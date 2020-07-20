Small business center offers help with small business loans

The Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is offering help this week to business owners seeking financial relief as they grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The center has partnered with a number of banks to provide in-person application assistance for the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans administered by the Small Business Administration.

Amanda Forrester, director of the SBDC, said there’s still a good deal of disaster loan funding available and the PPP application period runs through Aug. 8.

The Bank of Botetourt, Bank of Fincastle, Skyline National Bank and First Bank & Trust will be on hand to assist with applications. Forrester said a prior relationship with one of the four banks is not required.

“So many of our banks have stopped processing them, they just don’t have the capacity to do it anymore,” she said of the applications. “So it’s a great opportunity if a business owner runs into that problem where their bank isn’t doing them.”