Real estate transactions for July 26, 2020

Over $300,000
Ramsey, William R. and Shellie S. Ramsey to Anne V. Arthur, 2335 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $329,900 07/10/2020.
Realty Partners One LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 813 Ferdinand Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $375,000 07/08/2020.
Shrader, Benjamin W. to Nathaniel L. Faulkner and Jennifer E. Faulkner, 2330 Laburnum Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $376,000 07/06/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Shield & Arrow LLC, 1105 Pechin Ave. S.E., 1438 Aspen St. N.W., 51 Clover Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24013, 24017, 24012, $415,000 07/06/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Butts, Robert J. and Julia G. Butts to McLane S. Grow and Lindsey R. Grow, 2530 Livingston Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 07/07/2020.
Childs, Christopher A. and Susan M. Childs to Claire D. Craft, 1910 Belleville Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,900 07/08/2020.
Gentry, Brian S. to Joshua Eagan and Andrea R. Eagan, 2043 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $268,000 07/09/2020.
Greene, Michael S. and Linda S. Greene to Silvia Sok Le, 2299 Brambleton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 07/07/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Carter, Joseph T. and Lillian A. Carter Estate to Jennifer N. Hanger, 2744 Ordway Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $116,300 07/06/2020.
Dang, Dong V. to Betty J. Eggers, 2629 Belle Ave. N.E. Unit 6 Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 07/08/2020.
Goncalves, Joseph A. and Ashley R. Goncalves to William A. Board and Teresa T. Board, 2442 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,950 07/07/2020.
Green, William H. and Kim S. Green to John R. Fender and Kathy C. Fender, 2503 Edinburgh Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $161,959 07/06/2020.
Green, Eve N. to Alyssa L. Stanley, 4720 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $118,000 07/08/2020.
Hale, Dewey L. and Mary E. Hale to Alexander Bondurant, 3427 Ruston St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $176,500 07/09/2020.
Hartman, Todd A. and Alisha D. Hartman to Phyllis Hartman, 3331 Ridgerun Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 07/10/2020.
Hoke, Ashley E. to Caleb N. Wood, 2229 Riverdale Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $128,950 07/06/2020.
Huffman, Michael W. and Hayley Huffman to Jennifer D. Snyder, 4759 Pennsylvania Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 07/08/2020.
Jamison, Michael J. and Joann H. Jamison to Stephen Wallace, 1819 Rutrough Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $123,085 07/07/2020.
Ling, Tammy V. to Claire D. Dobson and Catherine E. Tedder, 208 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 07/08/2020.
Mellis, Michael G. and Deborah L. Mellis to Morgan A. Smith, 1412 Maple Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $179,900 07/09/2020.
Payne, Erika and Allen T. Assaid to Andrew W. Apple, 1602 Lexington Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $122,000 07/08/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Paul J. Johnson and Jennifer Johnson, 334 Timothy Lane Roanoke VA 24017, $184,950 07/08/2020.
Rambo, Louis B. Jr. to Physical Investments Inc., 5101 Greenfield St. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 07/07/2020.
Rentch, Angela M. to Zoila Gamez Guevara and Enmanuel Catarero Diaz, 3614 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 07/08/2020.
Thomas, Lee Anne to Tammy LaBrie, 4850 Horseman Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $196,000 07/07/2020.
Viet, Aaron M. and Melissa Viet to Raekwon Moore, 2514 Lyndhurst St. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 07/09/2020.
Whitmer, Mary B. to Megha Kadariya and Ishora Phuyal, 106 Trinkle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 07/08/2020.
Wright, Tonya D. to Logan Ferguson, 3806 Bohon St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,200 07/06/2020.
Zlensky, Ann Marie to David Gilliam and Jennifer Marie Wendel, 1826 Rorer Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $139,950 07/09/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
DeBusk, Thomas I. III and Carol S. DeBusk to Kevin S. Light and Julie G. Light, 555 Crowmoor St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 07/09/2020.
Harris, Evelyn and Linda K. Farnsworth Estate to BPH Homes LLC, 2027 Laura Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $80,000 07/06/2020.
