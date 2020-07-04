Roanoke

Over $300,000

Bass, J. Thomas and Anne L. Bass to Ryan R. McBurney and Katherine H. McBurney, 209 Park Crest Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $360,000 06/12/2020.

Bowman, Dale and Susan M. Duffy to William M. Anderson and Alexis T. Travis, 1260 Lakewood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $304,993 06/16/2020.

Boyer, Kevin W. to Henry L. Welch Jr. and Vicky T. Welch, 3504 Pinnacle Ridge Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $320,000 06/18/2020.

Darby, Anne-Paige T. to Angela Venuto-Ashton, 2620 Jefferson St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 06/19/2020.

Dollman, Heida L. and James N. Dollman to Chris Christian, 851 Woods End Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $355,000 06/16/2020.

Esch, Rebecca A. and Warren K. Bickel to Ryan M. Short and Morgan J. Grant, 2226 Maiden Lane S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $338,000 06/16/2020.

Ferrara, Joseph M. and Jessica M. Schindhelm to Christopher Boylan and Mary Neiderlehner, 2042 Maiden Lane Roanoke VA 24015, $456,000 06/16/2020.

Gates, Lisa F. to Capgrow Holdings JV Sub V LLC, 802 Oakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $383,300 06/09/2020.

Huff, Catherine J. to Lee D. Armbuster and Olivia Hammock, 2719 Wycliffe Ave. Roanoke VA 24014, $320,000 06/12/2020.

Kapsalakis, Dean and Carol M. Kapsalakis to Choice Holdings LLC, 2502 Liberty Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $1,200,000 06/19/2020.

O’Neil, Shawn P. to Nahum LLC, 419 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $320,000 06/19/2020.

RNK Properties LLC to William T. Gerroll and Paula K. Gerroll, 2007 Darlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $319,000 06/09/2020.

Schroeder, David M. to Mark W. Swindle and Anna F. Swindle, 2306 Wycliffe Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $327,500 06/11/2020.

Stoneburner, Suzanne S. and Ralph D. Stoneburner Jr. to Jayne N. Payne, 3125 Burnleigh Road Roanoke VA 24014, $352,000 06/15/2020.

Thomas, John R. and Margaret A. Thomas to Christopher R. Anderson and Caitlin C. Anderson, 3476 Peakwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $470,000 06/12/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Anderson, Christopher R. and Caitlin C. Anderson to Bradley S. Bolyard and Caroline M. Bolyard, 1842 Arlington Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $299,000 06/11/2020.

DiMaio, Robert and Lauren DiMaio to Eric R. Gordon, 3840 Cove Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $210,575 06/12/2020.

Do Right Contracting Inc. to Solange M. Salvo, 1723 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $206,000 06/11/2020.

EF&T Investments Inc. to Samantha J. Koons, 5020 Keithwood Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $269,720 06/18/2020.

Evans, Sally A. and Kathryn Sturm to Chad D. Albright and Catherine E. Albright, 2217 Jefferson St. S.W. Unit 2217A Roanoke VA 24014, $245,000 06/12/2020.

Lupo, Kevin G. and Kyle G. Lupo to Abdullah Sharifi, 2351 Oakleaf Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $200,000 06/19/2020.

PL Properties LLC to Brett D. Stern and Sarah N. Stern, 2419 Jefferson St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $257,500 06/18/2020.

PM Properties Inc. to Five Stars LLC, 4836 Williamson Road Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 06/12/2020.

Rheinheimer, Kurt and Melanie A. Baker to Austin L. Pryor and Katie M. Adolf, 2044 Mountain View Terrace S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $257,500 06/11/2020.

Russells Properties LLC to Austin Hoggarth and Tonia Hoggarth, 3560 Princeton Circle N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $205,000 06/15/2020.

Sass, Ralph B. and Sally A. Sass to Anilla Del Fabbro, 3801 Crescent Ridge Drive S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $299,950 06/08/2020.

Thomas, Andrew D. and Mary E. Thomas to Sian Lewis-Bevan, 1202 Kerns Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $218,000 06/10/2020.

