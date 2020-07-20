You are the owner of this article.
Small business center offers help with small business loans
The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is offering help this week to business owners seeking financial relief as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center has partnered with a number of banks to provide in-person application assistance for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans administered by the Small Business Administration.

Amanda Forrester, director of the SBDC, said there’s still a good deal of disaster loan funding available and the PPP application period runs through Aug. 8.

The Bank of Botetourt, Bank of Fincastle, Skyline National Bank and First Bank & Trust will be on hand to assist with applications. Forrester said a prior relationship with one of the four banks is not required.

“So many of our banks have stopped processing them, they just don’t have the capacity to do it anymore,” she said of the applications. “So it’s a great opportunity if a business owner runs into that problem where their bank isn’t doing them.”

Though the SBDC has offered businesses virtual support during the pandemic, this is an in-person event. Forrester said it's an opportunity to serve clients who may not be comfortable with technology. Numerous precautions are being taken; protective shields will be used and masks will be required.

The event is designed to assist both small businesses and sole proprietors. Forrester said she hopes to reach business owners who have no employees aside from themselves who might not realize they are eligible for assistance.

Application assistance will be offered Wednesday at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce and Thursday at the New River Valley Business Center. Appointments are required to avoid long waits and crowding; they can be made on the SBDC website or by phone at 632-1174.

The business news you need

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

