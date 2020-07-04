Roanoke
Over $300,000
Bass, J. Thomas and Anne L. Bass to Ryan R. McBurney and Katherine H. McBurney, 209 Park Crest Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $360,000 06/12/2020.
Bowman, Dale and Susan M. Duffy to William M. Anderson and Alexis T. Travis, 1260 Lakewood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $304,993 06/16/2020.
Boyer, Kevin W. to Henry L. Welch Jr. and Vicky T. Welch, 3504 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $320,000 06/18/2020.
Darby, Anne-Paige T. to Angela Venuto-Ashton, 2620 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 06/19/2020.
Dollman, Heida L. and James N. Dollman to Chris Christian, 851 Woods End Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $355,000 06/16/2020.
Esch, Rebecca A. and Warren K. Bickel to Ryan M. Short and Morgan J. Grant, 2226 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $338,000 06/16/2020.
Ferrara, Joseph M. and Jessica M. Schindhelm to Christopher Boylan and Mary Neiderlehner, 2042 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $456,000 06/16/2020.
Gates, Lisa F. to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC, 802 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $383,300 06/09/2020.
Huff, Catherine J. to Lee D. Armbuster and Olivia Hammock, 2719 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $320,000 06/12/2020.
Kapsalakis, Dean and Carol M. Kapsalakis to Choice Holdings LLC, 2502 Liberty Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,200,000 06/19/2020.
O’Neil, Shawn P. to Nahum LLC, 419 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $320,000 06/19/2020.
RNK Properties LLC to William T. Gerroll and Paula K. Gerroll, 2007 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $319,000 06/09/2020.
Schroeder, David M. to Mark W. Swindle and Anna F. Swindle, 2306 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $327,500 06/11/2020.
Stoneburner, Suzanne S. and Ralph D. Stoneburner Jr. to Jayne N. Payne, 3125 Burnleigh Road Roanoke VA 24014, $352,000 06/15/2020.
Thomas, John R. and Margaret A. Thomas to Christopher R. Anderson and Caitlin C. Anderson, 3476 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $470,000 06/12/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Anderson, Christopher R. and Caitlin C. Anderson to Bradley S. Bolyard and Caroline M. Bolyard, 1842 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,000 06/11/2020.
DiMaio, Robert and Lauren DiMaio to Eric R. Gordon, 3840 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $210,575 06/12/2020.
Do Right Contracting Inc. to Solange M. Salvo, 1723 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $206,000 06/11/2020.
EF&T Investments Inc. to Samantha J. Koons, 5020 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $269,720 06/18/2020.
Evans, Sally A. and Kathryn Sturm to Chad D. Albright and Catherine E. Albright, 2217 Jefferson St. S.W. Unit 2217A Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 06/12/2020.
Lupo, Kevin G. and Kyle G. Lupo to Abdullah Sharifi, 2351 Oakleaf Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 06/19/2020.
PL Properties LLC to Brett D. Stern and Sarah N. Stern, 2419 Jefferson St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $257,500 06/18/2020.
PM Properties Inc. to Five Stars LLC, 4836 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 06/12/2020.
Rheinheimer, Kurt and Melanie A. Baker to Austin L. Pryor and Katie M. Adolf, 2044 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $257,500 06/11/2020.
Russells Properties LLC to Austin Hoggarth and Tonia Hoggarth, 3560 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 06/15/2020.
Sass, Ralph B. and Sally A. Sass to Anilla Del Fabbro, 3801 Crescent Ridge Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $299,950 06/08/2020.
Thomas, Andrew D. and Mary E. Thomas to Sian Lewis-Bevan, 1202 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $218,000 06/10/2020.
Thompson, Tyrone L. and Venicia N. Thompson to Kasen Hutchings, 4614 Whispering Willow Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $230,000 06/19/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Avis, Ricka L. to Jon E. Dunning III and Jessica Mayorshi, 2612 King St. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,600 06/17/2020.
Bowyer, Jackie R. and Gail R. Bowyer to Joel N. Elmore and Elizabeth K. Elmore, 4416 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 06/16/2020.
Busch, Sylvia to Adam T. Neal and Emily K. Neal, 2442 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 06/15/2020.
Cates, Zachary A. to Rebecca P. Dixon, 1110 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,300 06/15/2020.
CFF Properties LLC to Julie J. Martin and Timothy S. Tolley Sr., 4324 Pennsylvania Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,500 06/12/2020.