Thompson, Tyrone L. and Venicia N. Thompson to Kasen Hutchings, 4614 Whispering Willow Lane N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $230,000 06/19/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Avis, Ricka L. to Jon E. Dunning III and Jessica Mayorshi, 2612 King St. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,600 06/17/2020.

Bowyer, Jackie R. and Gail R. Bowyer to Joel N. Elmore and Elizabeth K. Elmore, 4416 Old Mountain Road N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $125,000 06/16/2020.

Busch, Sylvia to Adam T. Neal and Emily K. Neal, 2442 Montvale Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $179,950 06/15/2020.

Cates, Zachary A. to Rebecca P. Dixon, 1110 Hamilton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $144,300 06/15/2020.

CFF Properties LLC to Julie J. Martin and Timothy S. Tolley Sr., 4324 Pennsylvania Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $182,500 06/12/2020.

Chatfield, David and Susan Chatfield to Edilzer A. Ramirez, 2414 Kingston Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 06/19/2020.

Collins, Cynthia L. to Sara G. Llerenas, 5026 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $131,700 06/17/2020.

Dillman, Timothy D. to Christopher J. Turner and Emily C. Turner, 3101 Gum Spring St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $152,000 06/12/2020.

Federal National Mortgage Association to Emily P. McBride, 4450 Virginia St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $139,950 06/17/2020.

Fowler, Michael C. and Katrina A. Davis to Madeline L. James, 3744 Melcher St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 06/19/2020.

Galt Properties LLC to Shield & Arrow LLC, 716 and 1801 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $100,000 06/11/2020.

Garrison, Justin D. and Laura D. Garrison to Nihkolas L. Tipton and Christina Marie Lentz, 3722 Keagy Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 06/15/2020.

Guy, Katherine L. to Logan Doughty and Bethany Evans, 3210 Richard Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 06/17/2020.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc. to Abakar Haroun Harane and Fatna Abdallah Khamis, 1022 Gilmer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $128,000 06/17/2020.

JEG Realty Inc. to Charlie W. Clement III and Sandra H. Clement, 4341 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $144,900 06/16/2020.

Johnson, James H. III and Linda B. Johnson to Evan M. Poole, 4926 Northwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $157,255 06/08/2020.

Jordan, James T. to Brandon M. Hartman and Rachel L. Hartman, 3514 Robyn Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $175,000 06/11/2020.

Kasili, John N. to Wyatt R. Bartley, 4443 Summit Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 06/17/2020.

Lambert, Anna H. to Shaun O. Levesque, 3111 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $115,500 06/16/2020.

Long, Peggy to Sherrifakeem Casey and Melissa Casey, 1317 Rugby Blvd. Roanoke VA 24017, $139,950 06/08/2020.

LPB Real Estate LLC to Arjun Mahendra, 2324 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $164,500 06/09/2020.

McNally, Christopher to Christina Greene, 701 Brownwood Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $154,000 06/15/2020.

McNamara, Jason A. and Estate of Sarah E. MacNamara to Kiley K. Fagan, 2746 Tillett Road S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $154,950 06/16/2020.

Morales, Adriana S. to Shannon M. Huff, 1218 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 06/11/2020.

Poe, William D. and Cheryl Poe to Danielle Poe, 1105 Valley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 06/10/2020.

Roberson, Samantha L. to Christopher A. Long, 758 Riverland Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,950 06/19/2020.

Robinson, Kit C. and Chesapeake Wealth Management Inc. to IDB Group LLC, 3571 Meadowlark Road Roanoke VA 24018, $142,500 06/19/2020.

Sacra, Matthew B. to Miguel Perez Rueda Yessica Yolanda Aguilar Sanchez, 2404 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 06/11/2020.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Joseph Reynolds, 4718 Long Acre Drive N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $123,750 06/19/2020.

Sheets, Brent M. to Casey Twiddy and Clara Britton, 4814 Showalter Road N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $141,000 06/11/2020.

Sink, Tex D. and Joyce A. Sink to Robin L. Martin, 3515 Springtree Circle Roanoke VA 24012, $155,000 06/16/2020.

