Real estate transactions for July 19, 2020
0 comments

Real estate transactions for July 19, 2020

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Roanoke

Over $300,000

Hicks, James I. to Steele Family Enterprises Inc., 3625 Williamson Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 07/01/2020.

JBS Homes LLC to Steven L. Feeny and Dawn M. Werness, 3628 Dogwood Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $315,000 07/02/2020.

Kemper, John Lee and Catherine E. Kemper to Cliff G. Stanley and Jessa N. Sosa-Stanley, 2711 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $460,000 07/01/2020.

PT Properties LLC to CNC Property Partners LLC, 1421 Third St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $1,145,000 07/01/2020.

Safford, Shawn D. and Kristine M. Safford to Gregory M. Wade, 3015 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $835,000 07/02/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Karen Tyree and Keely Cain, 2428 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $359,000 06/30/2020.

Waide, William H. to Anne-Paige Darby, 1312 East Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $312,800 07/01/2020.

White Birch Holdings LLC to Carilion Clinic Properties LLC, unimproved lot on Orange Avenue Northeast Roanoke VA 24012, $500,000 07/02/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Buchor, Lindsay M. to Jesse Nych and Ashley A. Groner, 2669 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $237,000 07/01/2020.

Burton Living Trust to Sandra K. Morgan, 2204 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $264,950 07/01/2020.

Haddox, Brittany and James B. Hornaday Estate to Alyson H. Cregger, 1902 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $219,900 06/29/2020.

Hickling, Andrew J. to Patrick V. Starner, 1836 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $227,000 06/29/2020.

Hullett, Randal L. and Joyce T. Hullett to Kristen W. Segelke, 1961 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $240,950 06/30/2020.

Van Metre, Mary Stuart to Miles C. Bennett, 2219 Broadway Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $294,000 06/30/2020.

Whitman, Lucas M. and Jordan M. Whitman to Mark Dauman and Denise Dauman, 4964 Pine Glen Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 07/01/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Adkins, Ronkeith and Judith A. Adkins to Cathrine A. Stanley, 467 Cherryhill Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $111,000 07/01/2020.

Augustine Properties LLC to David Spangler and Dana Spangler, 409 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $126,750 07/01/2020.

Barker, Donna A. to Carlos A. Calana Hernandez and Daisy Lahera Bazan, 2919 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,750 06/29/2020.

Clark, Mary J. to Larry G. Meador and Susan D. Meador, 3309 Ventnor Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $135,000 06/29/2020.

Dallessio, Paul M. and Lorraine S. Dallessio to Brooke Blevins, 1630 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,000 07/02/2020.

Driver, Donovan W. and Sheri B. Driver to Danielle Drewery and William Ray IV, 322 Forest Hill Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 06/29/2020.

Dyer, Edward I. and James C. Hinkle III to Paul E. Pearson, 5038 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $117,000 07/02/2020.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Association to Thag Poudel, 169 Hurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $136,000 06/30/2020.

Greenway Construction Inc. to Emily R. Hill, 4519 Rutgers St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $128,000 06/30/2020.

Hanger, Jennifer to Lisbeth N. Silva Jacobo, 2113 Greenbrier Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,998 07/01/2020.

Hughes, Emma M. to Benjamin W. Yates and McKenzie F. Clay, 1001 Viewmont St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $152,000 06/30/2020.

Jenks, Kevin and Beige Jenks to Emma M. Hughes, 1010 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $164,950 07/01/2020.

LaPrad, Luke A. and Christina K. LaPrad to Taylor N. Carter, 1354 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $119,950 06/29/2020.

Malouf Legacy Trust to Hengar Homes LLC, 2523 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $160,000 07/01/2020.

Matko, Thomas and Laurie Matko to Donna Thompson, 1110 Morgan Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $114,950 06/30/2020.

Mityl, Erick to Rad Choi Dobson, 3929 Wilmont Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,000 07/02/2020.

Morris, Angela M. to Shaniqua T. Wallace, 638 Albemarle Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $119,950 07/01/2020.

Nelson, Jessica L. to Clayton B. Nelso, 4626 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $159,000 07/01/2020.

