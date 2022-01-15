Real estate transactions for the week of Jan. 16, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $500,000

Downtown Holdings LLC to Iris Holdings of Florida LLC, 821, 829, 863 Westside Blvd., 3864, 3874 Woodleigh Rd., 3511, 3521, 3529 Barberry Ave., 1401 Gilbert AV NW, Roanoke VA 24017, $2,195,000 12/29/2021

Downtown Holdings LLC to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 3511 Barberry Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,655,000 12/29/2021

Galt Properties LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 821, 829, 863 Westside Blvd., 3864, 3874 Woodleigh Rd., 3511, 3521, 3529 Barberry Ave., 1401 Gilbert Ave. NW, Roanoke VA 24017, $3,440,000 12/29/2021

Galt Properties LLC to Roanoke River Capital LLC, 801, 809, 813, 817 Westside Blvd. N.W., 2501 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24017, 24015 $3,050,000 12/29/2021

Kepley, Richard H. to Manley C. Butler, 0 Kepplewood Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,225,000 12/29/2021

Scaggs, Bradley W. and Elizabeth M. Scaggs to Carter N. Paden IV and Elizabeth J. Edelstein Paden, 733 White Oak Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $605,500 12/29/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Furr, Bryan and Karen Furr to Michael D. McDaniel, 209 Mountain Brook Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $425,000 12/27/2021

Stateson Homes LLC to Tea Hadzic and Teraz Lavender, 3310 Nicholas Ct. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $464,900 12/29/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Lee Hi Associates LLC to Melrose Storage LLC, 3350 Melrose Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $319,000 12/27/2021

Sycamore Forest LLC to A Matter of Interpretation LLC, 114 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $345,000 12/29/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Agag, Abdelmonem and Kaled Agag to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 606 & 608 Woods Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $275,000 12/28/2021

Angerome, Kristen E. to Johnathan C. Brodie and Bridget C. Brodie, 1823 Mount Vernon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $280,000 12/29/2021

Ellett, Melanie to James R. Ollie, 410 Huntington Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $231,650 12/27/2021

Kadariya, Binita and Ganga M. Kadariya to CLS Enterprise LLC, 1006 Campbell Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $239,000 12/29/2021

Lafser, William P. to Stephen W. Dougherty and Marcia F. Dougherty, 4631 Heather Dr. S.W. #210 Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 12/29/2021

Lopez, Antonio to Elaine C. Bartholomew and others, 4016 Oakland Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $284,000 12/27/2021

Trail, George B. Jr. and Sherri a. Trail to Shameka Cannaday and Wendell Cannaday, 1031 Ward St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $215,000 12/28/2021

TWVC LLC to Airboat Properties LLC, 2136 Carvin St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $250,000 12/27/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

319 Mapleton AV NE LLC to Yendi M. Portillo Diaz, 319 Mapleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,125 12/29/2021

Barnhill, Jonathan T. And Hannah E. Barnill to Thomas W. Allen and Laura E. Bachman, 943 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 12/29/2021

Bess, Brian K. to Eve Cauley, 2640 Lansing Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $171,000 12/29/2021

Burge, Rebecca J. to Chelsea W Hodges, 2416 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $165,000 12/29/2021

Cisneros, Miguel and Marie de Jesus Cisneros, to BRO LLC, 1730 Eastern Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 12/28/2021

Clouse, Garold L. and Alexandra H. Clouse to Pavelka Rentals LLC, 2719 Dorchester Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,800 12/28/2021

Davis, Paul E. and Nesta . Davis to James K. Johnson, 3515 Courtland Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $120,000 12/29/2021

Gates, Dorothy and Lonn Wayne Gates Sr. to Kierston M. Turner, 2340 Portland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,680 12/27/2021

Hartman, Robert and Catherine Hartman to Maria D. Nolasco Nolasco, 2619 Vancouver Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $176,000 12/29/2021

Lewis, Andrews S. to Andrew S. Lewis Jr., 3506 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $156,000 12/29/2021

Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Star City Investments LLC, 2123 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $181,900 12/28/2021,

Redheffer, Kevin T. to Allegra K. Schuman, 3703 Oliver Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $132,650 12/28/2021

Richards, Erwin B. to Jennifer L. Bell, 4305 Griffin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $140,000 12/29/2021

Roanoke Home and Renovations LLC to Dominique R. Brown, 1451 Varnell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,000 12/29/2021

Smith, Donna S. to Melissa Kloft, 5103 Woodlawn Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $134,500 12/29/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Bensinger, Ronald G. and Martha Bensinger to Darryl C. Sessoms, 530 Gladies St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,000 12/27/2021

Lamour, Robert L.S. and Camille Lamour to Remodeling For You Properties, 2419 Longview Ave. S.W. Unit 10 Roanoke VA 24014, $93,000 12/27/2021

Surety Trustees LLC to Downtown Holdings LLC, 1118 Tompkins Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $71,602 12/29/2021

