and Taylor Sutphin, 6059 Cezanne Court Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 06/30/2020.
Dent Road LLC to Retina Land I LLC, unimproved lots on Dent and Airport roads Roanoke VA 24019, $395,000 06/30/2020.
Griffn, Paul L. and Tamara L. Griffin to John J. Cannon and Susan D. Cannon 5516 Cider Mill Court Roanoke VA 24012, $317,000 06/30/2020.
Hopkins, Erin A. to Joe N. Woodall and Julia L. Woodall, 2970 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $329,000 06/30/2020.
Mitchell, Stephen W. and Deborah A. Mitchell to Katharine B. Burmaster, 7114 Crown Road Roanoke VA 24018, $642,500 06/30/2020.
Fisher, James F. to LewisGale Medical Center, 1423 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $525,000 06/30/2020.
Hidden Valley Villas LLC to John D. Powell and Cheryl B. Powell, 4755 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $515,948 07/02/2020.
Morgan, Sandra K. to Craig D. Hopkins and Erin A. Hopkins, 6712 Fairway Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $510,000 06/30/2020.
Murphy, Senchal and Jamie Murphy to Joseph A. Goncalves and Ashley R. Goncalves, 4767 Chippenham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/01/2020.
Paxton, W. David and Vicki T. Paxton to Matthew P. Harrington and Catherine G. Harrington, 5332 Cromwell Court Roanoke VA 24018, $415,500 06/30/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Anthony W. Tharpe, 2921 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $306,088 07/02/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Abraham, Kristina to Matthew Crizer, 2618 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $208,000 06/29/2020.
Anderson, Michael P. and Sandra A. Anderson to Donald L. Cheatwood, 3529 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $234,000 06/29/2020.
Bbayse Homes Inc. to Adam J. DaPonte and Leah E. Fleming, 4913 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 06/30/2020.
Bessell, Mark E. to Kevin D. Angles, 1740 Read Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 07/01/2020.
Craft, Nancy P. to James W. Stokes and Deborah B. Stokes, 307 N. Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $265,000 07/01/2020.
Foley, Daniel P. Jr. and Myles H. Foley to David A. Fleurgin and Shania Yacinthe, 825 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 06/30/2020.
Gardner, Norma M. to Yolimar Del Carmen Villarreal Rodriguez and William Dario Villareal Guillen, 3568 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24918, $214,950 06/29/2020.
Herndon, Patrick A. and Emily Z. Herndon to Cody Hatfield and Lisa Hatfield, 4820 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $279,000 07/01/2020.
Isbell, Michael B. and Angela S. PeRoadue-Isbell to Elijah Exline and Kelsey Exline, 2059 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $216,500 07/02/2020.
Kowalczuk, Christopher K. to Michael A. Williams and Reina I. Williams Mendez, 3532 Mourning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $263,000 07/02/2020.
LaGueux, John Evans to Bradley S. Ramsey, 6522 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,900 06/29/2020.
Lancaster, Kip M. and Laura R. Lancaster to Michael D. Bamber and Maggie M. Bamber, 2944 Emmisary Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 06/29/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Jeremy L. Worley and Karey L. Tunstall, 424 Cambrige Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $265,436 06/29/2020.
Mickey Profitt, Amy L. to Joseph L. Hall and Stephanie C. Hall, 1701 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $280,000 07/02/2020.
Morris, Nancy B. to John R. Harrison, 4202 Woodridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 07/02/2020.
Nelson, Adam W. to Karla R. Rodriguez Ruiz and Ever A. Lemus-Nolasco, 3912 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,950 07/02/2020.
Owen, Jarod and Carmen Owen to Amy W. Moore, 3811 Hawley Drive Salem VA 24153, $202,200 07/02/2020.
Pillow, Raymond V. to Elite Estate Solutions LLC, 4240 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $210,000 06/30/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Angelia P. Schaeffer, 8396 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $260,037 06/30/2020.
Sacra, Leesa S. and Michael J. Sacra to James K. Wooten Jr. and Angie H. Wooten, 1240 Terrace Drive Salem VA 24153, $232,000 06/29/2020.
