Summer events calendar in the region

JULY

Roanoke Valley

Saturday, July 2

4th Annual BeastLake 5K and Obstacle Course

Choose from one of three events that best suits your fitness and skill level. Event raises funds for Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

EastLake Community Church, Moneta

7:45 to 11 a.m.

$30-$65

Saturday, July 9

Mingle at the Market

With Vinyl Nation -- popular music hits from the 70's, 80's and 90's. Bring your own chair. ID required for beer garden.

Vinton Farmers’ Market

7 to 10 p.m.

$6 admission; kids under 12 free

Saturday, July 9

Homegrown Music Series

Open jam, followed by band concert. Local food trucks available. (Note: No alcohol on-site.)

Rocky Mount Train Depot

5:30 to 9 p.m.

Open jam is free; $5 for band

540-489-0948

Through July 9

Buchanan Community Carnival

Games, rides, performances, food and more. July 4 parade starts at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 10 p.m. (Closed Sunday, July 3)

Buchanan Town Park

Through July 10

Salem Fair

Carnival rides, shows, food, exhibits and more.

Salem Civic Center

Free admission

Friday, July 15

DRI’s Budweiser Summer Series: The Brothers Osborne

Elmwood Park, Roanoke

$39 per person general admission; 6 and under free

Saturday, July 23

Ray Judd's Music in the Park: "The Country Boys"

Foot-stomping' music, accompanied by the Old Dominion Cloggers dance group. Refreshments for sale. Don’t forget lawn chairs!

Smith Mountain Lake State Park Beach Pavilion

8 to 10 p.m.

$7 per person (12 and under free); parking included

Saturday, July 23

Mingle at the Market

With Low Low Chariot & Adam Rutledge. Bring your own chair. ID required for beer garden.

Vinton Farmers’ Market

6 to 10 p.m.

$6 admission; kids under 12 free

Friday, July 29

Movies on the Move: “Luca”

Bring lawn chair, blanket, flashlight. Concessions on site.

Franklin County Parks & Rec Department, Rocky Mount (rain location: Essig Rec Center, Rocky Mount)

Movie starts at dusk.

Free admission

New River Valley

Sunday, July 3 & Sunday, July 10

Lavender Festival

Lavender-inspired food and beverages, lavender products for sale, “learn about lavender” talks.

Beliveau Farm Winery, Blacksburg

Noon to 6 p.m.

$12 adults advance or at the gate; under 12 $5 (at gate only)

Saturday, July 23

Radford Summer Concert Series

This month’s featured performer is Cassette Rewind, music from the ‘80s. Monthly shows through September. Food and beverages available. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Glencoe Lower Field, Radford

7 to 9 p.m.

$5 per person; 12 and under free

Saturday, July 23

Live Music Campfire

A relaxing evening of live music featuring Indian Run Stringband. Limited seating; bring blankets and chairs. Kids’ activities too!

Claytor Lake State Park

7 to 9 p.m.

Standard admission and parking fees apply.

July 25-30

New River Valley Fair

Great entertainers, fun contests, great exhibits, breath-taking midway rides and more.

New River Valley Fairgrounds, Dublin

$7 adults, $3 kids 7-11; 6 and under free

July 27-31

Floyd Fest

Southwest Virginia’s premier music outdoor music festival!

Milepost 170.5, Blue Ridge Parkway, Floyd

$110 Thursday or Friday general admission (most tickets and packages sold out)

July 29-31

Mary Draper Ingles Festival

many activities for visitors of all ages!

Glencoe Mansion and Ingles Farm, Radford

Martinsville

Friday, July 1

Uptown First Friday – Open Mic

Bring an instrument you play, a poem you wrote, or a stand-up routine you’ve been wanting to try out. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, too. Food and cash bar available.

Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Center and Museum, Martinsville

6 to 9 p.m.

Free admission

Friday, July 8

Franks & Dranks

A cook out-themed summer party, with music by DJ What, yard games, beer and wine, and hot dogs. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. (Rain location: Piedmont Arts)

Gravely-Lester Art Garden, Martinsville

6 to 8 p.m.

Free admission

Monday, July 11

Monday Market

Every Monday through the summer you can find local fresh produce, baked goods, eggs, honey, jams and jellies, bread, soap, and local artisan crafters, as well as food vendors

Fairy Stone State Park, Shelters 3 & 4

5 to 7 p.m.

Regular park admission applies.

Friday, July 15

Movie in the Park: “Space Jam: A New Legacy”

Drinks, candy and snacks available for purchase. Music and games start at 7:30 p.m. before the movie.

Jack Dalton Park, Collinsville

8:55 p.m.

Free admission

July 15-16

DA Spot Three Wheel Fest

A weekend filled with fun, food, fellowship, games, dancing music and motorcycles at a cabin in the woods.

$20

DA Spot Clubhouse, Dry Fork

Lynchburg

Thursday, July 7

Paddle & Picnic – Canoe Blackwater Creek

Register by 7/4.

Blackwater Creek Natural Area, Lynchburg

6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

434-455-5828

Friday, July 8

Movies in the Park: “The Incredibles”

Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Refreshments available for purchase.

Riverfront Park, Lynchburg

Starts approx. 8:30 p.m.

Free

Saturday, July 9

16th Annual Horse and Hound Wine Festival

Horse events, pet contests, food, wine, music and more. (Rain or shine.)

Johnson’s Orchards, Bedford

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

$18 advance, $20 at gate

Friday, July 15

Summer Sunset Festival Series

Live music and food trucks. Fun for the whole family!

Bedford Area YMCA, Bedford

6 to 10 p.m.

Free admission

Saturday, July 16

2nd Annual One Family Soul Food & Funk Festival

Riverfront Park, Lynchburg

2 to 10:30 p.m.

$25 and up

Friday, July 22

Movies in the Park: “Back to the Future”

Bring a blanket and/or lawn chairs. Refreshments available for purchase.

Riverfront Park, Lynchburg

Starts approx. 8:30 p.m.

Free

Saturday, July 23

Scotts Mill Dam – Paddle the James

A morning on the water with a little history and a whole lot of fun. Register by 7/20.

Riveredge Park Boat Ramp, Lynchburg

10 a.m. to noon

434-455-5828

Danville

Thursday, July 7

Music at the Market: Sahara Reggae Band

Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.

Danville Community Market

7 p.m.

Free admission

434-793-4636

Thursday, July 14

Music at the Market: Define Jazz

Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.

Danville Community Market

7 p.m.

Free admission

434-793-4636

Thursday, July 21

Music at the Market: Rivermist Band

Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.

Danville Community Market

7 p.m.

Free admission

434-793-4636

Friday, July 22

Virginia Cantaloupe Festival

Food, music and more!

Berry Hill Resort, South Boston

5 to 10 p.m.

$40

Thursday, July 28

Music at the Market: Emerald Empire

Bring a chair, blanket, and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.

Danville Community Market

7 p.m.

Free admission

434-793-4636