Maxwell, William C. to Happy Hollow Holdings LLC, 3658 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $79,010 07/06/2020.
Pacetti, Carl A. Jr. and Janet M. Moore to Michelle Ball-Hamm, 556 Crowmoor St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $92,000 07/10/2020.
Park Lane Real Estate LLC to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 1925 Cambridge Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $95,000 07/07/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Marcelle H. Melki and Daniel E. Melki, 315 Fieldale Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24017, $71,000 07/07/2020.
Thompson, Nichole S. to Briona Arrington, 1313 10th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 07/08/2020.
Trustee Services of VA to Star City Investments LLC, 3802 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $79,500 07/07/2020.
White, Louise D. to Featured Residences LLC, 2112 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $85,000 07/09/2020.
Wray, Rodney E. to House 2020 LLC, 1204 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $66,500 07/08/2020.
Over $300,000
Abre Holding LLC to Timothy T. Davis and Sharon Ann Davis, 7007 Fairway Ridge Court Salem VA 24153, $541,203 07/07/2020.
Albright, Chad D. and Catherine E. Albright to Michael O’Malley and Molly E. O’Malley, 5238 Silver Fox Road Roanoke VA 24018, $579,000 07/06/2020.
Bailey, Scott C. to Nelson A. Craghead II and Chandler V. Craghead, 1152 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $428,000 07/07/2020.
Bignell, Jean to Linda La Biosa and Edward C. La Biosa, 7805 Honeysuckle Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $395,000 07/07/2020.
Boone Thomas LLC to Trevor B. Parker, 2510 Woods Meadow Court Salem VA 24153, $444,000 07/08/2020.
Brads, Vincent R. and Melissa A. Brads to Brian T. Shaughnessy, 1815 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $339,000 07/10/2020.
Brown, Robert F. and Jackie F. Brown to William R. Rhodes II and Catherine A. Rhodes, 6133 Morning Glory Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $420,000 07/08/2020.
Carleton, Frances B. to George G. Taylor and Jaqueline S. Taylor, 1412 Fieldgate Road Salem VA 24153, $325,000 07/07/2020.
Church, Valerie A. and others to Chelsea Marshall and Corey Birt, 6074 Wertz Orchard Road Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 07/10/2020.
Gunsch, Chad J. and Erica Gunsch to Robert C. Barksdale and Crystal C. Barksdale, 4822 Buckhorn Road Roanoke VA 24018, $540,000 07/10/2020.
Holt, Rebecca P. to Hannah Bernath, 6807 Tinkerdale Road Roanoke VA 24019, $306,000 07/07/2020.
Lee Shore Investment Properties LLC to Wesley B. Lutz, 6705 Mallard Lake Court Roanoke VA 24018, $392,500 07/09/2020.
Marshall, Timothy W. Jr. and Sarah Fae-Campbell to Brandon Donald and Christine H. Donald, 5383 Chaucers Court Roanoke VA 24018, $437,000 07/07/2020.
Morel, Thomas D. and Kelly S. Morel to Alan S. Peterson and Elizabeth A. Bradshaw, 5222 Palmetto Bluff Road Hardy VA 24010, $600,000 07/10/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Christopher T. Collins and Lindsay B. Collins, 5645 Sullivan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $420,779 07/10/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Jun He Xiao, 4230 Campbell View Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 07/07/2020.
Speed, Gloria to Kenneth R. Warren, 4944 Towne Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $450,000 07/08/2020.
Stewart, Stephen D. and Kimberly S. Stewart to Wendy N. Craft and Timothy D. Craft, 8115 Otterview Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $349,950 07/10/2020.
Taylor, George G. and Jaqueline S. Taylor to Matthew R. King and Daecy King, 1733 High Gate Lane Salem VA 24153, $410,000 07/07/2020.
Taylor, Kimberly to Cecil W. Scott and Precious C. Scott, 1429 Crutchfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $324,950 07/08/2020.
Thompson, Mark W. and Carolyn N. Lowe-Thompson to Rafat M.H. Srour, 6003 Chagall Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $350,500 07/10/2020.