O’Day, Bonetta N. to Adam R. Johnson, 4737 Peach Tree Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $140,500 07/02/2020.

Ross, Maurice D. to Matthew T. Butler and Kayla L. Butler, 2407 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $142,950 06/30/2020.

Sansoa, Deepak to Dylan M. Guthrie, 2714 Westhampton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $188,500 07/02/2020.

Sewell, Whitney and Chelsea E. Sewell to Tania V. Reyes Velasquez, 148 Preston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 07/01/2020.

Tate, Paula J. to Allison L. Underwood, 4757 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $161,000 06/30/2020.

Trefz, Matthew A. to James Dempsey and Lauren Dempsey, 4743 West Vale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $189,000 07/02/2020.

Verbeck, Pamela J. to Lupe S. Bautista Rebollar and Wendy Benitez Martinez, 3347 Collingwood St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $153,000 06/29/2020.

Warren, Harry Lee III and Lauren M. Warren to Renee Waid, 4334 Quail Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $189,950 06/30/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Burgess, Victor Lee and Corine F. Burgess to Barefoot Homes LLC, 818 Fifth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $57,000 06/30/2020.

Keystone Properties LLC to Scott M. Welch, 1023 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 07/01/2020.

Lee, Timothy E. to Providence Properties LLC, 3113 Oaklawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,000 06/30/2020.

Nasta, Amy to Raymond J. Weidele Jr., 3836 Cravens Creek Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $74,000 07/01/2020.

Reynolds, Natasha N. and Mark S. Reynolds to Kimberly R. King, 1038 Greenhurst Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $99,950 06/30/2020.

Shertz, Daniel J. to Shane M. Wetzel and Adeah D. Wetzel, 909 Fifth St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $89,000 07/01/2020.

Stoots, Charles A. and Allison Morris-Stoots to Hengar Homes LLC, 3718 Troutland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,308 07/02/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Ali, Rizwan and Fouzia Ishtiaq to Tasaduq N. Fazili and Lubna B. Wani, 7624 Nandina Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $799,000 07/02/2020.

Brown, Dennis A. and Gina A. Brown to Michael Jiro Zerull and Kristi Terry Zerull, 3901 Horsepen Mountain Drive Vinton VA 24179, $444,950 07/01/2020.

Chapman, James A. and Jennifer T. Chapman to Paxton Sauerwald and Taylor Sutphin, 6059 Cezanne Court Roanoke VA 24018, $329,000 06/30/2020.

Dent Road LLC to Retina Land I LLC, unimproved lots on Dent and Airport roads Roanoke VA 24019, $395,000 06/30/2020.

Griffn, Paul L. and Tamara L. Griffin to John J. Cannon and Susan D. Cannon 5516 Cider Mill Court Roanoke VA 24012, $317,000 06/30/2020.

Hopkins, Erin A. to Joe N. Woodall and Julia L. Woodall, 2970 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $329,000 06/30/2020.

Mitchell, Stephen W. and Deborah A. Mitchell to Katharine B. Burmaster, 7114 Crown Road Roanoke VA 24018, $642,500 06/30/2020.

Fisher, James F. to LewisGale Medical Center, 1423 W. Ruritan Road Roanoke VA 24012, $525,000 06/30/2020.

Hidden Valley Villas LLC to John D. Powell and Cheryl B. Powell, 4755 Leigh Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $515,948 07/02/2020.

Morgan, Sandra K. to Craig D. Hopkins and Erin A. Hopkins, 6712 Fairway Ridge Road Roanoke VA 24018, $510,000 06/30/2020.

Murphy, Senchal and Jamie Murphy to Joseph A. Goncalves and Ashley R. Goncalves, 4767 Chippenham Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $395,000 07/01/2020.

Paxton, W. David and Vicki T. Paxton to Matthew P. Harrington and Catherine G. Harrington, 5332 Cromwell Court Roanoke VA 24018, $415,500 06/30/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Anthony W. Tharpe, 2921 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $306,088 07/02/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Abraham, Kristina to Matthew Crizer, 2618 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $208,000 06/29/2020.

