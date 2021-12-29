Richmond renovation proposal would demolish, replace baseball stadium

The city’s Tuesday release of a 163-page Request for Interest invites development teams to participate in the redevelopment of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and clearly sends the message that the new ballpark will be the anchor of the Diamond District project.

There are retail, residential, and commercial components, but all are connected in various ways to the stadium centerpiece that will be shared by the Richmond Flying Squirrels, VCU, and other events such as high-school baseball and concerts, according to the report.

The 67 acres identified for redevelopment, pending a secured funding plan and City Council approval, will be known as the Diamond District despite the fact that The Diamond, Richmond’s baseball stadium since 1985, will be demolished as part of the plan.

The city’s Request for Interest report offered detailed information about the new ballpark previously unreleased, such as its capacity (10,000, with 8,000 fixed seats), a timetable (available for the 2025 season), 20 private suites, 500 club seats, the potential cost of $80 million (goal seems to be 60% public funds and 40% private), and location (just south of The Diamond on Arthur Ashe Boulevard).

Lou DiBella, the Flying Squirrels president and managing general partner, called the plan a “benchmark moment” for the franchise, and regarding the financing piece, suggested surrounding counties will likely be partners.

Other insight that came out of the city’s Request for Interest document:

• The estimated cost to raze The Diamond was a minimum of $2.75 million. It cost $8 million to build The Diamond before the 1985 season.

• Of The Diamond, the report states: “The ballpark’s age has rendered the facility functionally obsolete … Without a significant renovation or a new stadium that meets (updated) standards, MLB could rescind the team's affiliation and require it to be sold or relocated to a new market with a compliant stadium.”

That assessment in the city report was made by AECOM, an infrastructure consulting firm.

• To get a sense of the scope and costs associated with a new urban stadium, the city examined ballparks in these cities: Birmingham, Ala.; St. Paul, Minn., Charlotte; Toledo, Ohio; Worcester, Mass., Durham, N.C.

• According to the city, “A new minor league ballpark is also a natural companion for Richmond’s burgeoning restaurant, craft beverage, and niche entertainment scenes, encouraging fans to linger before and after games for meals and interactive, all-ages-friendly activities.”

• The report addresses the possibility that Richmond once again could be home to Triple-A baseball, the highest level in the minors, rather than Double-A. The Double-A Flying Squirrels have been in Richmond since 2010. They followed decades of Richmond Triple-A baseball.

“While in general Class AAA teams attract higher attendance than Class AA teams, it is assumed that attendance for the Flying Squirrels will effectively be the same regardless of what level the team is playing in.”

• The Flying Squirrels average about 6,000 fans per home game, with approximately 80% living outside of the city.

• New ballparks almost without exception come with a naming-rights partner, a company that typically agrees to a 10- to 20-year deal. The ballpark is also expected to generate sponsorship revenues through the sale of naming rights for parts of the stadium.