Weaver, Sarah S. to T&J Virginia Investments LLC, 2412 Winthrop Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $92,000 12/27/2021

Wellington II LLC to Richard H. Kepley, 3126 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $70,000 12/29/2021

Widener, Johnny H. to Joe Lee and Phan Lee, 2913 Edison St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $92,000 12/28/2021

Wimmer, Dorothy to Bala LLC, 2116 Hanover Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $92,000 12/29/2021

Roanoke County

Over $400,000

Billings, Marshall C. and Stephanie T. Noonan to Donald D. Hodson Jr., 4520 Rosecrest Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 12/29/2021

Cross, Todd and Erin S. Cross to Michael S. LaPradd and Melissa LaPradd, 2722 Matthew Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $550,000 12/29/2021

Moyer, Robert A. and Lois J. Moyer Estate to East Ruritan Land Co. Inc., 0 E. Rurtian Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $520,768 12/29/2021

$300,000 to $400,000

Anderson, Desimone & Green PC to Maxell Craft, 6700 Christopher Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $339,300 12/27/2021

Nancy H. Mowles Living Trust to Richard C. Patterson and Meg C. Patterson, 5815 Penn Forest Pl. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 12/29/2021

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to James A. Baker and Patricia Baker, 2028 Heys Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $320,248 12/28/2021

Rodrigues Pereira, Rildo and Juliana Pedroso to Robert Nielsenm, 5215 Huntridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $325,000 12/29/2021

Sivels, Desmond J. and Crystal R. Sivels to Michael Gray and Allison Gray, 3781 Verona Trl. Roanoke VA 24018, $349,950 12/29/2021

Smith, Robert D. and Ralph Smith to Lesley A. Harrop, 7080 Crown Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 12/29/2021

Yopp, Steven P. and Trista L. Yopp to Nicholas C. Boese and Megan C. Boese, 6128 Buckland Mill Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $315,000 12/28/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Larry M. Paitsel Jr. and Maria F. Paitsel, 8202 Barrens Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $292,000 12/29/2021

Challenge LLC to Severin Rucker, 530, 532 & 534 Cedar Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $221,500 12/29/2021

Croson, Marcus S. to Grace Sellers and George Sellers, 728 Palmyra Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 12/28/2201

Daigle, Paul L. and Rachel D. Comer to Lisa M. Nash, 3043 Stoneybrook Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $274,000 12/29/2021

Delfin, Veronica G. to William D. Hodges and Amanda N. Stone, 3517 Meadowlark Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 12/29/2021

Hope, Stephen R. and David A. Hope to Robert Duffessy and Melissa Duffessy, 4025 Trail Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,000 12/29/2021

Paitsel, Larry M. Jr. and Maria F. Paitsel to Chloe Dennis and Joseph Staples, 921 Ridgecrest Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $208,000 12/28/2021

Scharp, James G. to Providence Properties LLC, 1542 Mountain Heights Dr. Salem VA 24153, $221,000 12/28/2021

Showalter, Rebecca to Ryan C. Kennedy, 3808 Kentland Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $289,500 12/29/2021

White, Paul L. to Rodney W. Thompson, 1140 Starmount Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $269,950 12/29/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

Bream, Carla M. to Kayla M. Collins, 3446 View Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $148,750 12/29/2021

Carter, Bryan E. and Cecil T. Carter to Barry C. Compton Inc. , 5343 Green Tree Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 12/28/2021

Downtown Holdings LLC to Keaton C. Morgan, 4727 Woods Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $149,950 12/28/2021

Garman, Matthew G. to Steven Garman and Jennifer Garman, 8424 Gravel Hill Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $160,000 12/28/2021

Harris, Melissa to Keith Phillips, 7203 Woods Crossing Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $145,000 12/29/2021

Holton, Carl V. Jr. and Brenda J. Holton to Ho Ho Ton LLC, 7020 Sugar Maple Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $165,000 12/29/2021

McDaniel, Zachary K. to Jarrett C. Fisher, 610 Olney Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $170,000 12/28/2021

Montgomery, Dana and Dustin R. Harmon to Derek S. Belton, 2955 Baker Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $165,000 12/27/2021

Richards, Hunter P. to Kevin R. Orcutt, 6003 Twelve O’Clock Knob Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $149,950 12/29/2021

Williams, Kaisha E. to Peter Scango and Daniel Keffer, 6870 Woodcreeper Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $167,500 12/29/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

F.C. Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2028 Heys Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 12/28/2021

Salem

Over $500,000

Angelle Enterprises Inc. to Blue Ridge Best Foods Inc, 101 Wildwood Rd. Salem VA 24153, $1,555,000 12/02/2021

FN Investments LLC to Star City Realty LLC, 211 Electric Rd. Salem VA 24153, $1,600,000 12/20/2021

Jenkins, Linda K. to Dodd Real Estate LLC, 1410 Antrim St. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 12/02/2021

Lewis-Gale Medical Center LLC to Layman Real Estate Holdings LLC, 2157 Apperson Dr. Salem VA 24153, $2,600,000 12/28/2021