Chatfield, David and Susan Chatfield to Edilzer A. Ramirez, 2414 Kingston Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 06/19/2020.
Collins, Cynthia L. to Sara G. Llerenas, 5026 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,700 06/17/2020.
Dillman, Timothy D. to Christopher J. Turner and Emily C. Turner, 3101 Gum Spring St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $152,000 06/12/2020.
Federal National Mortgage Association to Emily P. McBride, 4450 Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $139,950 06/17/2020.
Fowler, Michael C. and Katrina A. Davis to Madeline L. James, 3744 Melcher St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 06/19/2020.
Galt Properties LLC to Shield & Arrow LLC, 716 and 1801 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $100,000 06/11/2020.
Garrison, Justin D. and Laura D. Garrison to Nihkolas L. Tipton and Christina Marie Lentz, 3722 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 06/15/2020.
Guy, Katherine L. to Logan Doughty and Bethany Evans, 3210 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 06/17/2020.
Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Abakar Haroun Harane and Fatna Abdallah Khamis, 1022 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,000 06/17/2020.
JEG Realty Inc. to Charlie W. Clement III and Sandra H. Clement, 4341 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,900 06/16/2020.
Johnson, James H. III and Linda B. Johnson to Evan M. Poole, 4926 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $157,255 06/08/2020.
Jordan, James T. to Brandon M. Hartman and Rachel L. Hartman, 3514 Robyn Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 06/11/2020.
Kasili, John N. to Wyatt R. Bartley, 4443 Summit Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 06/17/2020.
Lambert, Anna H. to Shaun O. Levesque, 3111 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,500 06/16/2020.
Long, Peggy to Sherrifakeem Casey and Melissa Casey, 1317 Rugby Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,950 06/08/2020.
LPB Real Estate LLC to Arjun Mahendra, 2324 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $164,500 06/09/2020.
McNally, Christopher to Christina Greene, 701 Brownwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,000 06/15/2020.
McNamara, Jason A. and Estate of Sarah E. MacNamara to Kiley K. Fagan, 2746 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $154,950 06/16/2020.
Morales, Adriana S. to Shannon M. Huff, 1218 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 06/11/2020.
Poe, William D. and Cheryl Poe to Danielle Poe, 1105 Valley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 06/10/2020.
Roberson, Samantha L. to Christopher A. Long, 758 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,950 06/19/2020.
Robinson, Kit C. and Chesapeake Wealth Management Inc. to IDB Group LLC, 3571 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $142,500 06/19/2020.
Sacra, Matthew B. to Miguel Perez Rueda Yessica Yolanda Aguilar Sanchez, 2404 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 06/11/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Joseph Reynolds, 4718 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $123,750 06/19/2020.
Sheets, Brent M. to Casey Twiddy and Clara Britton, 4814 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $141,000 06/11/2020.
Sink, Tex D. and Joyce A. Sink to Robin L. Martin, 3515 Springtree Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 06/16/2020.
Smith, Nancy R. and others to Danny J. Whitt and Vicki K. Whitt, 2513 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $108,000 06/12/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Encores LLP, 1107 14th St. and 736 30th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $104,500 06/11/2020.
Star City Investments LLC to Chad R. Ricker, 1149 Ethel Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $119,950 06/11/2020.
Sutphin, Polly Ann to Zach W. Noell, 1209 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 06/19/2020.
Thompson, Kay L. to Nichole Rogers and Thomas R. Tippet Jr., 1609 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,000 06/17/2020.
TLK Properties LLC to All About the Rari LLC, 2226 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,485 06/10/2020.
Tolliver, Paul P. and Laury P. Tolliver to Jaton Blaney and Diana K. Blaney, 3119 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,000 06/16/2020.
Visser Family Trust to Parkway Holdings LLC, 2325 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $118,865 06/18/2020.
White, Jacob S. to Todd A. Messer and Courtney A. Messer, 202 Preston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,050 06/19/2020.
Williams, Brandon B. and Marysusan Williams to Sandra K. Knighton, 466 Horseman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 06/12/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Diaz, Maria R. to Steve G. Santa Ana, 4931 Hubert Road Roanoke VA 24012, $87,000 06/11/2020.
Greene, Jerry T. and Gaye C. Greene to Star City Investments LLC, 2808 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $76,000 06/18/2020.