Anderson, Michael P. and Sandra A. Anderson to Donald L. Cheatwood, 3529 Pinevale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $234,000 06/29/2020.

Bbayse Homes Inc. to Adam J. DaPonte and Leah E. Fleming, 4913 Keagy Road Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 06/30/2020.

Bessell, Mark E. to Kevin D. Angles, 1740 Read Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 07/01/2020.

Craft, Nancy P. to James W. Stokes and Deborah B. Stokes, 307 N. Preston Road Vinton VA 24179, $265,000 07/01/2020.

Foley, Daniel P. Jr. and Myles H. Foley to David A. Fleurgin and Shania Yacinthe, 825 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 06/30/2020.

Gardner, Norma M. to Yolimar Del Carmen Villarreal Rodriguez and William Dario Villareal Guillen, 3568 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24918, $214,950 06/29/2020.

Herndon, Patrick A. and Emily Z. Herndon to Cody Hatfield and Lisa Hatfield, 4820 Warrior Drive Salem VA 24153, $279,000 07/01/2020.

Isbell, Michael B. and Angela S. PeRoadue-Isbell to Elijah Exline and Kelsey Exline, 2059 Tula Drive Salem VA 24153, $216,500 07/02/2020.

Kowalczuk, Christopher K. to Michael A. Williams and Reina I. Williams Mendez, 3532 Mourning Dove Road Roanoke VA 24018, $263,000 07/02/2020.

LaGueux, John Evans to Bradley S. Ramsey, 6522 Sugar Ridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $239,900 06/29/2020.

Lancaster, Kip M. and Laura R. Lancaster to Michael D. Bamber and Maggie M. Bamber, 2944 Emmisary Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $202,000 06/29/2020.

Maven Investments LLC to Jeremy L. Worley and Karey L. Tunstall, 424 Cambrige Court Road Vinton VA 24179, $265,436 06/29/2020.

Mickey Profitt, Amy L. to Joseph L. Hall and Stephanie C. Hall, 1701 Meadows Road Vinton VA 24179, $280,000 07/02/2020.

Morris, Nancy B. to John R. Harrison, 4202 Woodridge Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 07/02/2020.

Nelson, Adam W. to Karla R. Rodriguez Ruiz and Ever A. Lemus-Nolasco, 3912 Hyde Park Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $219,950 07/02/2020.

Owen, Jarod and Carmen Owen to Amy W. Moore, 3811 Hawley Drive Salem VA 24153, $202,200 07/02/2020.

Pillow, Raymond V. to Elite Estate Solutions LLC, 4240 Harborwood Road Salem VA 24153, $210,000 06/30/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Angelia P. Schaeffer, 8396 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $260,037 06/30/2020.

Sacra, Leesa S. and Michael J. Sacra to James K. Wooten Jr. and Angie H. Wooten, 1240 Terrace Drive Salem VA 24153, $232,000 06/29/2020.

Shelor, Nicholas B. and Amber A. Shelor to Kasey L. Huffman, 5328 Sundance Road Salem VA 24153, $299,500 07/02/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to Santosh T. Ramu and Suresh Ponnada, 1702 and 704 Elbert Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $232,000 06/30/2020.

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to William R. Hassell and Barbara O. Hassell, 1145 Old York Road Roanoke VA 24019, $267,032 06/30/2020.

White, Michael A. and Kelly S. White to Kayla A. Smith, 7245 Branico Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $236,900 06/29/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Anders, Rodney L. and Brenda S. Anders to Jessica A. Rutledge and Tyler Rutledge, 3645 Evelyn Drive Salem VA 24153, $184,950 07/02/2020.

Anderson, Louvena M. to Roberto Alegre Borges and Mayelin Alegre, 505 Elden Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $135,000 07/02/2020.

Bauman, Scott W. and Kathy H. Bauman to David A. Rayher and Jeryle Lynn H. Rayher, 7119 Pine Court Roanoke VA 24018, $108,000 06/30/2020.

Beavers, Amanda K. and L. Gregory King Estate to Greenway Construction, 606 Maplewood Drive Vinton VA 24179, $107,000 06/29/2020.

Bernath, Hannah S. to Kellie Browning, 5416 Cooper St. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 07/01/2020.