Shelor, Nicholas B. and Amber A. Shelor to Kasey L. Huffman, 5328 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $299,500 07/02/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Santosh T. Ramu and Suresh Ponnada, 1702 and 704 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 06/30/2020.
Tinker Creek Developers LLC to William R. Hassell and Barbara O. Hassell, 1145 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $267,032 06/30/2020.
White, Michael A. and Kelly S. White to Kayla A. Smith, 7245 Branico Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $236,900 06/29/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Anders, Rodney L. and Brenda S. Anders to Jessica A. Rutledge and Tyler Rutledge, 3645 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $184,950 07/02/2020.
Anderson, Louvena M. to Roberto Alegre Borges and Mayelin Alegre, 505 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 07/02/2020.
Bauman, Scott W. and Kathy H. Bauman to David A. Rayher and Jeryle Lynn H. Rayher, 7119 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $108,000 06/30/2020.
Beavers, Amanda K. and L. Gregory King Estate to Greenway Construction, 606 Maplewood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $107,000 06/29/2020.
Bernath, Hannah S. to Kellie Browning, 5416 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 07/01/2020.
Billings, Kimberly to Jennfer E. Yeatts, 8537 Muirfield Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $116,900 07/01/2020.
Brennan, Amanda H. to Sarah K. Rexroad, 4662 Mill View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 07/02/2020.
Creel, Lynwood F. III and Lynwood F. Creel Jr. Estate to Billy C. Mason and John M. Mason, 5359 Palm Valley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $108,000 07/01/2020.
Dyer, Mark W. and Hope W. Dyer to Adel M. Salama and Soheir Seifein Boshra, 3407 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 06/29/2020.
Gordon, Brittany to Norman D. Pullen Jr. and Julie Ann Pullen, 3108 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,500 07/02/2020.
H&L Construction Co. Inc. to Harold K. Dampeer and Linda K. Dampeer, 7317 Estes St. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 07/02/2020.
Hall, Joseph L. and Stephanie C. Hall to Adam C. McKinney and Constance McKinney, 525 Santee Road Roanoke VA 24019, $183,500 07/02/2020.
Hobson, Danielle R. to Brice A. Moon, 3410 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $136,036 07/01/2020.
McClung, Franklin E. and Suzanne S. McClung to Jason L. Light and Melissa A. Light, 710 Palmyra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $166,000 07/01/2020.
McGuire, Jean D. to Timothy N. Leonard, 1122 Fairmount Drive Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 07/01/2020.
Millner, Ruth R. to Terry W. Dooley Jr. and Samantha L. Dooley, 4501 Girard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $173,000 06/30/2020.
Shank, Michah A. and Christina P. Shank to James D. Harris, 5774 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $152,000 06/30/2020.
Simon, Lisa T. to Hannah Benson, 6330 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $189,950 07/02/2020.
Skeens, Dorothy B. to Tambrea D. Boothe, 3837 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $126,950 07/01/2020.
Smith, Thomas C. and Rebecca A. Dillon to Donna A. Barker, 5734 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $179,950 06/29/2020.
Smith, Charles Lee Jr. and Karen H. Smith to Tammy L. Garnett, 8211 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $138,000 06/30/2020.
Tallant, Angela D. to Star City Realty LLC, 7218 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 06/30/2020.
Troxell, Clarence J. and Nancy H. Troxell to Esther W. Karanja, 5704 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,400 06/29/2020.
Vaughn, Kevin W. and Christina B. Vaughn to Sean M. Forrest and Rebecca A. Forrest, 6236 Nell Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $165,500 06/29/2020.
Witt, Darlene P. to Ashley M. Pence, 7212 Cove Hollow Road Elliston VA 24087, $101,250 06/29/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
France, Joseph H. Jr. to Kyle M. Richardson and Elizabeth H. Richardson, 6420 France Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $95,000 06/30/2020.
Maxwell, William C. and William E. Lee to Derbyshire Financial LLC, 2895 and 2901 Catwaba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,240 07/01/2020.
RFC2917 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2921 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 07/02/2020.