Kelash, Dale J. to Devonta Sullivan, 1231 Prillaman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,000 06/17/2020.
Kesterson, Melissa L. to Randy J. Wendell, 3732 Bear Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $94,500 06/15/2020.
Martin, Orville T. Jr. and Sonya M. Mitchell to Black Fox Properties LLC, 934 Curtis Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 06/12/2020.
Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Black Fox Properties LLC, 2608 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,960 06/10/2020.
Otey, Lois O. to Hunt Properties LLC, 3039 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $92,000 06/18/2020.
Samuel I. White PC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3111 Sutton St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,900 06/17/2020.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC, 1131 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,754 06/17/2020.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Puthea Um, 2403 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,000 06/08/2020.
Smith, Orlando to Christina E. Bailey and Alexander Crigger, 1014 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 06/17/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 2915 Cumberland St. N Roanoke VA 24012, $83,750 06/18/2020.
Southern Estates LLC to Encores LLC, 2724 Meadowview Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 06/17/2020.
Walsh, Stephanie N. to Jeffrey D. Hutchens, 2902 Short St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $98,000 06/09/2020.
Roanoke County
Over $300,000
Boone Thomas LLC to Elizabeth C. Barwick, 2530 Woods Meadow Court Salem VA 24153, $498,629 06/16/2020.
Elbit Systems of America-Night Vision LLC to Esrova001 LLC, 7767 Lila Drive and 7635 Plantation Road Unit 7625 Roanoke VA 24019, $41,666,666 06/19/2020.
Enquist, Justin G. and Alicia N. Enquist to Tyler D. Caveness and Jennifer M. Caveness, 5781 Scenic Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $407,500 06/09/2020.
Finnell, Broughton G. III and Brenda W. Finnell to William J. Johnson III and Kaylee M. Johnson, 4331 Fox Croft Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $399,950 06/09/2020.
Grahame, Brian C. and Kristin N. Grahame to Brian Courter and Carolyn Courter, 4584 Branderwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 06/16/2020.
Kroger Limited Partnership I to Challenger Ave. LLC, 4045 Challenger Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $850,000 06/19/2020.
Martin, Thomas E. Jr. and Ann M. Martin to Joseph D. Forrester and Andrea T. Forrester, 610 Crystal Anne Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $324,900 06/10/2020.
Pulijal, Hari K. and Usha Pulijal to Ritesh Kohli and Ekta Bansal, 1147 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 06/08/2020.
R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Alisa D. Brawley, 4210 Berkeley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $365,519 06/15/2020.
Taylor, Robert and Tara Taylor to FRABO LLC, 4228 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 06/15/2020.
Thomas, Hal S. and Debra A. Thomas to Owusu Asamoah and Jane E. Asamoah, 1153 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $544,950 06/11/2020.
Welch, Larry to Syed Zaidi and Alia Hasan, 268 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $467,000 06/16/2020.
Yarber, Edwin T. and Danielle H. Yarber to Lee F. Brooks and Emily A. Sloan, 8213 Winterwood Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $636,000 06/18/2020.
$200,000 to $300,000
Altice, Joshua and Summer Altice to Brett S. Elliott and Leigh Ann Lopez de Mesa, 4912 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $264,900 06/12/2020.
Bailey, Donnie J. and Michelle M. Bailey to Christopher R. McNally and Kristen McNally, 2701 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $260,000 06/15/2020.
Broughman, Brian K. to Amber N. Gordon and Morgan W. Gordon, 2435 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $273,000 06/08/2020.
Carl, Douglas B. and Rodney C. Carl to Steven R. Kubel, 727 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,000 06/10/2020.
Carol J. Stuart Living Trust to Constance S. Joyce and Kathie J. Smith, 4802 Westhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 06/12/2020.
Cundiff, Susan M. to Brandon D. Sohm and Sharese Sohm, 5349 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $239,888 06/15/2020.
Dent, Michelle Y. to Thomas L. Hartman, 8113 Golden Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $252,500 06/10/2020.
Dinakin, Olufemi K. and Olabisi Dinakin to Cory W. Sayers and Carolyn Sayers, 4483 Summerset Drive Salem VA 24153, $269,995 06/11/2020.
Dowdy, Michael B. and Margaret S. Dowdy to Simon B. Schlatter and Abby Schlatter, 6167 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 06/19/2020.