Billings, Kimberly to Jennfer E. Yeatts, 8537 Muirfield Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $116,900 07/01/2020.

Brennan, Amanda H. to Sarah K. Rexroad, 4662 Mill View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 07/02/2020.

Creel, Lynwood F. III and Lynwood F. Creel Jr. Estate to Billy C. Mason and John M. Mason, 5359 Palm Valley Road Roanoke VA 24019, $108,000 07/01/2020.

Dyer, Mark W. and Hope W. Dyer to Adel M. Salama and Soheir Seifein Boshra, 3407 Londonderry Court Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 06/29/2020.

Gordon, Brittany to Norman D. Pullen Jr. and Julie Ann Pullen, 3108 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $139,500 07/02/2020.

H&L Construction Co. Inc. to Harold K. Dampeer and Linda K. Dampeer, 7317 Estes St. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,000 07/02/2020.

Hall, Joseph L. and Stephanie C. Hall to Adam C. McKinney and Constance McKinney, 525 Santee Road Roanoke VA 24019, $183,500 07/02/2020.

Hobson, Danielle R. to Brice A. Moon, 3410 Mount Pleasant Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $136,036 07/01/2020.

McClung, Franklin E. and Suzanne S. McClung to Jason L. Light and Melissa A. Light, 710 Palmyra Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $166,000 07/01/2020.

McGuire, Jean D. to Timothy N. Leonard, 1122 Fairmount Drive Vinton VA 24179, $130,000 07/01/2020.

Millner, Ruth R. to Terry W. Dooley Jr. and Samantha L. Dooley, 4501 Girard Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $173,000 06/30/2020.

Shank, Michah A. and Christina P. Shank to James D. Harris, 5774 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $152,000 06/30/2020.

Simon, Lisa T. to Hannah Benson, 6330 Nell Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $189,950 07/02/2020.

Skeens, Dorothy B. to Tambrea D. Boothe, 3837 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $126,950 07/01/2020.

Smith, Thomas C. and Rebecca A. Dillon to Donna A. Barker, 5734 Malvern Road Roanoke VA 24012, $179,950 06/29/2020.

Smith, Charles Lee Jr. and Karen H. Smith to Tammy L. Garnett, 8211 Wood Haven Road Roanoke VA 24019, $138,000 06/30/2020.

Tallant, Angela D. to Star City Realty LLC, 7218 Woods Crossing Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 06/30/2020.

Troxell, Clarence J. and Nancy H. Troxell to Esther W. Karanja, 5704 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $190,400 06/29/2020.

Vaughn, Kevin W. and Christina B. Vaughn to Sean M. Forrest and Rebecca A. Forrest, 6236 Nell Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $165,500 06/29/2020.

Witt, Darlene P. to Ashley M. Pence, 7212 Cove Hollow Road Elliston VA 24087, $101,250 06/29/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

France, Joseph H. Jr. to Kyle M. Richardson and Elizabeth H. Richardson, 6420 France Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $95,000 06/30/2020.

Maxwell, William C. and William E. Lee to Derbyshire Financial LLC, 2895 and 2901 Catwaba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $55,240 07/01/2020.

RFC2917 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2921 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 07/02/2020.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending
Business Local

Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending

Three regional Virginia banks each gave financial relief to more than 500 small businesses and organizations in the Roanoke and New River valleys as the country locked down for the pandemic this spring, according to data from the Paycheck Protection Program.

How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society
Business

How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society

PHILADELPHIA - Tom Ivory, the founder of the Baker Street Bread Co. in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section, fought a valiant effort for years to rein in bank fees by imposing a minimum credit card purchase of $10. But more customers wanted to go cashless, and Ivory eventually relented and accepted plastic for any transaction, no matter how small. About 78% of the purchases at the cafe and ...

Masks on the rise in regional courts, but not yet universal
Business

Masks on the rise in regional courts, but not yet universal

By Virginia Supreme Court order, anyone over age 10 whose health allows must wear a face covering to enter the halls of justice. But the order also allows for leeway within the building, leaving mask requirements within courtrooms themselves largely up to the discretion of the judges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News