Smith, Nancy R. and others to Danny J. Whitt and Vicki K. Whitt, 2513 King St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $108,000 06/12/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to Encores LLP, 1107 14th St. and 736 30th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $104,500 06/11/2020.

Star City Investments LLC to Chad R. Ricker, 1149 Ethel Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $119,950 06/11/2020.

Sutphin, Polly Ann to Zach W. Noell, 1209 Howbert Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $130,000 06/19/2020.

Thompson, Kay L. to Nichole Rogers and Thomas R. Tippet Jr., 1609 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,000 06/17/2020.

TLK Properties LLC to All About the Rari LLC, 2226 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $170,485 06/10/2020.

Tolliver, Paul P. and Laury P. Tolliver to Jaton Blaney and Diana K. Blaney, 3119 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $113,000 06/16/2020.

Visser Family Trust to Parkway Holdings LLC, 2325 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $118,865 06/18/2020.

White, Jacob S. to Todd A. Messer and Courtney A. Messer, 202 Preston Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,050 06/19/2020.

Williams, Brandon B. and Marysusan Williams to Sandra K. Knighton, 466 Horseman Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $160,000 06/12/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Diaz, Maria R. to Steve G. Santa Ana, 4931 Hubert Road Roanoke VA 24012, $87,000 06/11/2020.

Greene, Jerry T. and Gaye C. Greene to Star City Investments LLC, 2808 Huntington Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $76,000 06/18/2020.

Kelash, Dale J. to Devonta Sullivan, 1231 Prillaman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $78,000 06/17/2020.

Kesterson, Melissa L. to Randy J. Wendell, 3732 Bear Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $94,500 06/15/2020.

Martin, Orville T. Jr. and Sonya M. Mitchell to Black Fox Properties LLC, 934 Curtis Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 06/12/2020.

Orenstein Property Holdings LLC to Black Fox Properties LLC, 2608 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,960 06/10/2020.

Otey, Lois O. to Hunt Properties LLC, 3039 Garden City Blvd. Roanoke VA 24014, $92,000 06/18/2020.

Samuel I. White PC to Federal National Mortgage Association, 3111 Sutton St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $75,900 06/17/2020.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development LLC to Cmoney Investments LLC, 1131 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,754 06/17/2020.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Puthea Um, 2403 Floraland Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,000 06/08/2020.

Smith, Orlando to Christina E. Bailey and Alexander Crigger, 1014 Mercer Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $95,000 06/17/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to Parkway Holdings LLC, 2915 Cumberland St. N Roanoke VA 24012, $83,750 06/18/2020.

Southern Estates LLC to Encores LLC, 2724 Meadowview Drive N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $75,000 06/17/2020.

Walsh, Stephanie N. to Jeffrey D. Hutchens, 2902 Short St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $98,000 06/09/2020.

Roanoke County

Over $300,000

Boone Thomas LLC to Elizabeth C. Barwick, 2530 Woods Meadow Court Salem VA 24153, $498,629 06/16/2020.

Elbit Systems of America-Night Vision LLC to Esrova001 LLC, 7767 Lila Drive and 7635 Plantation Road Unit 7625 Roanoke VA 24019, $41,666,666 06/19/2020.

Enquist, Justin G. and Alicia N. Enquist to Tyler D. Caveness and Jennifer M. Caveness, 5781 Scenic Hills Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $407,500 06/09/2020.

Finnell, Broughton G. III and Brenda W. Finnell to William J. Johnson III and Kaylee M. Johnson, 4331 Fox Croft Circle Roanoke VA 24018, $399,950 06/09/2020.

Grahame, Brian C. and Kristin N. Grahame to Brian Courter and Carolyn Courter, 4584 Branderwood Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 06/16/2020.

Kroger Limited Partnership I to Challenger Ave. LLC, 4045 Challenger Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $850,000 06/19/2020.

Martin, Thomas E. Jr. and Ann M. Martin to Joseph D. Forrester and Andrea T. Forrester, 610 Crystal Anne Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $324,900 06/10/2020.

Pulijal, Hari K. and Usha Pulijal to Ritesh Kohli and Ekta Bansal, 1147 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $525,000 06/08/2020.

