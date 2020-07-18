Roanoke bus station project to undergo public review

Roanoke’s land-use watchdog will soon take up plans for a downtown transit center with separate bus stations for Valley Metro and Greyhound.

An architecture and engineering firm hired by Valley Metro will appear before the city’s board of zoning appeals during an electronic meeting Aug. 12, according to board plans. Because construction of a bus station is not automatically permitted in the downtown area, the project must first obtain a special exception from the board to authorize it.

Zoning board members must assess whether the $9.8 million center would mesh with the area of Salem Avenue at Third Street, a mix of rental and owner-occupied housing, businesses and institutions. If they agree it would, they would issue the special exception.

If, as opponents argue, the board finds it would disrupt the area, it could deny approval and, in effect, nix the location.

Representatives of Roanoke-based Spectrum Design and bus and city officials hope to satisfy at least a majority of the panel that the project would be a good fit.