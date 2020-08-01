Teens see pandemic-related shifts in summer jobs

But city pools are closed this summer due to the pandemic and related city budget cuts. This means many of the swimmers are out of a job this year. Some got a job at other pools, said Fonder, but have greatly reduced hours because of pool restrictions.

The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is also open in a reduced capacity for the summer. Jennie Weeks, vice president of human resources, said the Y is employing lifeguards and Stay and Play child care workers, who are mostly high school students.

Weeks said they need lifeguards right now, as applications have slowed down in the past months.

Blue Cow Ice Cream, another typical summer job for students, has had the opposite issue. Owner Carolyn Kiser said she’s seen an increase in applications, although Blue Cow hasn’t needed to hire as many workers as usual. She said the ice cream shop typically employs a lot of students.

“Our applications have really increased this month — I think people just want something to do,” Kiser said in late June. “In the past we’ve done a lot of events in the summer, we’ll take our truck out to a festival or something. ... But because we’re not doing the events, we don’t need maybe as much people as we did last year.”