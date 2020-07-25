You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming business events for the week of July 26, 2020
TUESDAYJULY28

GETTING VIRGINIA BACK TO WORK

A statewide virtual hiring event presented by the Virginia Employment Commission.

Where: Online

When: 1 to 2 p.m. veteran priority, 2 to 5 p.m. all Virginians

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://tinyurl.com/Hire-Virginia

THURSDAYJULY30

CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES

Amy Herman will discuss how entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders can enhance their observation, perception and communication skills by learning to look at works of art.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $149 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or 382-3020 for required registration

THURSDAYAUGUST6

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Speaker Sonya Waddell.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

TUESDAYAUGUST11

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

FRIDAYAUGUST14

30TH ANNUAL ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER CUP

An opportunity to network, have fun and enjoy a day out of the office with colleagues and clients.

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke

When: 12:30 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $190 single, $690 foursome

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

