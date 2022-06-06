Summer events calendar in the region

JULY
Roanoke Valley
Saturday, July 2
4th Annual BeastLake 5K and Obstacle Course
Choose from one of three events that best suits your fitness and skill level. Event raises funds for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.
EastLake Community Church, Moneta
7:45 to 11 a.m.
$30-$65
Saturday, July 9
Mingle at the Market
With Vinyl Nation -- popular music hits from the 70's, 80's and 90's. Bring your own chair. ID required for beer garden.
Vinton Farmers’ Market
7 to 10 p.m.
$6 admission; kids under 12 free
Saturday, July 9
Homegrown Music Series
Open jam, followed by band concert. Local food trucks available. (Note: No alcohol on-site.)
Rocky Mount Train Depot
5:30 to 9 p.m.
Open jam is free; $5 for band
540-489-0948
Through July 9
Buchanan Community Carnival
Games, rides, performances, food and more. July 4 parade starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. (Closed Sunday, July 3)
Buchanan Town Park
Through July 10
Salem Fair
Carnival rides, shows, food, exhibits and more.
Salem Civic Center
Free admission
Friday, July 15
DRI’s Budweiser Summer Series: The Brothers Osborne
Elmwood Park, Roanoke
$39 per person general admission; 6 and under free
Saturday, July 23
Ray Judd's Music in the Park: "The Country Boys"
Foot-stomping' music, accompanied by the Old Dominion Cloggers dance group. Refreshments for sale. Don’t forget lawn chairs!
Smith Mountain Lake State Park Beach Pavilion
8 to 10 p.m.
$7 per person (12 and under free); parking included
Saturday, July 23
Mingle at the Market
With Low Low Chariot & Adam Rutledge. Bring your own chair. ID required for beer garden.
Vinton Farmers’ Market
6 to 10 p.m.
$6 admission; kids under 12 free
Friday, July 29
Movies on the Move: “Luca”
Bring lawn chair, blanket, flashlight. Concessions on site.
Franklin County Parks & Rec Department, Rocky Mount (rain location: Essig Rec Center, Rocky Mount)
Movie starts at dusk.
Free admission
New River Valley
Sunday, July 3 & Sunday, July 10
Lavender Festival
Lavender-inspired food and beverages, lavender products for sale, “learn about lavender” talks.
Beliveau Farm Winery, Blacksburg
Noon to 6 p.m.
$12 adults advance or at the gate; under 12 $5 (at gate only)
Saturday, July 23
Radford Summer Concert Series
This month’s featured performer is Cassette Rewind, music from the ‘80s. Monthly shows through September. Food and beverages available. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Glencoe Lower Field, Radford
7 to 9 p.m.
$5 per person; 12 and under free
Saturday, July 23
Live Music Campfire
A relaxing evening of live music featuring Indian Run Stringband. Limited seating; bring blankets and chairs. Kids’ activities too!
Claytor Lake State Park
7 to 9 p.m.
Standard admission and parking fees apply.
July 25-30
New River Valley Fair
Great entertainers, fun contests, great exhibits, breath-taking midway rides and more.
New River Valley Fairgrounds, Dublin
$7 adults, $3 kids 7-11; 6 and under free
July 27-31
Floyd Fest
Southwest Virginia’s premier music outdoor music festival!
Milepost 170.5, Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd
$110 Thursday or Friday general admission (most tickets and packages sold out)
July 29-31
Mary Draper Ingles Festival
many activities for visitors of all ages!
Glencoe Mansion and Ingles Farm, Radford
Martinsville
Friday, July 1
Uptown First Friday – Open Mic
Bring an instrument you play, a poem you wrote, or a stand-up routine you’ve been wanting to try out. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, too. Food and cash bar available.
Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum, Martinsville
6 to 9 p.m.
Free admission
Friday, July 8
Franks & Dranks
A cook out-themed summer party, with music by DJ What, yard games, beer and wine, and hot dogs. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. (Rain location: Piedmont Arts)
Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Martinsville
6 to 8 p.m.
Free admission
Monday, July 11
Monday Market
Every Monday through the summer you can find local fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, honey, jams and jellies, bread, soap, and local artisan crafters, as well as food vendors
Fairy Stone State Park, Shelters 3 & 4
5 to 7 p.m.
Regular park admission applies.
Friday, July 15
Movie in the Park: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”
Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase. Music and games start at 7:30 p.m. before the movie.
Jack Dalton Park, Collinsville
8:55 p.m.
Free admission
July 15-16
DA Spot Three Wheel Fest
A weekend filled with fun, food, fellowship, games, dancing music and motorcycles at a cabin in the woods.
$20
DA Spot Clubhouse, Dry Fork
Lynchburg
Thursday, July 7
Paddle & Picnic – Canoe Blackwater Creek
Register by 7/4.
Blackwater Creek Natural Area, Lynchburg
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
434-455-5828
Friday, July 8
Movies in the Park: “The Incredibles”
Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Refreshments available for purchase.
Riverfront Park, Lynchburg
Starts approx. 8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 9
16th Annual Horse and Hound Wine Festival
Horse events, pet contests, food, wine, music and more. (Rain or shine.)
Johnson’s Orchards, Bedford
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
$18 advance, $20 at gate
Friday, July 15
Summer Sunset Festival Series
Live music and food trucks. Fun for the whole family!
Bedford Area YMCA, Bedford
6 to 10 p.m.
Free admission
Saturday, July 16
2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival
Riverfront Park, Lynchburg
2 to 10:30 p.m.
$25 and up
Friday, July 22
Movies in the Park: “Back to the Future”
Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Refreshments available for purchase.
Riverfront Park, Lynchburg
Starts approx. 8:30 p.m.
Free
Saturday, July 23
Scotts Mill Dam – Paddle the James
A morning on the water with a little history and a whole lot of fun. Register by 7/20.
Riveredge Park Boat Ramp, Lynchburg
10 a.m. to noon
434-455-5828
Danville
Thursday, July 7
Music at the Market: Sahara Reggae Band
Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.
Danville Community Market
7 p.m.
Free admission
434-793-4636
Thursday, July 14
Music at the Market: Define Jazz
Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.
Danville Community Market
7 p.m.
Free admission
434-793-4636
Thursday, July 21
Music at the Market: Rivermist Band
Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.
Danville Community Market
7 p.m.
Free admission
434-793-4636
Friday, July 22
Virginia Cantaloupe Festival
Food, music and more!
Berry Hill Resort, South Boston
5 to 10 p.m.
$40
Thursday, July 28
Music at the Market: Emerald Empire
Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.
Danville Community Market
7 p.m.
Free admission
434-793-4636