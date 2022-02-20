Real estate transactions for the week of Feb. 20, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $300,000

Bowman Associates LLC to Southview MHP LLC, 4520 Van Winkle Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $2,400,000 02/04/2022

Poe, Annette B. And Dale M. Poe Estate to Velda J. Cavanaugh, 3349 Kingsbury Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $515,000 01/31/2022

Roanoke Investments Associated Inc. to BLM Management LLC, 3361 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,300,000 01/31/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Dombrosky, Chester C. and Tanya N. Castillo to Gene R. Long and Erin J. Long, 189 Wildhurst Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $225,000 01/31/2022

E&N Properties of Roanoke LLC to NAW LLC, 2623 Avenel Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 02/01/2022

Fonder, Douglas J. to 42021 Investors LLC, 1630 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $265,000 02/03/2022

Johnson, Christopher and Tracey E. Pirkey Estate to Woody LLC, 1344 Lakewood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 02/01/2022

King, Merritt H. III and Lee K. King to Marshall H. Holland and Melody L. Holland, 2301 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $275,900 01/31/2022

Michaelangelo, Lori M. to Rana D. Bocanegra, 4713 Wembly Pl. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $237,000 02/01/2022

Nininger Investments LLC to Ammie Cook, 4313 Cove Rd. N.W. Unit #3 Roanoke VA 24017, $217,000 02/04/2022

Roanoke Land Ventures LLC to CFR BEC LLC, 2712 Courtland Rd., 913 Hunt Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $242,400 02/01/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

April Investments LLC to Jonathan E. Heisler, 915 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $167,000 02/02/2022

Arrington, Marcellus L. III to Autum L. Bussee and Samantha L. Fischer, 1119 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $158,500 02/01/2022

Beebe, Marie M. to Elaine G. Critticos, 1210 Penmar Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $120,000 01/31/2022

Bennett, Matthew W. to Clyde B. Sink and Patricia Sink, 1608 Wallace Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 01/31/2022

Brown, Travis P. and Taylor Spradlin to Joanna L. Pardee Walkingstick, 1120 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $150,000 01/31/2022

Brown, Sandra C. to Deba Faqeri, 4127 Wyoming Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 02/01/2022

Burdette, Crystal M. to Walter King, 2639 Barham Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $199,950 02/01/2022

Charles, Lowanda M. and Geneva A. Pate to David Figueroa Martinez and Guadalupe Ybale Altamirano, 3035 Lombardy Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $167,500 02/02/2022

Clay, Jesse Lee and Walter A. Cox Estate to Thomas W. Oaks and Lee W. Oakes, 2220 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $100,000 02/03/2022

Flinchum, Pamela D. to Jessica S. Peregrino, 1006 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $130,000 02/03/2022

Gentry, Andrea S. to Seriah Brown, 3518 Princeton Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $194,000 02/03/2022

Griffith, Sheryl G. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 1327 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $105,000 02/04/2022

Hanger, Jennifer to Ronald Slack, 1001 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $190,000 01/31/2022

Hawks Point Properties LLC to Alejandra S. Judy, 3508 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 02/02/2022

Holder, Joseph S. to Rob L. Spreeman and Stephanie A. Spreeman, 3535 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $186,000 01/31/2022

Hunter, Edward T. and Betty W. Hunter to Toadally Kidz Child Care Center LLC, 1436 Hanover Ave. NW Roanoke VA 24017, $156,000 02/04/2022

Huston, Chadwick to Jeremy Berrios and Lori Baker, 826 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 02/04/2022

Irish, Kenneth M. to Pappas J’s Inc., 1132 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $175,000 02/04/2022

Lacy, Clayton B. to Janice V. Brokaw, 1506 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 02/01/2022

Omohundro, Megan to McLaren Westland, 411 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $106,000 02/02/2022

Reeves, Joseph and Angela Reeves to Keri Garnett, 1509 8th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $144,000 02/03/2022

Roberts, Robin W. to Rebekah J. Hughes 1117 Tompkins Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 01/31/2022

Silcox, Benjamin W. to Linda Jensen, 1821 Bluemont Ave. S.W. #Q Roanoke VA 24015, $169,950 02/02/2022

Staples, Mary G. to Susan D. Jobe, 3531 Peters Creek Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $113,000 02/01/2022

Sutherland, Ronald L. and Teresa S. Sutherland to Michael Bradshaw and Erin Bradshaw, 2616 Northview Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $190,000 02/01/2022

Thomas, Deborah and Shannon K. Turner to Stephanie L. Bonda, 1635 Norris Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $126,000 01/31/2022

Turner, Margaret to Denise R. Kennedy, 2623 Lansing Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $194,400 02/02/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Asselin, Scott A. to BPH Homes LLC, 617 Morrill Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $79,335 02/03/2022

Brooks, Alphonso L. to MDDB LLC, 925 Kellogg Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $93,000 02/01/2022

Graham, Chris to Henegar Homes LLC, 1277 Westside Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $73,125 02/04/2022

Hubbard, Patricia J. to HEH LLC, 743 Estates Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $90,000 01/31/2022

Professional Foreclosure Corp of VA to IDB Group LLC, 2759 Florida Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $81,000 01/31/2022

Roze Inc. to Bro LLC, 817 Dale Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24013, $85,000 02/03/2022

Schaal, Katherine M. to KTW of VA Inc., 629 Highland Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 02/02/0222

Stout, Anthony K. and Karen H. Stout to Veronica Perkins, 916 Kyle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $85,000 02/02/2022