Trinchere, John R. and Susan K. Trinchere to Michael B. Isbell and Angela Perdue-Isbell, 2149 Stone Mill Drive Salem VA 24153, $386,500 07/07/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Craighead, Nelson A. II and Chandler V. Craighead to Delquannya Glover, 1928 Connors Court Salem VA 24153, $235,000 07/07/2020.
Ellis, Andrew S. and Nicole Ann Ellis to Joseph E. Anderson and Carson W. Anderson, 1201 Halliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 07/06/2020.
Hetherington, Steven R. and Karen L. Hetherington to Micha A. Shank and Christina P. Shank, 5249 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $255,000 07/10/2020.
Kelly, Betty B. to Lee Ann Thomas and Bobby Lee Thomas, 6738 Quail Place Hollins VA 24019, $249,950 07/08/2020.
Lutz, Wesley B. and Mary C. Lutz to Stephanie Doyle, 3518 Andrew Ave. Salem VA 24153, $245,000 07/09/2020.
Mahgerefteh, Yahoub J. to Lugar Land LLC, 7533 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24019, $230,000 07/08/2020.
Martin, Nancy F. to Elizabeth L. Nevin, 3802 Parkway Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $258,000 07/06/2020.
Maven Investments LLC to Badam-Ochir Sukh and Amarzaya Samdan, 3216 Clearview Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $298,943 07/10/2020.
Mistele, Geanna Cheong and Jing Zhang to Muhammed A. Majeed, 5239 Summer Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $239,000 07/09/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Julie D. Felix, 8327 Leighburn Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $267,126 07/08/2020.
Reed, Augustus C. and Emily M. Reed to Joseph F. Caruso, 3227 Lawndale Road Roanoke VA 24018, $218,000 07/08/2020.
Robertson, Terry Ray Jr. and Linda L. Robertson to Jerry Lee Booker, 3782 Tomley Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $223,000 07/07/2020.
Spradling, Ruby S. and Amanda S. Minton to Shawn A. Toney, 6207 Cove Road Roanoke VA 24019, $218,000 07/09/2020.
Thompson, Shandi N. to Joseph J. Robertson and Brenda L. Robertson, 2045 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $289,500 07/09/2020.
Weber, Joel to Delilah A. Thorne, 1002 Greenville Place Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 07/10/2020.
White, Tyler to Ashley E. Hoke and Tracy L. Hoke, 940 Howell Drive Vinton VA 24179, $206,000 07/06/2020.
York, Christopher A. and Andrea L. York to Cherie L. Allen, 1732 Kingsmill Drive Salem VA 24153, $269,950 07/06/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
BJ King Contractor Inc. to Redwa LLC, 3512 Brambleton Ave. Suite 2 Roanoke VA 24018, $135,000 07/06/2020.
Blevins, David H. and Melissa L. Robertson to Mika E. Smith, 5518 N. Garden Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 07/09/2020.
Combs, James C. and others to Melissa J. Smith and Alan R. Patterson, 3557 Londonderry Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $188,950 07/09/2020.
Dailey, Charles A. to Virginia L. Hoover, 3454 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $185,000 07/10/2020.
Derbyshire Financial LLC to Christian H. Crawford, 0 Catawba Valley Drive Salem VA 24153, $145,000 07/06/2020.
Ferguson, Christa A. to Lesley A. Harrop, 4641 Buck Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $174,950 07/06/2020.
Furrow, Roger W. and others to Michael A. Nottingham and Whitney A. Nottingham, 3221 Pitzer Road Roanoke VA 24014, $167,500 07/09/2020.
Garnett, Gerald L. and Louise L. Thurston to Lynn M. Davis, 135 Orlando Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 07/07/2020.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to William Skelton and Stephanie M. Woodson, 3745 Colonial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $179,000 07/07/2020.
Huffine, Barbara C. and Teresa B. Wolfgang to Matthew D. Reynolds and Samantha S. Reynolds, 7193 Scarlet Oak Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $158,900 07/08/2020.