Wiley Development LLC to St. John Place LLC, 72 St. John Rd. Salem VA 24153, $2,477,750 12/28/2021

$400,000 to $500,000

Pingle, Mary W. to Jesse S. Shelor, 380 Penguin Ln. Salem VA 24153, $451,000 12/15/2021

Wise, Daniel N. to Akram Saad Abelmalak Khalil, 714 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $470,000 12/28/2021

$300,000 TO $400,000

Buchanan, Winston to Delvis Escalante, 753 Camp North Rd. Salem VA 24153, $300,500 12/15/2021

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Winston S. Buchanan, 108 Niblick Dr. Salem VA 24153, $399,950 12/13/2021

Muglia, Alexanderia to Quintin N. Arner, 116 Pinehurst St. Salem VA 24153, $315,000 12/08/2021

Norman, Daphne to Scott B. Channell, 1928 McVitty Rd. Salem VA 24153, $310,000 12/14/2021

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to James E. Lewis, 209 Edgemont Dr. Salem VA 24153, $371,581 12/20/2021

Ruble, Alexander M. to Joseph I. Ellis, 2409 Olde Salem Dr. Salem VA 24153, $363,500 12/10/2021

$200,000 to $300,000

Dacal-Teijeiro, Bernardo to Linda Maccia-Howe, 2629 Macon St. Salem VA 24153, $275,000 12/22/2021

Dougherty, Stephen W. to Ronny T. Angell Jr., 912 Logan St. Salem VA 24153, $205,500 12/29/2021

Downing, Paul N. to Bear Cub and Sissy LLC, 427 Market St. Salem VA 24153, $215,000 12/07/2021

Gervais, William G. to Suzanne B. Albert, 2731 Gardner Dr. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 12/16/2021

Hodges, Elizabeth U. to Brian S. Flanagan, 522 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $225,000 12/21/2021

Killinger, Crystal L. to Brown Bolling Properties LLC, 118 St. John Rd. Roanoke VA 24153, $285,000 12/20/2021

M&S Properties LLC to Ricky L. Conner, 1009 Delaware St. Salem VA 24153, $255,000 12/20/2021

McKee, Michael T. Jr. to Logan Linkous, 2260 Medford Rd. Salem VA 24153, $252,000 12/22/2021

Mortara, Katherine A. to John G. Mortara, 905 Catawba Dr. Salem VA 24153, $235,000 12/21/2021

Terry Properties of VA Inc. to Ami V. Patel, 318 Ross St. Salem VA 24153, $249,950 12/15/2021

Terry Properties of VA Inc. to Justin D. Fix, 1527 Lenox Ave. Salem VA 24153, $235,300 12/02/2021

Williams, Joyce A. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 217 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $221,000 12/09/2021

$100,000 to $200,000

BTPP LLC to 305LDAKD LLC, 305 Lakehurst Dr. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 12/16/2021

D and T Residential Properties LLC to Michael J. Wilson, 616 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $187,000 12/28/2021

Deacon, Mary P. to Brad Graham Real Estate LLC, 613 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $199,950 12/22/2021

Federal National Mortgage Association to Kendal McCarty, 2317 Mowles DR Salem VA 24153, $180,000 12/07/2021

Household Investment LLC to Kathryn M. Gaut, 612 Parkdale Dr. Salem VA 24153, $179,950 12/10/2021

Lindsey, Kimberly A. to Jeffrey A. Frayser, 412 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $130,000 12/29/2021

M216L LLC to 216LDAKD LLC 216 Lakehurst Dr. Salem VA 24153, $100,000 12/16/2021

Mahala, Angela W. to Corey C. Foster, 2203 Irish Cir. Salem VA 24153, $185,000 12/15/2021

Mattox, Ronald E. to Belinda D. Hale, 1720 Millbrook St. Salem VA 24153, $155,000 12/29/2021

Sweeney, Edward L. to Stephanie Noonan, 2531 Gatehouse Ln. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 12/15/2021

Taylor, James P. Jr. to Downtown Holdings LLC, 909 College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $107,000 12/08/2021

Wimmer, Robert W. to SEF Properties LLC, 2431 Elliston Ave. Salem VA 24153, $111,435 12/21/2021

$50,000 to $100,000

Angell, Barry W. to Over the River LLC, 819 Indiana St. Salem VA 24153, $78,000 12/09/2021

FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 209 Edgemont Dr. Salem VA 24153, $60,000 12/17/2021

M107L LLC to 107LDAKD LLC, 107 Lakehurst Ave. Salem VA 24153, $90,000 12/16/2021

Manning, Tammy A. to Angela Mitchem, 930 Glenmore Dr. Salem VA 24153, $71,750 12/22/2021

Shobe, Kelli to Elisha E. Cuddy, 760 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $70,949 12/29/2021

Williams, Steven L. to Charles S. Pachall II, 511 N. Shanks St. Salem VA 24153, $69,466 12/06/2021