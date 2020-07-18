Roanoke bus station project to undergo public review

Roanoke’s land-use watchdog will soon take up plans for a downtown transit center with separate bus stations for Valley Metro and Greyhound.
An architecture and engineering firm hired by Valley Metro will appear before the city’s board of zoning appeals during an electronic meeting Aug. 12, according to board plans. Because construction of a bus station is not automatically permitted in the downtown area, the project must first obtain a special exception from the board to authorize it.
Zoning board members must assess whether the $9.8 million center would mesh with the area of Salem Avenue at Third Street, a mix of rental and owner-occupied housing, businesses and institutions. If they agree it would, they would issue the special exception.
If, as opponents argue, the board finds it would disrupt the area, it could deny approval and, in effect, nix the location.
Representatives of Roanoke-based Spectrum Design and bus and city officials hope to satisfy at least a majority of the panel that the project would be a good fit.
The evaluation will be guided by the city’s goals for itself and for downtown. One goal the project would achieve, the applicant points out, would be the relocation of bus services out of the Campbell Court Transportation Center near Jefferson Street. As the oldest operating bus station in the state, Campbell Court is prime for redevelopment, and a developer is ready to raze it.
In addition, the project would plug a 450-foot gap in the Salem Avenue “streetscape” — a parking lot purchased for the project — and satisfy a goal for infill projects, the applicant argued. Connectivity would increase, both for mass transit and pedestrian flow, as the center would come with new sidewalks and crosswalks and a footpath on the site’s west end, the application said. In addition, the free Star Line Trolley that now serves the Jefferson Street corridor would stop at the new center, the application said.
According to Spectrum’s application for approval, the project “is in direct alignment” with city objectives. If all approvals are received in time, crews would erect a temporary bus center at the site late this year. Construction of permanent facilities would begin next year, city officials have said.
The two buildings would house waiting rooms, restrooms and offices. Bus boarding would occur outside at islands with canopies. Buses would drive in and out using Salem and Norfolk avenues.
The Salem Avenue Neighborhood Business Association opposes the location, said Bill Chapman, who has developed real estate projects in the area. The group has argued that a bus terminal is incompatible with other uses in the neighborhood. “An outdoor bus transfer station would become the dominant feature of our small-scale, federally protected historic neighborhood,” according to a published opinion article signed by association chairman Remington Hinshaw and other association leaders in October.
According to the board’s rules, at least four of the seven members must find that the bus station project would be “compatible with the character and appearance of the surrounding neighborhood” on such factors as height, bulk, lot position, parking, signs and landscaping; that it would not overload public utilities such as water and waste systems and streets; and that it would further the city’s written goals.
The buildings in the neighborhood vary from the low, elongated Virginia Museum of Transportation to the “large blank walls of the Roanoke Times building and the 5-story parking garage along Salem Avenue,” according to the application, which sets out a plan to “strike a balance.” The Valley Metro building would have one story but top out at 20 feet high, creating “a sense of presence and scale without taking over the surrounding context.”
To further the case, the designers say they evoked local transportation and architectural history by borrowing concepts of proportion, scale and design from the city’s former railroad passenger station, which was designed by Raymond Loewy, a famous industrial architect. The building now houses the Roanoke Visitor Center.
Interested parties may register to speak at the meeting or submit comments by emailing planning@roanokeva.gov by noon Aug. 11.
