Upcoming business events for the week of July 26, 2020

TUESDAYJULY28
GETTING VIRGINIA BACK TO WORK
A statewide virtual hiring event presented by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Where: Online
When: 1 to 2 p.m. veteran priority, 2 to 5 p.m. all Virginians
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://tinyurl.com/Hire-Virginia
THURSDAYJULY30
CHAMBER WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP CONFERENCE: 2020 VISIONS AND VISIONARIES
Amy Herman will discuss how entrepreneurs, business owners and thought leaders can enhance their observation, perception and communication skills by learning to look at works of art.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $99 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $149 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or 382-3020 for required registration
THURSDAYAUGUST6
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond. Speaker Sonya Waddell.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAYAUGUST11
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
FRIDAYAUGUST14
30TH ANNUAL ROANOKE REGIONAL CHAMBER CUP
An opportunity to network, have fun and enjoy a day out of the office with colleagues and clients.
Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke
When: 12:30 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $190 single, $690 foursome
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