Floyd, Thomas R. and Cheryl C. Floyd to Stephanie N. Walsh, 743 Skycoe Drive Salem VA 24153, $245,000 06/10/2020.
Gerrol, William T. and Paula K Gerrol to Nathan P. Yetzer and Leah S. Yetzer, 5310 Canoe Circle Salem VA 24153, $290,000 06/09/2020.
Hawks Point Investments LLC to Peter J. Milkovits and Ashley E. Milkovits, 5021 Sunny Side Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $258,000 06/15/2020.
Jackson, Paul D. and Janice A. Jackson to Hilary L. Linderman, 5000 S. Gala Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $282,500 06/12/2020.
Jarrell, Brandon W. to Michael F. Bellino and Mary T. Bellino, 3190 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $287,000 06/19/2020.
Knighton, Sandra H. to Richie S. Alba and Peggy R. Alba, 547 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $240,000 06/11/2020.
Long, Diana E. and Robert E. Long to Allen G. Hackler, 8433 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $239,450 06/10/2020.
Matt Properties LLC to Jonathan M. Mrnak, 843 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 06/10/2020.
Meador, Marvin T. to Joshua W. Wolsey and Pamela W. Wolsey, 7988 Miller Cove Road Catawba VA 24070, $216,000 06/11/2020.
Munsey, Steven R. and Heather C. Ray to Benjamin P. Warren and Rung Shao Ku Warren, 3423 Cedarmeade Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $233,000 06/09/2020.
Nelson, Eric A. to Alicia Peterson, 7571 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $259,950 06/17/2020.
Obenchain, Karen L. to Loresa P. Heyward, 912 Gates Lane Vinton VA 24179, $269,000 06/09/2020.
Perdue, Shirley B. and Margaret M. Cibelli to Joseph Martinez and Francine Martinez, 3006 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 06/17/2020.
Peterson, John A. to Joseph Kahila and Elena Kahila, 553 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $286,000 06/19/2002.
Price, Rosemary C. to Herbert L. Coles Jr., 6918 Northway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 06/19/2020.
RVG Properties LLC to Robert Crowder and Reyna Dempsey, 7611 Arrowhead Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $232,500 06/10/2020.
Shipp, Betty C. Estate and Pamela M. Snelgrove to Karen I. Obenchain, 553 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $224,900 06/09/2020.
Steele, Roger D. and Linda F. Steele Estate to Jessica K. Powley and Martin A. Powley, 6851 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $275,000 06/08/2020.
Turpin, Mary J. to Michael J. Kreutzberger and Lacey A. Kreutzberger, 3458 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $216,000 06/18/2002.
Walker, Robert and Bernadine Walker to William H. Cook and Anne H. Cook, 6376 Christie Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $249,888 06/09/2020.
Warfe, Kara B. to Sherry L. Archer, 1155 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $208,000 06/11/2020.
WBH Inc. to Ronald W. Garrison Jr. and Carrie L. Garrison, 3480 Alltree Trail Salem VA 24153, $255,000 06/12/2020.
Whitehead, Michael K. and Teresa N. Whitehead to Roy C. Basham Jr., 1123 Gaston Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $289,950 06/19/2020.
$100,000 to $200,000
Atkins, Leon K. and others to Julio Del Angel Gomez and Elizabeth Salamancu Gaucheta, 3811 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $130,500 06/09/2020.
Boone, Misty A. to Eve Cauley, 4719 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $171,800 06/19/2020.
Bradbury, Madeline E. and Jim Bradbury to John Sedovy and Rhonda Sedovy, 3406 Poplar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $135,800 06/10/2020.
Brawley, Alisa D. to Cathy L. Bower, 3725 Evan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $178,000 06/15/2020.
Brubaker, Suan R. to Jessica R. Johnson, 5701 Pine Acres Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 06/08/2020.
Deweese, Kathleen M. and others to Noah T. Becker and Kristen A. Becker, 10070 Greenhouse Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $100,000 06/09/2020.
Dudley, Nelson K. and Mark Dudley to James T. Linton, 4110 Blue View Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $189,950 06/18/2020.
Duggan, Gina R. to Susan M. Cundiff, 7341 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $138,000 06/16/2020.
Edgerton, E. Doyle to Ivan C. Krpan, 4709 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $137,000 06/19/2020.
Flagler, Elizabeth A. to Fabian S. Gonzales and Haley E. Gonzales, 110 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $122,500 06/16/2020.