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Alisa D. Brawley, 4210 Berkeley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $365,519 06/15/2020.

Taylor, Robert and Tara Taylor to FRABO LLC, 4228 Faircrest Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 06/15/2020.

Thomas, Hal S. and Debra A. Thomas to Owusu Asamoah and Jane E. Asamoah, 1153 Belcroft Court Roanoke VA 24018, $544,950 06/11/2020.

Welch, Larry to Syed Zaidi and Alia Hasan, 268 Stonecreek Way Roanoke VA 24019, $467,000 06/16/2020.

Yarber, Edwin T. and Danielle H. Yarber to Lee F. Brooks and Emily A. Sloan, 8213 Winterwood Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $636,000 06/18/2020.

$200,000 to $300,000

Altice, Joshua and Summer Altice to Brett S. Elliott and Leigh Ann Lopez de Mesa, 4912 Sugar Loaf Mountain Road Roanoke VA 24018, $264,900 06/12/2020.

Bailey, Donnie J. and Michelle M. Bailey to Christopher R. McNally and Kristen McNally, 2701 Tulip Lane Vinton VA 24179, $260,000 06/15/2020.

Broughman, Brian K. to Amber N. Gordon and Morgan W. Gordon, 2435 Bloomfield Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $273,000 06/08/2020.

Carl, Douglas B. and Rodney C. Carl to Steven R. Kubel, 727 Chester Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $217,000 06/10/2020.

Carol J. Stuart Living Trust to Constance S. Joyce and Kathie J. Smith, 4802 Westhill Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 06/12/2020.

Cundiff, Susan M. to Brandon D. Sohm and Sharese Sohm, 5349 Cave Spring Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $239,888 06/15/2020.

Dent, Michelle Y. to Thomas L. Hartman, 8113 Golden Oak Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $252,500 06/10/2020.

Dinakin, Olufemi K. and Olabisi Dinakin to Cory W. Sayers and Carolyn Sayers, 4483 Summerset Drive Salem VA 24153, $269,995 06/11/2020.

Dowdy, Michael B. and Margaret S. Dowdy to Simon B. Schlatter and Abby Schlatter, 6167 Steeplechase Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $249,950 06/19/2020.

Floyd, Thomas R. and Cheryl C. Floyd to Stephanie N. Walsh, 743 Skycoe Drive Salem VA 24153, $245,000 06/10/2020.

Gerrol, William T. and Paula K Gerrol to Nathan P. Yetzer and Leah S. Yetzer, 5310 Canoe Circle Salem VA 24153, $290,000 06/09/2020.

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Peter J. Milkovits and Ashley E. Milkovits, 5021 Sunny Side Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $258,000 06/15/2020.

Jackson, Paul D. and Janice A. Jackson to Hilary L. Linderman, 5000 S. Gala Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $282,500 06/12/2020.

Jarrell, Brandon W. to Michael F. Bellino and Mary T. Bellino, 3190 Loch Haven Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $287,000 06/19/2020.

Knighton, Sandra H. to Richie S. Alba and Peggy R. Alba, 547 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $240,000 06/11/2020.

Long, Diana E. and Robert E. Long to Allen G. Hackler, 8433 Starlight Lane Boones Mill VA 24065, $239,450 06/10/2020.

Matt Properties LLC to Jonathan M. Mrnak, 843 Walhalla Court Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 06/10/2020.

Meador, Marvin T. to Joshua W. Wolsey and Pamela W. Wolsey, 7988 Miller Cove Road Catawba VA 24070, $216,000 06/11/2020.

Munsey, Steven R. and Heather C. Ray to Benjamin P. Warren and Rung Shao Ku Warren, 3423 Cedarmeade Drive Roanoke VA 24014, $233,000 06/09/2020.

Nelson, Eric A. to Alicia Peterson, 7571 Old Mill Road Roanoke VA 24018, $259,950 06/17/2020.

Obenchain, Karen L. to Loresa P. Heyward, 912 Gates Lane Vinton VA 24179, $269,000 06/09/2020.

Perdue, Shirley B. and Margaret M. Cibelli to Joseph Martinez and Francine Martinez, 3006 Tamarack Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $243,000 06/17/2020.