Kesler, Danny Lee and Susan K. Robertson to Melissa B. Craig, 2912 Tully Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 07/10/2020.
Martines, David C. and Vickey R. Martines to Eric Martines, 1838 Terry Drive Vinton VA 24179, $152,000 07/07/2020.
Maxwell, William C. to Happy Hollow Holdings LLC, 1027 Paint Bank Road, 6467 Kelley St. Salem VA 24153, $118,121 07/06/2020.
McNeil, Kenneth and Nancy McNeil to John H. King III, 5549 Arthur St. Roanoke VA 24018, $138,000 07/08/2020.
Roanoke TLC Properties LLC to Karen T. Heatwole 3717 Thompsons Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $175,750 07/07/2020.
Robertson, Joseph to Morgan R. Short and Shayne R. Short, 1036 Jeanette Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $163,000 07/08/2020.
Swallow, Stephen J. and Pamela H. Swallow to Levi M. Duff and Whitney S. Duff, 2940 Crotts Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 07/10/2020.
Thurman, William E. and Ellen Thurman to Leigh-Ann Thurman, 3679 Popcorn Lane Salem VA 24153, $150,000 07/10/2020.
Wade, Michael and Melvin A. Wade Estate to Anita K. Ungs and Isaac A. Ungs, 2853 Archer Circle Salem VA 24153, $173,000 07/07/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
BL&J Associates LLC to Brendan A. Majors, 308 Ninth St. Vinton VA 24179, $79,000 07/10/2020.
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4230 Campbell View Court Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 07/07/2020.
Tiki Properties III LLC to Janie F. Morton, 6177 Back Creek Road Boones Mill VA 24065, $75,515 07/08/2020.
Over $300,000
2418 N. Main LLC to SPE #33 LLC, 903 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $650,000 06/30/2020.
Allen, Sidney J. to Glenn E. Fajardo, 110 N. Oaks Drive Salem VA 24153, $469,000 06/04/2020.
Gill Bros. LLC to Asim Aayan LLC, 41 W. Fourth St. Salem VA 24153, $1,250,000 06/01/2020.
Habeeb, Gregory D. to Patrick A. Herndon, 206 Brentwood Court Salem VA 24153, $410,000 06/22/2020.
Henmark Inc. to William Boucher, 503 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $344,750 06/02/2020.
Rabideau, Ray J. to Christa A. Ferguson, 106 Niblick Drive Salem VA 24153, $309,900 06/02/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to John T. Bell, 224 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $307,795 06/22/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Barr, Nancy J. to Christina Kirkbride, 2650 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 06/09/2020.
Durling, Mark W. to Star City Investments LLC, 1909 McVitty Road Salem VA 24153, $215,400 06/08/2020.
Franklin, David A. to Raymond L. Shelor, 419 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $227,500 06/30/2020.
Friedman, Evan J. to Joshua King, 2644 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $252,000 06/26/2020.
Guffey, Kevin L. to Zachary P. Taylor, 305 Keesling Ave. Salem VA 24153, $229,638 06/15/2020.
Henmark Inc. to Bonnie E. Allen, 507 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $273,750 06/05/2020.
Johnson, Robyn A. to Brian C. Hayman, 744 Maryland Ave. Salem VA 24153, $299,950 06/15/2020.
LeMarroy, Hector M. to Philip M. Knouff, 275 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $292,000 06/02/2020.
O’Brien, Gladys C. to Marcum Medico LLC, 23 W. Calhoun St. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 06/17/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Norman L. Persinger Jr., 220 Edgemont Drive Salem VA 24153, $294,950 06/01/2020.
Richardson, Margaret F. to Robert J. Butts, 312 Highfield Road Salem VA 24153, $285,000 06/26/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Daniel C. Terry, 4 Sawyer Drive Salem VA 24153, $278,000 06/03/2020.
Terry, Jodie L. to Joni R. Moss, 415 Lake Ave. Salem VA 24153, $203,000 06/18/2020.
Thomasson, Vickie T. to Joshua Kier, 209 Emmett Ave. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 06/29/2020.
