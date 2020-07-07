Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor charge against a Roanoke gym owner accused of violating a statewide order to close his doors against COVID-19.
Thomas Milton, who runs Titan Fit, was cited April 19 for keeping his northwest Roanoke business open in defiance of Executive Order 53. That directive from the governor, an early precaution against the pandemic, ordered the temporary closure of gyms and other businesses deemed non-essential.
In May, Milton's attorney, Greg Phillips, filed a motion to dismiss the charge and challenged the constitutionality of the order.
But on Tuesday, Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell cited a more localized issue with the case and claimed that Milton was feuding with two former customers who owed back payments to Titan Fit.
Caldwell said that dispute led to an April 10 confrontation with Milton that resulted in the couple being criminally charged with trespassing, assault and abusive language. The prosecutor maintained that the couple had retaliated by reporting that Milton wasn't observing the temporary closure order.
"The commonwealth is not proceeding because I believe the police are being used by the parties involved," Caldwell said Tuesday in Roanoke General District Court. "I'm not going to be a part of that."
He also dropped the criminal charges against the couple.
Roanoke police have previously declined to comment on how Titan Fit's violation first came to their attention.
Gyms in Virginia were temporarily closed during the first phrase of statewide reopening, which lasted through June 11, but in the two subsequent phases customers were allowed, provided the gyms met specified requirements.
Currently, gyms are limited to 75% of their lowest certified occupancy and must maintain a minimum of 10 feet of physical distance between individuals.
"I think he was creative in his reason," Phillips said Tuesday, of Caldwell's move. "I believe he [dropped] it based on the issue that the executive order was unconstitutional, but he wanted to justify it for a different reason.
"I think today was a good message for the small business owners who are fighting to stay afloat," Phillips added. "If we're cut back to Phase 1 again, this is a strong message that we won't stand for it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.