Peterson, John A. to Joseph Kahila and Elena Kahila, 553 Texas Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $286,000 06/19/2002.

Price, Rosemary C. to Herbert L. Coles Jr., 6918 Northway Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $240,000 06/19/2020.

RVG Properties LLC to Robert Crowder and Reyna Dempsey, 7611 Arrowhead Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $232,500 06/10/2020.

Shipp, Betty C. Estate and Pamela M. Snelgrove to Karen I. Obenchain, 553 Deer Ridge Lane Vinton VA 24179, $224,900 06/09/2020.

Steele, Roger D. and Linda F. Steele Estate to Jessica K. Powley and Martin A. Powley, 6851 Blacksburg Road Catawba VA 24070, $275,000 06/08/2020.

Turpin, Mary J. to Michael J. Kreutzberger and Lacey A. Kreutzberger, 3458 Bradshaw Road Salem VA 24153, $216,000 06/18/2002.

Walker, Robert and Bernadine Walker to William H. Cook and Anne H. Cook, 6376 Christie Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $249,888 06/09/2020.

Warfe, Kara B. to Sherry L. Archer, 1155 Finney Drive Vinton VA 24179, $208,000 06/11/2020.

WBH Inc. to Ronald W. Garrison Jr. and Carrie L. Garrison, 3480 Alltree Trail Salem VA 24153, $255,000 06/12/2020.

Whitehead, Michael K. and Teresa N. Whitehead to Roy C. Basham Jr., 1123 Gaston Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $289,950 06/19/2020.

$100,000 to $200,000

Atkins, Leon K. and others to Julio Del Angel Gomez and Elizabeth Salamancu Gaucheta, 3811 Antietam Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $130,500 06/09/2020.

Boone, Misty A. to Eve Cauley, 4719 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $171,800 06/19/2020.

Bradbury, Madeline E. and Jim Bradbury to John Sedovy and Rhonda Sedovy, 3406 Poplar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $135,800 06/10/2020.

Brawley, Alisa D. to Cathy L. Bower, 3725 Evan Lane Roanoke VA 24012, $178,000 06/15/2020.

Brubaker, Suan R. to Jessica R. Johnson, 5701 Pine Acres Lane Roanoke VA 24018, $191,000 06/08/2020.

Deweese, Kathleen M. and others to Noah T. Becker and Kristen A. Becker, 10070 Greenhouse Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $100,000 06/09/2020.

Dudley, Nelson K. and Mark Dudley to James T. Linton, 4110 Blue View Drive Roanoke VA 24012, $189,950 06/18/2020.

Duggan, Gina R. to Susan M. Cundiff, 7341 Maple Court Roanoke VA 24018, $138,000 06/16/2020.

Edgerton, E. Doyle to Ivan C. Krpan, 4709 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $137,000 06/19/2020.

Flagler, Elizabeth A. to Fabian S. Gonzales and Haley E. Gonzales, 110 Oxford Square Vinton VA 24179, $122,500 06/16/2020.

Friesland, Dan R. and Cynthia E. Friesland to Stephen D. Ribble and Kerensas L. Ribble, 3045 McVitty Drive Unit 105 Roanoke VA 24018, $143,000 06/19/2020.

Fulcher, Strother T. Jr. and Darrell D. Gillespie to Sandra B. Jones, 7212 Red Cedar Circle Roanoke VA 24019, $172,010 06/12/2020.

Glennlyn Farms LLC to Nathan Marshall and Rhiannon Marshall, 8269 Newport Road Catawba VA 24070, $119,500 06/08/2020.

Hodges, Geraldine D. to Trinee L. Warner, 6344 Bunker Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $173,000 06/18/2020.

Hughes, Barbara M. to Ramanpreet Kaur and Maninder Singh, 3434 Poplar Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $142,500 06/16/2020.

Hunter, Kimberley A. to Timothy Tompkins and Kacie Tompkins, 1229 Mountain View Road Vinton VA 24179, $137,500 06/12/2020.

James, Thedo B. to Laura B. Cooney and Christopher P. Cooney, 5609 Legate Drive Roanoke VA 24019, $156,500 06/12/2020.