Talin, Debra S. and others to FCHB Inc., 114 18th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $50,000 02/04/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Bowman Associates to Yellow Mountain MHP LLC, 5183 Yellow Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $4,800,000 02/04/2022

McMaster, Bruce M. and Francine M. McMaster to Todd J. Smithson and Shannon P. Smithson, 6721 Waterstone Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $590,000 02/01/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Gray, Chris to Stephen A. Smigielski and Anne M. Jackson, 7615 Terrapin Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $458,950 02/04/2022

Southerland, Derek W. and Melissa A. Southerand to James J. Kisiel and Patricia A. Kisiel, 6126 Renior Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $415,000 01/31/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Flowers, Jerry D. and Laura B. Flowers to Ryan C. King and Amber N. King, 5586 Highfields Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $398,000 02/03/2022

James, Charles M. and Susan H. James to Christopher T. Micale, 3408 Farmington Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $343,000 02/01/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to SD-MF Holdings LLC, 6961 Linn Cove Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $375,400 01/31/2022

Smith, Brandon to Richard Miller and Amy L. Havens, 3129 Clearview Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $308,500 02/03/2022

Stump, Stacy C. and Paul H. Stump to Amy M. Hodges and Christopher N. Hodges, 6580 Forest View Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 02/03/2022

Tiller, Lonnie to FCHB Inc., 8116 Webster Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $360,000 02/02/2022

Weikel, Cindy D. and Patricia A. Childers to Charles M. Robertson, 3760 Kenwick Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $313,000 01/31/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Francis, James S. and Mary Ruth Francis to Dylan S. Francis and Elizabeth A. Francis, 4145 Woodridge Dr. SW Roanoke V 24018, $200,000 02/01/2022

Furcron, Thomas P. and Laura B. Furcron to Xuan Zhao, 4538 Vest Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $260,000 01/31/2022

Girard, Melinda s. to Basil A. Conner and Stephanie K. Conner, 3340 Green Ridge Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $253,000 02/01/2022

Lawson, Christopher A. and Patricia M. Lawson to Angela G. Sutphin and Katelyn S. Jones, 1744 Mountain Heights Dr. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 02/02/2022

Mason, Billy C. to Kai D. White, 1021 Hardy RD Vinton VA 24179, $289,950 02/04/2022

Medley, Martin A. Jr. to Jacob P. Miller and Kylie D. Miller, 2929 Creekwood DR Salem VA 24153, $206,000 01/31/2022

Reese, Richard W. Jr. andLynn R. Weiner to Jacob D. Ableseth and Caitlin H. Ableseth, 3781 Fairburn DR Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 01/31/2022

Reynolds, Anita C. and James C. Reynolds to Dirk B. Padgett and Julie C. Tiims, 211 E. Jackson Ave. AV Vinton VA 24179, $297,000 01/31/2022

Smith, Rebecca T. and Geraldine F. Testerman Estate to Judith Greer and Tre’ A. Webb, 841 Dexter Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $265,000 02/04/2022

Star City Investments LLC to Carrie A. Campbell and Shawn N. Campbell, 5231 Sumner DR Roanoke VA 24019, $248,200 02/01/2022

Woody LLC to Joanne T. Marshall, 1610 Millwood DR Salem VA 24153, $270,000 02/01/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Akers, Jewell G. to Christopher J. Taylor, 2521 Feather Garden Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $170,000 02/04/2022

Hedrick, Leah to Sean Kosmann, 3430 Stonehenge Sq. Roanoke VA 24018, $190,000 02/03/2022

Hurt Adams, Dana M. to Brittany A. Kendrick and Kenny L. Kendrick, 525 Dillon Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $167,950 01/31/2022

Jenkins, Janet L. to Rebecca MacMackin, 2654 Stanford Dr. Salem VA 24153, $145,000 01/31/2022

Jump, Steven and Leona Jump to Alexander J. Zabo, 6364 Franklin Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $139,900 02/01/2022

LeClaire, Gary E. and Vicky S. LeClaire Estate to Star City Investments LLC, 3929 Crawford Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 02/04/2022

Marshall, Joanne T. to Woody LLC, 3356 Absalom Smith Rd. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 02/01/2022

Metcalf, Sarah to Joshua J. Glaze, 3431 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $170,000 01/31/2022

Old Heritage Corp to AEJ Trust, 5639 Hunt Camp Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $163,000 02/03/2022

Poff, Barbara S. and James N. Poff to Sara E. Perez-Torres, 3516 Timberline Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $100,000 02/01/2022

Powell, Jean C. to David Lucas Properties LLC, 5409 Mayfield St. Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 02/01/2022

Russell, Dale F. Jr. to Aimee Furrow, 2836 Diplomat Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $168,000 01/31/2022

Shepherd Real Estate LLC to Kalyn E. Brewer, 406 N. Blair St. Vinton V 24179, $179,950 02/03/2022

Titchenell, Sandra and Julie M. Provencal Estate to Ladybug Leasing LLC, 3357 Forest Ridge Rd. Unit 3276-B Roanoke VA 24018, $132,500 02/03/2022

Walls, Louise F. to Greenway Construction, 1319 Duke Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $175,000 02/04/2022

Wild, Jack W. Estate to Shannon L. Simmons, 1820 Meadows Ct. Vinton VA 24179, $150,000 02/02/2022

Wirt, Marsha O. and Kathy M. Shelor to Edward L. Ashley Jr., 413 Hedgelawn Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $110,000 01/31/2022