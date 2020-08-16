You are the owner of this article.
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 16, 2020
MONDAY-WEDNESDAY AUGUST 24-26

VIRGINIA TECH CORPORATE RESEARCH CENTER CAREER SUMMIT

A virtual recruiting event for the research park and New River Valley.

Where: Online

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.eventbank.com/event/22776/register

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 26

STATE OF THE CITY

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will present the annual State of the City address to members of the business community.

Where: Streamed on Facebook Live

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 2

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY WORKSHOP

Presenter, Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, will share tips for enhancing your clients, customers and guests’ experience, tools, services and products available to you.

Where: Virtual

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 3

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: Onward NRV and Regional Economic Development. Speaker Charlie Jewel, executive director of Onward New River Valley.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or sscott@montgomerycc.org for required registration

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

