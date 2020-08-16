Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 16, 2020

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY AUGUST 24-26
VIRGINIA TECH CORPORATE RESEARCH CENTER CAREER SUMMIT
A virtual recruiting event for the research park and New River Valley.
Where: Online
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.eventbank.com/event/22776/register
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26
STATE OF THE CITY
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will present the annual State of the City address to members of the business community.
Where: Streamed on Facebook Live
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY WORKSHOP
Presenter, Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, will share tips for enhancing your clients, customers and guests’ experience, tools, services and products available to you.
Where: Virtual
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: Onward NRV and Regional Economic Development. Speaker Charlie Jewel, executive director of Onward New River Valley.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or sscott@montgomerycc.org for required registration
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.