Friesland, Dan R. and Cynthia E. Friesland to Stephen D. Ribble and Kerensas L. Ribble, 3045 McVitty Drive Unit 105 Roanoke VA 24018, $143,000 06/19/2020.
Fulcher, Strother T. Jr. and Darrell D. Gillespie to Sandra B. Jones, 7212 Red Cedar Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $172,010 06/12/2020.
Glennlyn Farms LLC to Nathan Marshall and Rhiannon Marshall, 8269 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $119,500 06/08/2020.
Hodges, Geraldine D. to Trinee L. Warner, 6344 Bunker Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 06/18/2020.
Hughes, Barbara M. to Ramanpreet Kaur and Maninder Singh, 3434 Poplar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $142,500 06/16/2020.
Hunter, Kimberley A. to Timothy Tompkins and Kacie Tompkins, 1229 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $137,500 06/12/2020.
James, Thedo B. to Laura B. Cooney and Christopher P. Cooney, 5609 Legate Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $156,500 06/12/2020.
Jones, Sandra B. to Jonathan Lee Bailey, 5844 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 06/11/2020.
Kusi, Renos and Mavis Agyeiwaah to Charity L. Forbare, 322 Franklin Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $149,950 06/12/2020.
Lewis, Bryan W. to Priscilla Y. Fujikawa, 3536 Forester Road Roanoke VA 24015, $192,500 06/12/2020.
Mack Investments Inc. to James D. Collins Jr. and Cynthia L. Collins, 5647 Canyon Road Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 06/11/2020.
Moore, John E. and Melissa D. Moore to Kenneth Skonieski, 10380 Ivy Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $145,000 06/10/2020.
Murphy, Jeffrey W. to Jennifer Hanger, 6441 N. Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 06/10/2020.
Quinn, Michael T. and Idre Malaiskaite to Donald Grabowski and Sandra L. Grabowski, 2824 Highland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $125,869 06/11/2020.
Richards, Anthony D. and Pamela S. Richards to Megann R. Reynolds, 5626 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 06/19/2020.
Rogers, Heather B. and others to Pace Foundations LLC, 2424 Woodcliff Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $103,500 06/18/2020.
Rose Ricks Inc. to Lauren M. Thomason, 4704 Goodman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $139,000 06/19/2020.
Scruggs, Brian S. to Joey J. Maluto, 3123 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,000 06/19/2020.
Shepherd, Tammy E. and Robert W. Shepherd to Lindsay S. Bolger, 614 S. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $149,950 06/08/2020.
Sowell, Allen T. and Jenny M. Paulhus-Sowell to Kenneth Trawik, 4304 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $137,500 06/09/2020.
Stogsdill, Jamie L. and Margaret A. Stogsdill to Danny W. Jones and Tena C. Jones, 2684 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $192,500 06/17/2020.
Tanselle, Laurie B. and Nelford C. Brown to Anthony M. Walker and Ashlie Walker, 1036 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 06/09/2020.
Taylor, Terry L. Jr. and Lindsay Taylor to Jimmy M. Jennings and Kandace Jennings, 2705 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,500 06/11/2020.
Tunstall, Karey L. to Jessica C. Smith, 210 Gunn Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $139,950 06/15/2020.
Webb, Vella M. to Caleb J. Combs and Lindsay S. Combs, 528 Ridgecrest Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $171,500 06/10/2020.
Wood, Nancy S. to Melissa Gravette, 5703 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 06/17/2020.
Woolwine, Margaret E. to Karen Payne, 441 Mountainview Drive Salem VA 24153, $187,950 06/09/2020.
$50,000 to $100,000
Birmingham, Michael G. to Kyra M. Hall, 411 Braddock Road Vinton VA 24179, $99,500 06/09/2020.
Callis, Richard E. Sr. and Jamie W. Callis to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 4715 Wembly Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $83,100 06/12/2020.
Martha C. Clark Living Trust to William L. Hairston IV and Patricia P. Hairston, 3569 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $79,800 06/19/2020.
RFC2017 Land LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC, 2905 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 06/10/2020.
Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralln Construction Inc., 4210 Berkeley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 06/15/2020.
Twine, Alma W. and Bobby B. Twine Estate to Eugene H. Roop and Dorothy L. Roop, 5822 Twine Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $50,000 06/19/2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.