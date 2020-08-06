Tall wind turbines in Botetourt will pose no hazard to aircraft, FAA determines

Work could begin this winter, Apex spokeswoman Natasha Montague said Thursday, and be completed by the end of 2021.

A final decision has not been made on the type of turbine Apex will use, which will dictate the exact number and height of the structures. Montague wrote in an email that “we are down to a short list of options.”

As part of DEQ’s process to amend a permit first granted in 2017, public comments will be accepted though Aug. 10. Apex will then respond to the comments. After that, DEQ will have 90 days to act.

Dubbed Rocky Forge, the project will convert wind into enough electricity to serve up to 20,000 homes, Apex has said. In the end, though, the power will be sold to Virginia as part of a wind and solar package that will assist the state in reaching its goal of using green energy for at least 30% of the electricity consumed by state agencies by 2022.

Long-term plans call for Virginia’s two largest utilities, Dominion and Appalachian Power Co., to be completely free of fossil-fuel generated power by 2050.

As a condition for its approval, the FAA said the turbines should be marked with white paint and equipped with synchronized red lights to make them more visible to pilots.