Roanoke named top ‘mountain town’ by Outside

Outside, the print and web publication dedicated to outdoor recreation, ranked Roanoke the 23th best Mountain Town in the United States earlier this year.

Not bad. Although only 24 locations made the list, Roanoke beat the Alaskan fishing hub Cordova and fell just a few places below Durango, Colorado, and Taos, New Mexico. It’s the only place in Virginia dubbed worthy of mention.

Author Graham Averill, a freelance writer from Asheville, chose to honor Roanoke based on actual feet-on-the-ground contact with the Star City. He has visited relatives in the area and worked at the outdoor publication Blue Ridge Outdoors.

The author described the list as an “attempt to rank the best mountain outposts in the U.S., from the southern Appalachians to the Chugach.” The list favors communities with close access to a diversity of outdoor activities plus a decent lineup of food and drink for enjoyment afterwards, Graham said.

Of Roanoke’s emphasis on all things outdoors, he said, “I hope Roanoke continues to push it and pursue it. It’d be nice if more towns in the south had a progressive take on the outdoor economy.”

The report appears in the January issue. It can be found at