Jones, Sandra B. to Jonathan Lee Bailey, 5844 Santa Anita Terrace Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 06/11/2020.

Kusi, Renos and Mavis Agyeiwaah to Charity L. Forbare, 322 Franklin Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $149,950 06/12/2020.

Lewis, Bryan W. to Priscilla Y. Fujikawa, 3536 Forester Road Roanoke VA 24015, $192,500 06/12/2020.

Mack Investments Inc. to James D. Collins Jr. and Cynthia L. Collins, 5647 Canyon Road Roanoke VA 24018, $177,000 06/11/2020.

Moore, John E. and Melissa D. Moore to Kenneth Skonieski, 10380 Ivy Ridge Road Bent Mountain VA 24059, $145,000 06/10/2020.

Murphy, Jeffrey W. to Jennifer Hanger, 6441 N. Barrens Road Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 06/10/2020.

Quinn, Michael T. and Idre Malaiskaite to Donald Grabowski and Sandra L. Grabowski, 2824 Highland Road Roanoke VA 24014, $125,869 06/11/2020.

Richards, Anthony D. and Pamela S. Richards to Megann R. Reynolds, 5626 Meadowcrest St. Roanoke VA 24019, $195,000 06/19/2020.

Rogers, Heather B. and others to Pace Foundations LLC, 2424 Woodcliff Road S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $103,500 06/18/2020.

Rose Ricks Inc. to Lauren M. Thomason, 4704 Goodman Road Roanoke VA 24014, $139,000 06/19/2020.

Scruggs, Brian S. to Joey J. Maluto, 3123 Davis Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $186,000 06/19/2020.

Shepherd, Tammy E. and Robert W. Shepherd to Lindsay S. Bolger, 614 S. Maple St. Vinton VA 24179, $149,950 06/08/2020.

Sowell, Allen T. and Jenny M. Paulhus-Sowell to Kenneth Trawik, 4304 Bandy Road Roanoke VA 24014, $137,500 06/09/2020.

Stogsdill, Jamie L. and Margaret A. Stogsdill to Danny W. Jones and Tena C. Jones, 2684 Parkview Drive Vinton VA 24179, $192,500 06/17/2020.

Tanselle, Laurie B. and Nelford C. Brown to Anthony M. Walker and Ashlie Walker, 1036 E. Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $190,000 06/09/2020.

Taylor, Terry L. Jr. and Lindsay Taylor to Jimmy M. Jennings and Kandace Jennings, 2705 Creekwood Drive Salem VA 24153, $179,500 06/11/2020.

Tunstall, Karey L. to Jessica C. Smith, 210 Gunn Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $139,950 06/15/2020.

Webb, Vella M. to Caleb J. Combs and Lindsay S. Combs, 528 Ridgecrest Lane Roanoke VA 24019, $171,500 06/10/2020.

Wood, Nancy S. to Melissa Gravette, 5703 Oakland Blvd. Roanoke VA 24019, $179,950 06/17/2020.

Woolwine, Margaret E. to Karen Payne, 441 Mountainview Drive Salem VA 24153, $187,950 06/09/2020.

$50,000 to $100,000

Birmingham, Michael G. to Kyra M. Hall, 411 Braddock Road Vinton VA 24179, $99,500 06/09/2020.

Callis, Richard E. Sr. and Jamie W. Callis to T. Crouch Homes Inc., 4715 Wembly Place S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $83,100 06/12/2020.

Martha C. Clark Living Trust to William L. Hairston IV and Patricia P. Hairston, 3569 Timberline Trail Roanoke VA 24018, $79,800 06/19/2020.

RFC2017 Land LLC to SD-MF Holdings LLC, 2905 Matthew Drive Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 06/10/2020.

Roanoke Valley Holdings LLC to R. Fralln Construction Inc., 4210 Berkeley Place Drive Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 06/15/2020.

Twine, Alma W. and Bobby B. Twine Estate to Eugene H. Roop and Dorothy L. Roop, 5822 Twine Hollow Road Salem VA 24153, $50,000 06/19/2020.