Washenberger, Diane D. to Barry E. Dick, 1737 Amy Lane Salem VA 24153, $285,000 06/01/2020.
Welch, Christopher S. to Michael Moeller, 615 Crestwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $268,500 06/02/2020.
WFE LLC to Theo L. Rogers, 2667 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $254,000 06/01/2020.
Wheeler, Mark A. to Richard S. Blous, 826 Red Lane Salem VA 24153, $250,000 06/17/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Austin, David Jr. to Elizabeth Striebeck, 2126 Ellison Ave. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 06/29/2020.
Beamer, Valerie to Zeijko Spasojevic, 29 Hillmont Drive Salem VA 24153, $182,500 06/29/2020.
Bridgen, Julia I. to Timothy W. Wade, 1725 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $148,000 06/12/2020.
Downtown Holdings LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 1963 Kiska Road Salem VA 24153, $161,000 06/15/2020.
Fountain, Richard to Patricia Shoemaker, 873 Stonegate Court Salem VA 24153, $180,000 06/30/2020.
Fowler, Joe W. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1627 Longview Ave. Salem VA 24153, $188,100 06/18/2020.
Grice, Michael A. to Teresa M. Vanderveer, 1341 Turner St. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 06/29/2020.
Hayman, Langley A. to William J. Baker Jr., 208 Whitfield Lane Salem VA 24153, $189,500 06/10/2020.
JE Properties LLC to Front Door Properties LLC, 318 White St. Salem VA 24153, $140,000 06/08/2020.
Kier, Allison to Brittney P. Massey, 909 Citadel Lane Salem VA 24153, $164,950 06/29/2020.
Layman, Jason W. to James S. Dalton, 1102 Christy Circle Salem VA 24153, $174,950 06/24/2020.
M311R LLC to Appalachian Prime Properties, 315 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $116,000 06/05/2020.
M311R LLC to Appalachian Prime Properties, 311 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $105,000 06/05/2020.
Mason, Randy C. to Rocky Mount Realty LLC, 1123 Tinsley St. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 06/26/2020.
Meredith, James R. Jr. to Timothy Thomas, 1446 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $157,550 06/08/2020.
Moeller, Michael W. to Christopher A. Dumler, 2021 Kiska Road Salem VA 24153, $164,950 06/02/2020.
Padgett, Mary A. to Robyn Johnson, 1502 Poplar Ave. Salem VA 24153, $171,000 06/26/2020.
Richardson, Donald Lee to Adama E. Richardson, 2001 Mountain Ave. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 06/26/2020.
Salem Rentals LLC to Rochelle Properties LLC, 102 Academy St. Salem VA 24153, $161,000 06/24/2020.
Saunders, Charles P. II to Bethany S. Weddle, 2224 Irish Circle Salem VA 24153, $186,000 06/25/2020.
Shasta Properties Inc. to David Riling, 102 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 06/30/2020.
Shepard, Henry C. to Terry L. Taylor Jr. 1442 Deacon St. Salem VA 24153, $132,500 06/26/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Ryan J. Smith, 905 N. Mill Road Salem VA 24153, $188,000 06/17/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Shashikant Mandlesara, 226 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $158,000 06/25/2020.
Vaughan, Kimberly H. to Kathyrn M. Murphy-Stephenson, 2420 Post Oak Drive Salem VA 24153, $150,600 06/02/2020.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1963 Kiska Road Salem VA 24153, $144,700 06/15/2020.
White, Chloe W. to John P. Cobb, 704 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $179,000 06/26/2020.
Wood, Norman W. to Jeffrey D. Brunk, 3773 Chesterton St. Roanoke VA 24153, $130,000 06/15/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Garst, Michael O. to Elizabeth Bowles, 114 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 06/26/2020.
Judah, S. Jane to Carolina AV LLC, 726 Elizabeth Ave. Salem VA 24153, $83,000 06/22/2020.
Sink, Carolyn A. to Cathy S. Layman, 986 W. Riverside Drive Salem VA 24153, $53,700 06/30/2020.
